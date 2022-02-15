Just Alexander Titarenko leaping from one moving truck to another

Freerunner Alexander Titarenko pulled off the feat of Tunnel Flipping from one moving transporter truck to another as he set a new record in Kiev, Ukraine.

Just one year ago the Ukrainian had misjudged the same jump and damaged his knee in the process. After recovering, he returned to pull off the daunting five-metre leap from one truck to the next, set four metres apart and travelling at 25kph.

While a Tunnel Flip is a common trick in the world of freerunning, Titarenko added an element of danger as he set out to achieve the jump from one moving truck to another.

The launch © Vadim Gerasimenko Alexander mid leap between two mighty, moving trucks © alexander-titarenko-tunnel-flip-between-moving-trucks Spotting the landing to secure a new record © Vadim Gerasimenko

Explaining the inception of the trick, he said: "It was my idea. I had a friend in Mariupol, my home town, who likes to do different things, like juggling with basketballs. He tries breaking different records, like throwing the ball into the basket from the centre of the court. It motivated me. I thought, 'I have to get a record for myself.'"

Undertaking the record leap was no mean feat. Initially, the aim was to do the flip from one platform to another over the huge distance, but the idea then shifted to a leap between moving buses and then, eventually, trucks.

After last year's injury, I had to recover for a long time, but that motivated me even more for the new record Alexander Titarenko

Titarenko's first attempt ended up with him smacking into the front of the following truck and injuring himself in the process.

He recalled: "The first time, we measured the record with the help of the Book of Records of Ukraine. They had their own laser for taking measurements. I jumped a distance of four metres, but the laser didn't fix that result. Secondly, I miscalculated the length, didn't reach the flat of second truck and hit my knee. After last year's injury, I had to recover for a long time, but that motivated me even more for the new record."

Alexander Titarenko honed his freerunning abilities on his home streets © Vadim Gerasimenko Alexander has gone from strength to strength since winning Art of Motion © Vadim Gerasimenko Alexander warming up for his truck jump © Vadim Gerasimenko

Undeterred, he pushed ahead and pulled off the trick, with his effort ratified as a record in the Book of Records of Ukraine.

It comes just three years after Titarenko shot to fame when he beat the world's best freerunners to win the prestigious Red Bull Art of Motion .

He had set his sights on an even more ambitious project involving moving vehicles, namely jumping from one plane to another, but, for now, that idea is on hold.

Explaining the decision to back away from the plane leap, he added: "The project was a hard one. I realised that it was dangerous, so I'd like to slow down a bit with such tricks. After all, I'm a freerunner, so we need to come up with something in this direction."

This is not your average freerunning spot © Vadim Gerasimenko Alexander's amazing leap took more than a year to pull off © Vadim Gerasimenko Alexander celebrates his record-breaking leap © Vadim Gerasimenko