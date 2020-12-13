Bringing breaking to the masses
Red Bull BC One finalists discuss the future of breaking.
Breaking is set to reach a whole new audience in 2024 after it was confirmed that it will make its full debut at the Games in Paris.
Initially gaining popularity in the early 1970s on the streets of New York City, breaking has become a worldwide community and culture that requires a blend of power, flexibility, control, endurance and musicality.
With this athletic style of dance now set to be showcased on the biggest sporting stages of all, the finalists of Red Bull BC One 2020 have provided their thoughts on the impact of the decision and the future of breaking.
“The fact that breaking is becoming part of the Games is something beautiful,” said Lil Zoo, the 2018 Red Bull BC One World Champion. “It gives it more value and brings lots more opportunities. I really can’t wait for it.”
B-Girl Sina added: “Every area has a different style in breaking so it will be a chance to learn different moves and techniques. This will really help the next generation to advance and evolve their breaking.”
Kazakhstani breaker Killa Koyla also believes it will have a huge impact on the world of breaking, saying: “It brings a lot of possibilities for the B-Boy scene and a lot of motivation for the new generation. It’s going to be huge for the scene."
B-Girl Sunny, who started breaking 12 years ago, offered advice to those hoping to compete at the Games. She said: “One lesson I have learned and that I would like to pass on to those competing in the Games is for them just to be themselves.
“Be authentic and true to who you are, because there are so many people out there pretending to be someone else on the stage and I think it shows. So if you really present yourself and be honest it’s the most authentic representation of the dance.”
