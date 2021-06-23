The 7 Greatest rivalries in video games

While love may be in the air with Valentine’s Day coming up, I’d say that’s debatable with these guys- some may have a bit of a love/hate bromance going on, while others straight up can’t stand one another. Here’s my list of some of the best rivalries in video game history.

Sub Zero vs Scorpion

Fire vs Ice. A truly classic match-up, the rivalry between Sub Zero and Scorpion has been a focal point of Mortal Kombat history. After the original Sub Zero was killed by Scorpion, his younger brother took his place to set in motion the long-standing conflict between them- and being from warring clans certainly didn’t help the situation. They also started out as villains and have transformed into heroes in the world of MK, which further casts them under the same light. Although there are many palette-swopped ninjas in the Mortal Kombat universe, these two stand out as the most prominent of the lot.

Link vs Ganon

It’s bad enough that he gets mislabelled as Zelda all the time, but on top of that, Link has the displeasure of having to deal with Ganon in all his unpleasant forms. While The Legend of Zelda loves to change it up with art-styles, themes, and gameplay formats, this pain-in-the-ass is one thing that isn’t going anywhere. Of course, our beloved Link always comes out on top, but we can rest (uncomfortably) assured that we’ll be seeing Ganon whenever a new Zelda title is released- and have to go help out Princess Zelda and Hyrule all over again.

Cloud vs Sephiroth

Cloud vs Sephiroth © PlayCentral

This bitter rivalry has been strongly remembered since Final Fantasy VII’s release 23 years ago and will be revived once again when the remake rolls around later this year. A common theme in the Hero’s Journey is to save the world and get the girl, but Sephiroth was such a worthy adversary that not even Cloud himself could achieve both. Ultimately, Sephiroth’s actions push Cloud to overcome his own demons and thus he is inadvertently the architect of his own demise. Die-hard fans know that this rivalry extends beyond FFVII, but the original truly displays it best.

The entire Mishima/Kazama clan vs Itself

The Mishima Clan © TheGamer

If you’ve ever played the Tekken series, you know there’s some serious family drama going on here. From grandfather Heihachi casting his son Kazuya into a volcano, to Heihachi betraying his grandson Jin (who has his own healthy dose of mom issues), to a Devil Gene plaguing the family- there’s a lot to unpack here. They all seem to want to control the Mishima Zaibatsu, a huge family corporation started by great-grandfather Jinpachi, and use the guise of the King of the Iron Fist tournament to fight for control of the company. They come to blows with each other constantly throughout the series as fairly well-matched opponents- it’s just a pity this family will probably never get along.

Batman vs Joker

As the oft-repeated saying goes, what would Batman be without the Joker? These two just can’t seem to leave each other alone, and their infamous rivalry has proven iconic across comic books, series, movies, and now even video games. These two are great enemies in that they represent polar opposites- the one a calm, calculated man who only wishes for good and will not kill; the other a deranged madman who seeks out chaos and doesn’t care if a few people die in the process. He doesn’t want Batman to die, however. His ultimate goal would be to get under Batman’s skin and finally see him break his code of no killing- but, given Batman’s strong will and control, it seems these two are destined to be rivals forever.

Sonic vs Shadow

While Dr. Robotnik (or Eggman, because name changes are a thing for some reason) may be Sonic’s true enemy, and Sonic and Knuckles have had their own conflicting interests, (shoutout to Knuckles for bringing Echidna’s into the mainstream), Sonic’s truly matched rival lies in Shadow the Hedgehog. The dark, brooding Shadow is the perfect contrast to the bright, energetic blue Sonic with similar abilities and strength to boot. Whilst Shadow may have good intentions at heart, his past has left him jaded and his methods don’t always land him in Sonic’s good books. The two have put aside their differences in the past, but this doesn’t change the fact that Shadow is quite literally the perfectly-crafted rival to our blue hero.

Mario vs Bowser

I don’t think you could point me to two more well-known enemies if you tried. Spanning a ridiculous 35 years at this point, Bowser and Mario have been battling it out for so long that you have to wonder if Princess Peach is just a guise that Bowser uses to see Mario over and over again. I mean, with this many failures over this many attempts, there’s gotta be another explanation here, right? While some credit can be given to the subtle rivalry of Mario and Luigi (Luigi really doesn’t deserve to be in Mario’s shadow), as well as the cross-platform rivalry that is constantly debated of Mario vs Sonic, there’s just no trumping Mario and Bowser’s age-old clash.

It’ll be interesting to see if some of these rivalries ever change- as well as what great new ones await us in the future!