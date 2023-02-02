Check out the uber-cool Pit Stop Lounge at Formula Bharat 2023

Formula Bharat is a student engineering competition, which is extremely unique in the space of motorsports.

Teams from engineering colleges and universities around India descend on Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore to participate in this competition, bringing with them race cars designed, manufactured, fabricated, tested, and tuned, entirely by students with no professional assistance.

Teammates in discussion at Formula Bharat 2023 © Srinivasa Krishnan

The objective at Formula Bharat is to build the best formula-style open-wheel single-seater racecar within the rules of the competition. The student-made cars are judged on design presentation, business plan, acceleration, endurance race, and other categories.

Formula Bharat 2023 was the seventh edition of the competition. It was conducted from 19th to 24th January and saw 53 teams from across India participate.

“The challenge to the competing teams was to design and fabricate a prototype vehicle that best meets the goals and intents stated in the competition's rules,” says Renita D’Souza, campaign manager of the Formula Bharat organizing team.

A driver gets ready in racing overalls © Srinivasa Krishnan

The 2023 edition also saw the introduction of new classes and categories of competition.

“We added two new classes this year: Class I and Class II. Class I provided aspiring student teams with the opportunity to have their conceptual designs evaluated by industry experts without building a prototype,” says Renita.

All the participating teams at Formula Bharat 2023 © Srinivasa Krishnan

Team Veloce Racing of Vishwakarma Institute of Technology, Pune, won the combustion category while STES Stallion Motorsports Electric team of Kashibai Navale College of Engineering, Pune, won the electric vehicle category.

While the levels of competition and stress were high, the organizers also wanted to make sure the participants were able to enjoy themselves. And they managed to do so with the help of Red Bull India, by building a lounge for students to relax.

A participant in the Playseat at the Pit Stop Lounge © Srinivasa Krishnan A student reads Adrian Newey's autobiography © Srinivasa Krishnan Pit Stop Lounge at Formula Bharat 2023 © Srinivasa Krishnan Students in the infographic zone at the Pit Stop Lounge © Srinivasa Krishnan

The Pit Stop Lounge was created in the middle of the pit area, between the combustion and electric vehicle zones.

“Red Bull India's Pit Stop Lounge was a hotspot for students. It served as a relaxing getaway during the competition,” Renita says.

Teammates cheer during one of the tests © Srinivasa Krishnan

The lounge featured a Playseat simulator pre-loaded with the PlayStation game F1 22.

Participants were encouraged to visit the lounge when they had spare time so they could get behind the wheel to try and set the fastest lap times in the game. A total of 220 students got into the seat of the simulator, trying to set the fastest time as part of this fun challenge away from the main competition.

Participants carry parts to assemble their cars © Srinivasa Krishnan

It was 20-year-old Vaibhav Patil of Team Acceleracres Electric from MIT World Peace University, Pune, who was declared the winner of the Playseat challenge at Formula Bharat.

“It was amazing to see a simulator set up in the middle of the pits. The lounge was always packed whenever there was spare time between the competition sessions. It was a really cool space,” says Vaibhav.

“My team members were very excited to beat my fastest time. They kept asking me for tips and tricks,” Vaibhav adds.

Participants check on their car before testing © Srinivasa Krishnan

The lounge also had comfortable seating areas and was stocked with How to Build a Car: The Autobiography of the World’s Greatest Formula 1 Designer, written by Adrian Newey.

As the chief technical officer of Red Bull Racing, Adrian Newey has been a key figure behind the success of the Red Bull Racing team winning the 2022 Formula One World Constructors’ Championship and Max Verstappen winning the Formula One World Drivers’ Championships in 2021 and 2022.

Judges discuss between competition rounds © Srinivasa Krishnan

Many participants were excited to be able to read Adrian’s insights into the process of building an open-wheel single-seater racecar. Some even asked to purchase the books so they could take them home for more inspiration.

Aside from this, there was also an infographic zone equipped with tablets that had details and specifications of Red Bull Racing cars from the past few years.