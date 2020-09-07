How To Make Skateboarding Wax: A Detailed Guide For Beginners

Skate wax, skateboarding wax, curb wax, ledge lube, they all refer to the same thing: a wax product to prep your skate surface for tricking, sliding, grinding, and boosting traction. Skate wax can get pricey, though, but you can make your own in a few simple steps.

What Exactly Is Skateboarding Wax?

Skateboarding wax is usually made from a paraffin base, and it helps reduce the friction you get when you slide or grind down rails, curbs, and other hard surfaces. Naturally, slides and grinds create friction, which can slow down the speed of your trajectory, making it more difficult to execute. This is where skate wax comes in. The wax will fill in tiny cracks and imperfections to smooth out the surface of what you're grinding on, so you can pull off your 50-50s without stopping short.

Whether you're buying your first board or you're getting into tricks for the first time, you're going to need a skate wax that protects your board and keeps it sliding as smoothly as possible. Just keep in mind that smoother surfaces tend to be more slippery when you apply skate wax, so it's a good idea to test the areas you're skating so you don't make it too slippery.

How to Make Your Own Skateboarding Wax With Leftover Candles and Crayons

Buying skate wax on a regular basis can get expensive, but you can make your own using a couple of different methods. Here are the steps for using leftover candles and crayons:

1. Preheat your oven to 150 degrees

Let your oven warm up for 5-10 minutes. Most waxes have a low melting point, so try not to let your oven temperature get hotter than 150-180 degrees.

2. Gather your supplies

Collect any leftover candles or crayons you have (like those old, broken ones you just knew you'd eventually have a use for) and break them up if they're not already. Remove any paper and wicks. You'll also need some vegetable or olive oil.

3. Put your wax pieces in an oven-safe bowl

The container you use should be big enough to hold the melted wax. Glass bowls, like the Pyrex brand, are oven-safe and great options for melting wax.

Shredding at sunset © Loic Benoit

4. Pour in the oil

Add one teaspoon of vegetable or olive oil to the wax. This makes it more pliable and easy to apply to your board. Don't add more than a teaspoon, though, or your wax will be too soft and crumbly.

5. Put your wax in the oven

Melt your mix for 10 minutes. Watch your wax as it melts to make sure it doesn't burn. Once it's melted, take it out of the oven and put it in your refrigerator to harden. Once your wax is solid, you can remove it from the container and use it on the surface you want to smooth.

How to Make Skate Wax From Paraffin and Beeswax

Here are the steps if you're using paraffin and beeswax:

1. Gather your supplies

You'll want pure beeswax and paraffin for this method, along with a metal pot and a mold to pour your wax in. If you're using wax bars and large pieces, break them into smaller chunks. This helps the wax melt faster.

2. Put your wax in the pot and melt

Add both the beeswax and paraffin to a pot. A ratio of 60-40 paraffin to beeswax is your best bet because more beeswax will make the mix too soft. Set your burner to a low to medium setting and place the pot of wax on the stove. Let the wax melt, stirring frequently so it doesn't burn.

3. Pour the wax into the molds

Once the wax is totally melted, remove the pot and pour it into the mold. Cool the wax in your refrigerator until it's solid. Once it's hard, it's ready to use.