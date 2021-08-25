The Aussie Cars You Can Drive in Forza Horizon 3

Gaming
For any of our readers across any of the large ponds that surround Australia, you might not know that our country is one built on the back of fevered car culture. Sure, we don’t have shows like the awesome Fast ‘N Loud featuring the clowns at Gas Monkey Garage, but we have a motoring history the envy of many other nations, and in celebration of this, Forza Horizon developer Playground Games has seen fit to feature our Great Southern Land as its main playground for Forza Horizon 3.
Now, you might already know that the ‘map’ they’ve built for the game is hardly a 1:1 geographical representation of Australia, but that’s not really the point (you’d be driving through hours of nothing, anyway). What they have done, however, is invest in recreating some of Australia’s most iconic cars in as close to 1:1 as can be done in a videogame, and every week we’re learning more and more as we edge closer to release. At E3, we were shown what we’ll haphazardly throw out there as standard Forza Horizon vehicles (and yes, we know there’s nothing ‘standard’ about the 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4, but we’re in it for ‘Straya at the moment), but were promised Australian motor vehicle history would be more than represented, and Playground hasn’t backed down from that promise, revealing no less than five Aussie cars over the past three weeks. And as mentioned in our intro, this is apparently just the beginning.
So below are the five announced Australian cars, with their official Forza Horizon 3 descriptions. Can’t wait to grab a Sandman and use the in-game decal editor to truly recreate some of Australia’s iconic car history. And stay tuned as we update this piece every time Playground reveals another Aussie ride.
1974 Holden Sandman HQ Panel Van
Few vehicles are as distinctly Aussie as the Sandman HQ panel van. Originally, these sedan deliveries were derivatives of the typical ute with a metal or plastic shell enclosing the cargo tray. They developed into a phenomenon that escalated to its height in the 1970s before falling off in popularity. The most famous Sandman was driven by Mel Gibson in the original 1979 “Mad Max” film. Like many, Max’s panel van was converted for camping. During the climax of their popularity, Sandman panel vans were tricked out with mural paint jobs, custom windows and details that spoke to each owner’s passions. Sure, some were used for more utilitarian uses but in some cases, what went on in the backs of many of the funky Sandman HQs around the country was often more exciting than merely hauling around the tools of the trades that helped build urban Australia.
2015 Ford Falcon XR8
The XR8 represents the top of the Ford Falcon line. Under the hood is the grunty power of the Boss supercharged 5.0-liter V8. No matter where you are in the power band, the XR8 is ready to pull away with a gesture from your right foot. Outside, the smooth lines of this four-door sedan are reminiscent of the V8 Supercars that are built from its mold. Sure, this is a production vehicle meant for the city streets and country highways, but you will find performance ready to thrill you at every corner.
1951 Holden 50-2106 FX Ute
The roots of the Holden Ute go back to the to a post-World War II era, when the world couldn’t get enough Australian wheat and wool. When “Australia’s Own Car” – the 48-125 Holden four-door sedan –launched, it only had one model and Aussies had to wait more than two years for a load-hauling version. Once the Ute arrived, it was dubbed the “FX” - though exactly why it earned that moniker is the subject of debate. What was clear is that these durable and hearty vehicles were perfect for the work that needed to be done, whether it was on the farms or construction sites of Australia. With just 60 hp in its stock form, the FX is a far cry from the powerhouse utes of today. But the heart and soul is all there.
2014 Ford FPV Limited Edition Pursuit Ute
When it comes to Utes the FPV Pursuit is the cream of the crop. With only 120 models produced, these are collectors’ items the moment they leave the showroom floor. Unless you’re from Australia the concept of a Ute may seem strange, but all that will fade as soon as you sit in the driver’s seat and fire up that supercharged V8 with its high-flow dual exhaust. Sure, you can still haul the hay for the horses, but getting from the farm to town and back has never been so fun.
2014 HSV Limited Edition GEN-F GTS Maloo
As you bang through the gears and are rocked back in your seat at the release of the clutch, you’ll quickly understand why the GTS Maloo is referred to as the “Ferrari of utes.” It’s one way for Holden to say thank you in big way before the Australian manufacturer closes its doors in 2017. While utilitarian in purpose, this ute is all about going very fast. Take the supercharged V8 under the hood or the upgraded brakes and suspension. This Maloo is ready for track duty straight away, mate!
