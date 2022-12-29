Skip to Content
TV
Events
Athletes
Products
© Focus Sports
Soccer
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s January Jumpstart
The goalkeeper describes how fitness helps him stay at the top of his sport and how he plans on continuing his progress through the football season.
Written by Rohit Singh
Published on
29.12.2022 · 6:42 UTC
Save
Save
Save
Save
Share
Fitness with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
Stories of how Gurpreet Singh Sandhu works on his fitness.
How Gurpreet Singh Sandhu stays fit for his sport
Discover how the Indian national football team goalkeeper redefined his approach to fitness a few years ago and how it has benefitted him greatly.
What Gurpreet Singh Sandhu eats and drinks before a football match
Try Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s full-body home workout for football players
Learn how to practice the split squat with Gurpreet Singh Sandhu