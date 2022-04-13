10 things about Prasidh Krishna that every cricket fan should know

Prasidh Krishna was one of Rajasthan Royals’ big signings in the 2022 auction .

He was secured for a handsome sum of Rs 10 crore by the team from Jaipur. And with good reason too.

The lanky pacer from Bengaluru first came into the national limelight when he took five wickets for 49 runs on his first-class debut. It was in a match in which he represented Karnataka against Bangladesh A during the neighbouring country’s tour of India in 2015.

To his credentials are also being leading wicket-taker for Karnataka in the 2018-19 Vijay Hazare Trophy and having the best-ever bowling figures for an Indian debutant in ODI cricket; he finished with four wickets for 54 runs in 8.1 overs against England in March 2021.

He recently featured in a podcast series titled Greatness Starts Here in which he discussed his career highlights, favourite moments, and what he is working on for his personal performances. Listen to the podcast episode and read excerpts from his chat with Suhail Chandhok below.

01 Prasidh enjoys bring in pressure situations on the cricket field

Dealing with pressure is the mark of the quality of a sportsperson and Prasidh thrives in those situations.

“Being calm and composed is something that always fascinated me because I watch a lot of sports. Now that I've played the game at the highest level I know what pressure is like. I don't think a normal person would ever get to experience such things. So I am actually honoured that I'm getting to face pressure.”

02 He learnt to be calm on the cricket field from his father’s regular demeanour

Prasidh is often seen as very calm and composed on the field, and he credits interactions with his father for this.

“My father has been a very close friend of mine in terms of discussing all that I feel. I've grown up looking up to him because he's also been somebody who is very calm. The way the family runs itself is also very calm.”

Prasidh Krishna during a training session for Rajasthan Royals © Rajasthan Royals

03 Playing with the Karnataka state team shaped Prasidh into the cricketer that he is today

He credits playing with his state team for helping him become a successful cricketer.

“Getting into the Karnataka first-class team was the most important moment of my career. If I had shown any slack there, I don't think I would have the hunger that I have today. Or if I didn't have the kind of people that were with the state team, with the same work ethics as me, with the same kind of ambition or intent towards the game (I wouldn’t have been the player I am today). Even today when I play for Karnataka, it doesn't feel like I'm playing with a state game. It feels like I am with an IPL team or the Indian cricket team. We still have the same kind of work ethics in the state team. I credit all of what I am today to the Karnataka team and the support staff.”

04 Prasidh’s first-class debut was so unexpected, he had to borrow a teammate’s T-shirt for the match

He got a call up to represent Karnataka against Bangladesh A in 2015, but was only informed of it a few hours before the match started.

“I didn't think I would play. I was informed at 8:15 in the morning that I would be making my debut as a replacement for one of the injured guys. I was initially supposed to just be bringing the on-field players their drinks, so I was wearing a full sleeve T-shirt. I had to borrow a playing T-shirt from one of my teammates to play the match. And then I ended up taking a five-for on debut.”

05 His IPL call-up to play for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2018 was unexpected

Once again Prasidh stood up to the occasion when he got an unexpected call. This call in particular was from KKR CEO Venky Mysore, who informed him that while he hadn’t been picked for the season initially, he was being drafted into the team to replace an injured player.

“I'd been to Kolkata for trials. Just when I went back home a few days after the tournament began, I got a call from Venky Mysore. He told me that they were looping me in as replacement for an injured Kamlesh Nagarkoti. The good thing was I had a great domestic season that year. I’d won the Vijay Hazare Trophy with Karnataka just before the IPL season began. So I was coming off a very good tournament and when I bowled in the IPL, I felt as if I belonged on that stage.”

Prasidh Krishna during a training session for Rajasthan Royals © Rajasthan Royals

06 Dismissing Rohit Sharma for his first IPL wicket is one of his favourite memories

Prasidh didn't have the smoothest start to his IPL career. He conceded 39 runs on debut and 41 runs in the next game. But he still has a happy memory from that time.

“Honestly even though I went for 39 runs in the first game, there were about two or three edges behind the keeper boundaries, which cost me about eight or 10 runs. But I think I bowled really well and the team also backed me. It was wonderful to get Rohit Sharma's wicket in the second game. Whatever plans I made to dismiss him worked out.”

07 Prasidh was more nervous about the announcement of his India call-up than playing his debut

He had to join the national team in Ahmedabad, complete a mandatory quarantine, and then made his ODI debut in Pune against England. But waiting for the news to be official made him nervous more than actually making his debut.

“I got a call from the manager, asking me for the size of my clothing. I didn't even know who he was because obviously I had not been a part of the team. He told me I would have to travel to Ahmedabad and join the team. After joining the team I waited for the official news of my call-up to be announced by BCCI because we are not allowed to announce say it individually. The news finally came out on the fifth day of my quarantine and I started getting all the calls and wishes. The fact that I knew I was in the team when nobody else knew actually kept me nervous. I was thinking, ‘Why is it taking so long to be announced?’ But it was all fun.”

08 Not having fans in the stadium helped Prasidh remain calm during his record-breaking India debut

He made his India debut on 23rd March 2021 against England in Pune. And he ended up setting a record for best bowling figures by an Indian on ODI debut.

“The fact that there was no crowd helped me a lot because everything was in slow motion. But even though there was no crowd there was still pressure on me. I was playing at the highest level and I had to do well. My first over went well but the next over didn't go really well. That was when I started thinking about what difference I could make to the game. After that I ended up winning the game for India, which was a very good feeling. I didn’t know about the record under my name till KL Rahul came and told me that I got the best figures for a debutant.”

09 He has always looked up to Lasith Malinga, his current coach in Rajasthan Royals

Prasidh Krishna with Lasith Malinga © Rajasthan Royals

As a fast bowler, Prasidh has always wanted to pick the brain of Sri Lankan Lasith Malinga, one of the greatest ever pacers in the game.

“Rajasthan has a great side. We have Jos Buttler, who has captained England and is among the best white-ball players in the world. We also have Kumar Sangakkara and Lasith Malinga in the support staff. These are legends that we have always looked up to. When the Royals announced Lasith as the fast bowling coach, I was the most excited because I always wanted to spend some time with him and learn about the game.”

10 With a natural ability to bowl at 140 kmph, he actively works on the advice of his coaches to get better

Prasidh has known for a long time that he can consistently bowl fast balls every over. But he’s gotten much better as a pace bowler because of his ability to take cirection.

“I knew I could bowl quick from the under-19 days. I would just want to bowl bouncers and put that fear in the batsmen. But when I got into senior cricket, I understood nobody is scared of pace. If I were to keep bowling at the same pace without much control, there wasn’t much of an effect that I could have in the game. So I tried to get control and was helped by KKR’s bowling coach Omkar Salvi. Now I know how to have better control when it comes to the line and length. Lasith (Malinga) told me a few days back that in order to be successful I should be prepared to bowl whatever delivery the team wants me to bowl. So I am working on all of that advice.”