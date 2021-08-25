FMX ramp technology today

Quarter pipe training with Ryan Brown © Marc Jones Photography

Before we get all high-tech and I let the experts explain the true nuts and bolts of today’s FMX ramp technology, let’s warm up the engine with this thought: Normal people do not ride FMX.

Now in saying that I am in no way implying the insanely talented—and growing flock of—athletes involved in FMX are abnormal. Well, okay, maybe they are. “Normal” folk witness the absurd aerial gymnastics these guys currently perform and immediately brand them as clinically insane, physically backing away and horrified at the mere thought of attempting even one simple FMX trick off a 75-foot ramp.

Yet, year in and year out when everyone concludes that the sport of FMX has to level off and perhaps become a bit stale, the riders we all know and love to watch just keep stepping up their collective game.

Even saying the word “game” implies an element of fun and recreational bliss. This is most certainly not a game—this is a business and if you ride well, business is good. The dire consequences today’s FMX riders face when failing to go from point A to point B—no matter what’s planned for in between—are massive. Jumping dirt bikes for one night at a local event should pay double the weekly wage of a tradesman, but heaven forbid you crash while doing so. That night’s pay is short money when your local doctor is saving up for his brand-new Audi A12.

As the sport progressed (which it always does), there’s a corresponding need for evolution in ramp setups. A bigger ramp does not necessarily mean a bigger trick. This sport is now a science and when your life is on the line, it’s best to get straight A’s if you can.

First, there was a normal comp ramp, then came a super kicker followed by the quarter pipe. These three ramps were the working tools of the trade.

Before long, talk of a front flip began to seep from the lips of the brave, and Metal Mulisha’s Jackson Strong sacked up to become the first rider ever to perform a front flip in a show. The front flip was not foolproof, though; “Jacko” would almost always leave the ramp crooked and spin at a wonky angle, many times balling himself up on the down ramp. In the end, it paid off and in 2011 Strong led an Aussie sweep of the podium when he took home gold in Moto X Best Trick at the X Games.

The sun sets over an Aussie comp ramp. © Marc Jones Photography

This is where the dreaded term “cheater ramp” comes onto the fray. Strong learned to front flip off of a normal ramp. FMX legend Travis Pastrana reveals that it was another rider who came up with a variation on a traditional ramp setup in order to aid in his front rotation.

“Paris Rosen designed the first true cheater ramp,” Travis explains, “He was doing front flips but wanted to do more. He had done a few small front flip variations without that front flip ramp, but it was very risky and inconsistent. So it was Paris Rosen that went to work on a kicker that would be like hitting a curb at the top of the jump.”

Another rider who is quite vocal in his opinion of cheater ramps is Rob Adelberg. “A cheater ramp has an extra kicker on the top that moves on a hinge,” he explains. “When you hit it, the front wheel makes the front fold down and the back hits your back wheel giving you the momentum to do a front flip. The reason it's called a cheater ramp is simple: It does the trick for you. If you hit the ramp the right speed it doesn't matter if you’re trained or not.

“Now before you go out and try to do a front flip, don't get me wrong—it doesn't mean you’re going to land it, but you will get a close rotation.

Jackson Strong has worked years to perfect this trick off a standard ramp and then you have these clowns making cheater ramps that takes 100-percent of the skill out of the equation.”

In reality, fans at shows don’t much care about radius, the ramp or whoever built it; all they want is to watch guys flip dirt bikes, and the bigger the better.

You want big? Exactly how big do you want? Pastrana has been leading the “bigger” charge ever since his first FMX competition as a 15-year-old. As one of the four men ever to do a double-backflip on a full-sized dirt bike, TP199 toyed with the notion of a triple flip. Travis and Josh Sheehan began planning what sort of ramp they’d need to see the triple flip dream come true. (Pastrana and Sheehan are the only two of the aforementioned quartet stil performing double flips.)

Now get a thinking cap on—or call and engineering associate—as this is where it gets deep:

Red Bull: We know you guys constructed a special ramp for Sheehan’s triple back flip. What are the specs that you used?

Travis Pastrana: After a fair bit of pre-planning, the final ramp “Sheeny” hit had a 48-degree radius for the first half of the ramp. This helped the suspension in compressing all the way and bottoming out smoothly so no one’s legs gave out under the G forces like Trevor Jacob’s did with our initial rendition.

After the 48 degrees it tightened up to a 36-degree radius until it got to 78 degrees, which we found was the maximum safe/tolerable G-force at 50 to 55 miles per hour. We then put in six feet more at 78 degrees. This allowed the front suspension to start decompressing, but not so far that the rear suspension would unload at all. This insured that the bike would start into a flip before the top of the ramp where typical "continuous radius" ramps would inevitably kick the back of the bike and counter the rider’s pull. The top two feet above that [which took the ramp to 44 feet] was just less then 74 degrees. The front tire would never touch the final two feet [of the ramp], but the rear tire would continue to drive through, helping the bike to rotate even more. A four-stroke 450 and my RM-Zilla benefitted much more from this than the 125cc and 250cc machines that didn't have enough power to drive through.

An example of a cheater ramp at Pastranaland. © Travis Pastrana DEFY FMX's portable ramp set up. © Marc Jones Photography Romania's Viorel Rotariu starts from scratch. © Viorel Rotariu

RB: You know all too well that what goes up most come down. The impact from that height and violent rotation would be immense. How did you guys design the lander to combat all those effects?

TP: The landing started out as a flat airbag at the top of the hill which was approximately 20 feet higher than the top of the take-off ramp. We kept going higher and higher as we realized we needed more time. The faster you go, the less acceleration the bike has and, in turn, the slower you spin. In other words, if you hit the take-off at double the speed, you would spin so much slower that it would only get you another quarter to half of a rotation. We were going up about 110 feet when I had my third concussion into the airbag and I still wasn't getting the triple around. Even into the bag it's a hell of an impact!

RB: We just Googled “normal people” and Travis Pastrana didn’t come up.

TP: (Laughs) We built a landing and designed a bag with bag jump to sit on the landing at a 55-degree angle. The bag had to have a lot of compartments. It was only four feet tall and was pretty difficult to ride out of, but at least Sheeny wouldn't die if we got the dimensions wrong. After that, we just took the bag off [the lander] and he just went for it!

Triple flip video link: https://youtu.be/WFLwxGB1qFI

The cheater ramp debate is not limited to the front-flip kicker alone. Some variations on quarter pipes have now fallen victim to scrutiny as well. As the reigning godfather of innovation, Pastrana gives us his take on it all: “Tom Pages was the ramp’s biggest critic until he started experimenting with one. It takes a flat box and turns it into a three dimensional cube of endless possibilities . Tom is now doing front-flip flairs and people are giving him a hard time about it. Have you seen it? It's no less dangerous. He’s still flipping [and spinning] a 250-pound motorcycle over his head, only now it's flipping and spinning faster than any human being could ever do before.”

The conversational heat is still on and Adelberg goes into defence mode on behalf of his countryman Strong: “These [cheater] ramps have no need to be in shows or comps. Jacko worked his butt off for this [front flip] trick and was getting paid good money to ride shows and [he was] getting great results at events, results that he aptly deserved. Nowadays you have every Joe doing it and you will see them getting results when [in fact] it's all in the ramp. Pages’ quarter pipe cheater ramp was even crazier. He brought it to X Fighters. No one else had ever seen his ramp before, let alone rode it, and it's allowed to be in an event with 11 other riders?”

Special ramps like this allow Tom Pages to go big. © Joerg Mitter / Red Bull Content Pool

In the end, who wins? The fans get the lion’s share of the winnings simply in being perched safely in stadium seats, soaking in the live action that has now reached surreal video game levels. The riders still have to battle one another and there will be no disputing a common pecking order. Is this heated debate based on ability, monies earned, safety or progression? Ask the normal eight-year-old kid sitting at an X Fighters comp what he thinks and I bet he’ll just push you aside because you’re blocking his sightline. To him, that’s all that really matters.