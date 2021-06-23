X Games golds for Gu and Porteous as Gremaud lands a world-first

Freestyle skier Mathilde Gremaud made history on the first day of the X Games Aspen 2021 as she landed the first-ever Switch Double Cork 1440 in women's competition history to win gold in Skiing Big Air. There were also gold medals for fellow freestyle skiers Eileen Gu and Nico Porteous .

Mathilde Gremaud's winning Big Air run

Gremaud landed a Switch Double Cork 1080 Tail Grab on her second run of the day, before securing the gold medal on her final run when successfully landing the world-first trick.

The Switch Double Cork 14, as it's better known, consists of two full-vertical flips and four horizontal 360-degree rotations, while taking off and landing backwards.

The 20-year-old from Switzerland, who won the Big Air event at the X Games in 2019, had been working to perfect the trick last year and previously landed it on the slopes of the Allalin Glacier, becoming the first female freeskier to ever do so.

Eileen Gu's winning Superpipe run

Freeskier Eileen Gu won her first X Games gold medal on Friday night when she triumphed in the Superpipe event, just hours after securing bronze in the Big Air competition.

The 17-year-old from San Francisco, USA, took the lead after her first run and never let up, becoming the first woman ever to win Superpipe gold in her first time at the event.

Nico Porteous's winning Superpipe run

*Video footage in this story is courtesy of ESPN Enterprises, Inc*

In the Men's Superpipe event, Nico Porteous made his own piece of history as he became the first freeskier to ever land both the Right Double 1620 and the combination of a Right Double 1620 straight into a Left Double 1620 in a halfpipe competition.

The 19-year-old jumped into the lead on his third of four runs thanks to landing the historic trick and in the process became the first New Zealander to win the Freeski Superpipe event at the X Games.

