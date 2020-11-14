Learn these 10 tricks if you want to get started in freestyle football
Hadiya Hakeem and Shamlan Samad explain a step-by-step process to learn 10 basic freestyle football tricks for anyone getting started in the sport.
Freestyle football features exciting tricks that look amazing when performed well.
To get to the level of performing Kotaro Tokura’s backflip catch or pulling off pannas like Sean Garnier can take a lot of time and practice. But those tricks are completely achievable as long as you get the basics right.
If you are looking to get started in freestyle football, then you will want to learn 10 basic tricks that every beginner should know.
Calicut-based freestylers Hadiya Hakeem and Shamlan Samad explain the tricks through a step-by-step process on how you can perfect them. Read below for the details.
Juggling
It is important to learn juggling before any other trick.
- Step 1: Drop the ball from your hand and kick it back up before it touches the ground. Practice with both feet.
- Step 2: Gradually increase the pace of your kick-ups and alternate between feet.
- Step 3: Practice flicking the ball up from the ground and juggling as long as possible without letting the ball touch the ground.
Around the world (Outside)
- Step 1: Drop the ball from your hand and have your strong foot revolve around the ball in an outward motion.
- Step 2: Let the ball drop onto your foot and flick it up with the outside of your foot while also performing the revolution.
- Step 3: After completing the revolution, let the ball land on your foot once again to complete the out around the world.
- Step 4: Now practice the trick but start with juggling
Footstall
- Step 1: Keep the heel of your strong foot on the ground with your toes up in the air. Place the ball between your toes and shin.
- Step 2: Lift your foot off the ground and practice balancing the ball in position.
- Step 3: Practice by rolling the ball along the ground and flicking it up onto your foot.
- Step 4: Practice juggling and then transition into a footstall.
Slap
- Step 1: Keep the ball between your ankles
- Step 2: Roll the ball to the outside of your weaker foot, keeping it between your feet so your stronger foot crosses behind you.
- Step 3: Roll the ball down a bit and then quickly roll it up your outer shin, flicking it into the air.
Neckstall
- Step 1: Bending at the waist, keep the ball on the back of your neck using hand. The correct body position is to maintain an almost 90-degree angle at your waist, legs wide and eyes looking forward.
- Step 2: Throw the ball upwards and catch it on the back of your neck. Also work on getting into the correct body position in this step.
- Step 3: Progress from juggling to performing the neckstall.
X-over
- Step 1: Drop the ball to the ground and practice bringing your stronger foot across your standing weaker foot. Your leg does not go around the ball but behind it.
- Step 2: Now practice hopping up with your weaker foot and kick the ball back up into the air as you jump. Your stronger foot crosses between the ball and your weaker leg during this movement.
- Step 3: Now practice the same movement but begin with juggling.
Crossover
- Step 1: This is just like the X-over but your leg goes around the ball not behind it. Practice dropping the ball from your hand and crossing your stronger leg around the ball.
- Step 2: Now hop up and kick the ball up with your weaker foot.
- Step 3: Keep practicing and progressing to performing the trick starting with juggling.
Knee stall
- Step 1: With your stronger foot in the air, bend your knee to an almost 90-degree angle. Place the ball above your knee and try to balance it.
- Step 2: Maintain a slight bend in the knee of your standing leg and try to maintain body balance.
- Step 3: Once comfortable with this stall position, practice juggling and then moving into the stall.
Mirror ATW
- Step 1: Learn the outside and inside around the world tricks separately.
- Step 2: Perform the outside around the world, balance the ball and then perform inside around the world.
- Step 3: Practice performing the outside around the world, flick up the ball and then perform the inside around the world immediately.
Neck Flix
- Step 1: Learn the neck stall first.
- Step 2: Practice tossing the ball up in the air from a neck stall.
- Step 3: Catch the ball on the back of the neck to do a neck stall again. Toss the ball low at first and gradual progress to tossing it higher.