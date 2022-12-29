How Gurpreet Singh Sandhu stays fit for his sport

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has been India’s star football goalkeeper for many years now.

Having made his debut for the national team in 2011, he has been a mainstay between the sticks ever since, even captaining the team on several occasions.

He is also the first Indian to play in a UEFA Europa League match, which he did when playing for Norwegian club Stabæk in 2016.

Over the years, Gurpreet has taken his game to new levels, and he credits his dedication to fitness for helping him get there. In particular, he says his change in diet in 2019 has been a defining factor of his successful career.

Here he speaks about the changes he made to follow a healthier lifestyle, explains his personal dedication to fitness outside of his sport, and lists out his targets for the upcoming months.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu © Focus Sports

How fitness impacts football

Gurpreet says he learnt about the important of fitness in football by following the example of senior players.

“Fitness is so important. I wish this knowledge 10 years ago – the knowledge I gained form personal experience and from looking at the supreme athletes who are doing so well. One example for me is always Sunil Chhetri. I’ve seen him take care of his health for years now. And he has been at the peak of his career at a much older age compared to the standards of football. I am fortunate enough to play with him for the past 12 years and I’ve learnt from his personal efforts,” says Gurpreet.

He went on to elaborate on his biggest learnings.

“The most important and most underrated things in fitness are sleep and food. I know that if I get those aspects right, it will help me maintain my form over a longer time and help me perform much better on the football field. Those were the two things I learnt. I’m glad I put that into action, and I also got in touch with nutritionists to learn more about my body. I got a saliva test done recently to know what is good for me and what is not; it has helped me keep track of the glucose levels in my body and I change my diet accordingly. I learnt that every single body is different and everyone is impacted by food in a different way. Now I have the right information on the food that is good for me and I stick to that as part of my fitness routine,” he adds.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu © Focus Sports

Direct impact of fitness for Gurpreet

It was in 2019 that Gurpreet switched to a vegan diet, something he had seen his idol Sunil Chhetri do before him. And Gurpreet says the diet change has had a huge impact on his fitness.

“The biggest difference I felt was when I stopped eating meat and dairy products. Three months after the diet change, I could feel the difference. I was in a better mood overall, I was sleeping better, I was happier, and I felt much more energized while on the football field. I realized that meat and dairy are not necessary for my body. So I completely cut that out and it has helped me maintain my body in a better way. Initially I lost some weight because I abruptly changed my diet, but then I regained the weight in muscle mass which made me better, stronger and sharper,” says Gurpreet.

When Gurpreet kicked fitness into high gear

While switching to a vegan diet in 2019 had the biggest impact on his career, Gurpreet had already started taking fitness seriously in 2014. it was his first year playing for Stabæk in Norway, and he noticed how important fitness was to the Europeans.

“Nowadays, fitness is not just a requirement for me but also a lifestyle. I think when I went to Norway, with limited pay and scarce resources, I was forced to use foods which were necessary. I didn’t have the luxury to buy a very expensive bun or some exotic vegetables. I realised how important food is. Also seeing what those professional athletes were consuming to make them superior players, that opened my eyes to fitness and diet,” says Gurpreet.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu © Focus Sports

Gurpreet’s personal fitness objective

“My personal goal is to find that sweet spot where my body feels really good and I don’t feel the need to change anything. I want to play very well and be very consistent with my performances. That will come when whatever I’m doing with my fitness routine is perfect and I know that I don’t need to change anything but instead just maintain my routine. So that’s my fitness goal.

“I feel like I’ve hit that target this season. A lot of work goes into it. We do really rigorous training sessions, and I have to make sure I consume good food and give my body good rest. This means I have to sleep early and get at least eight-nine hours of sleep. But I’ve been doing these things consistently for three-four months and it has given me a better product, which is a body that is in excellent physical shape to perform in my sport,” says Gurpreet.

Types of fitness that Gurpreet focuses

In terms of muscles strength, endurance, flexibility, and other aspects of fitness, Gurpreet says core strength ranks the highest for him.

“A lot of people think that leg, shoulder, and calf muscles are most important for footballers. But I’ve realized that core muscles are so underrated. They are the foundation of our bodies. I believe if my core is strong, then I can do anything. I will be agile, I can turn quickly, I can shield my body. I think the core muscles are the foundation to build on lower and upper body strength,” says Gurpreet.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu © Focus Sports

Gurpreet’s fitness strengths and weaknesses

Although not necessarily a strength or a weakness for Gurpreet, he puts special emphasis during his fitness routines to work on his core muscles.

“When I started to work on my core muscles, I realised I need to do something to strengthen the muscles at least every alternate day,” says Gurpreet. He works on his core muscles in addition to everything else prescribed by his trainers.

Gurpreet’s fitness regime

Footballers usually work hard to build up their fitness levels during pre-season training; They only maintain those fitness levels during the course of the season.

“During pre-season, I kill myself with an intense early morning gym session, which is usually 5:30am to 6:30am. I then eat a big breakfast and go for a pitch training session at 11am. After a 90-minute session on the pitch, I go back home for lunch and a nap. Then in the evening, I do a core session at home for about 45 minutes,” says Gurpreet.

Gurpreet’s most favourite and least favourite workouts

“My favourite workout is doing pull-ups. My least favourite workouts would be some really difficult core exercises; after some point of doing core strengthening exercises, my core just gives up and I feel like I have no strength left my body to hold my legs up,” says Gurpreet.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu © Focus Sports

What’s in his gym bag

Gurpreet carries a set few items for every workout session.

“I usually carry a towel, water bottle, a change of clothes, obviously a good deodorant, and a can of Red Bull to start the session. I usually drink the Red Bull while I’m driving to the gym. I feel it is best to consume it 30 minutes before working out, so my energy levels peak when just reach the gym,” says Gurpreet.

Aspects of mental fitness

While he doesn’t indulge in traditional meditation, there are a lot of simple activities Gurpreet likes t practice to help keep his mind at ease.

“The biggest disconnect I have from the things worrying me is driving. When I’m behind the wheel, I’m in a meditative state. My only focus is on the road and the car. Listening to music and cooking food have also always helped me to mentally recharge myself,” says Gurpreet.

What keeps him going

Gurpreet confesses to having days when he doesn’t feel motivated to workout or stick to his fitness routine. But he reminds himself of why he started on his journey and it helps him get right back to it.

“Everybody has days when we are not in the mood to go to training. It feels like a chore sometimes. But I manage to motivate myself by thinking about how fortunate I am to get to do something that I love. I am getting paid to do what I love; it’s my passion and I love being on the football pitch. So I just say to myself, ‘Remember how lucky you are,’ and that helps me to get going,” says Gurpreet.

Gurpreet’s New Year fitness resolution

While admitting to being at his peak fitness right now, Gurpreet says his target for the New Year is just to maintain the current levels.

“I want to have 7% body fat and maintain all through January 2023. I am a t 6.9% body fat right now, so basically I just have to maintain it. I aim to lose a few kilos so I can feel lighter as well. I feel like it is very easy to overlook how much food I’m consuming while the season is on because we are burning so many calories playing day in and day out. But there comes a point when I want to feel sharp as we approach the end of the season. I want to be at the peak of my performances for the season-ending phase. And I’ve highlighted that peak should happen in January-February 2023 so I can help my team as much as possible on the field,” says Gurpreet.