Check out the top 6 from the Garba Power Move competition

Garba Bloc Party is one of the biggest festival celebrations in Gujarat.

With successful editions held in Ahmedabad in the last two years, Garba Bloc Party had a new edition in 2019 with the Garba Cypher, a much-loved head-to-head championship on the dance floor.

Taking that competition to a new level, Garba Bloc Party went digital in 2020 with a virtual garba competition which also celebrated the culturally-rich music that plays an important role in the festival.

Arvind Vegda , a veteran Gujarati performer whose music has been an important part of the festival celebrations since 2002, lent his famous song ‘Bhai Bhai 2.0’ to the virtual garba competition.

Named the Garba Power Move, the competition asked participants to send in entries via social media of themselves dancing Vegda’s ‘Bhai Bhai 2.0’ while showcasing their best festive dance moves.

The competition was run for 14 days and was open to participants from all across India.

At the end of the participation phase, Vegda judged the entries to decide the top 6 participants of the competition. The top 6 will get passes to next year's Garba Bloc Party, and a chance to interact with Vegda and maybe show him their dance moves in person.

Here are the Garba Power Move top 6 as decided by Arvind Vegda:

D Dancing Street

One of Ahmedabad’s oldest and largest dance crews that certainly wowed us with their performance. Dripping with energy and enthusiasm, their creative moves definitely had us impressed.

Khyati Khandelwal

Truly an enrapturing performance, with subtle hints of humour and impeccable choreography. Performed by Pune’s Navtaal Garba, this group delivered a stunning performance.

Vrushti Shah

This young girl performed a fusion of Bharatanatyam and garba, and the outcome was nothing short of beautiful. Her charisma shined during her performance and her charming outfit definitely took the stage.

Nrupesh Purabiya

A performance like we’ve never seen before, Nrupesh added his own touch to his dance moves, mixing in traditional garba and a bit of contemporary that were impressive and unique.

Tanay Shah

An innovative and extraordinary performance that we couldn’t get enough of, the way they played around with their moves and the traditional garba outfits left us stunned and in awe.

Thangaat Garba