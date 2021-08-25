The Aussie Cars You Can Drive in Forza Horizon 3

Now, you might already know that the ‘map’ they’ve built for the game is hardly a 1:1 geographical representation of Australia, but that’s not really the point (you’d be driving through hours of nothing, anyway). What they have done, however, is invest in recreating some of Australia’s most iconic cars in as close to 1:1 as can be done in a videogame, and every week we’re learning more and more as we edge closer to release. At E3 , we were shown what we’ll haphazardly throw out there as standard Forza Horizon vehicles (and yes, we know there’s nothing ‘standard’ about the 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4 , but we’re in it for ‘Straya at the moment), but were promised Australian motor vehicle history would be more than represented, and Playground hasn’t backed down from that promise, revealing no less than five Aussie cars over the past three weeks. And as mentioned in our intro, this is apparently just the beginning.