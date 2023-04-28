Harith Noah explains why Wings for Life World Run is close to heart for him

It’s been a rough year for professional cross-country rally rider, Harith Noah.

A crash during Stage 4 of the Dakar Rally in January 2023 forced him out of the race. He suffered a fracture to the fifth thoracic vertebrae (T5) of the spine, and luckily for him, bed rest and healing was the cure, rather than surgery. Away from the action, he made the most of his time to get operated on a niggling bunion toe as well.

Towards the end of March, he was back on the bike. But at one training session, he landed short during a jump and the impact left him with a broken radial bone above the right wrist. As he spends more time convalescing, it will be another three weeks before he can ride again.

But on 7th May 2023, Harith will hit the road nonetheless, this time around as part of the Wings for Life World Run . The charity run is organised each year by the Wings for Life Foundation that supports research related to spinal cord injuries.

Harith Noah © Harith Noah

Harith is no stranger to the run. Last year, he pulled off a personal best, logging 20.43km on a sultry evening in Varkala, Kerala. But the run means a lot more to him after his injury at Dakar.

“I relate to this cause a lot after the crash. While I did break the T5, there was no nerve damage. A few centimetres to the left or right could have changed everything. I don’t believe in luck, but I do feel really lucky to have survived,” Harith says.

A brutal race

The realisation that there will be another Dakar to line-up for means the world to Harith. The last edition in Saudi Arabia had a prologue and 14 stages adding up to 5,000km of brutal terrain that tested both man and machine. Harith knows what it takes to survive the elements.

“I’ll be able to push hard only if I am physically fit. Then mentally, I need to stay cool in situations where things are out of control. It happens at every Dakar; everything from small crashes to navigation mistakes. I just try to minimise it as much as possible – be efficient, be in the moment, and see what’s ahead. It’s easier said than done, but I need to figure out things on a daily basis and learn from the experience,” Harith says.

Harith Noah © Harith Noah

The wisdom comes from having raced at four editions of the Dakar. After his debut in 2020, he pulled off a remarkable effort the following year to take 20th position overall – the best finish by an Indian rider.

“Though I’ve been riding for a while now, it’s a never-ending learning curve when it comes to racing. I need to adapt to everything that comes my way. For instance, there was a lot of rain this year, which has never happened before. And once you make a mistake, you start thinking about it. The idea is to look past it and be in the present,” Harith says.

Starting strong

In 2021, Harith had two terrible stages where he lost time. He admits it wasn’t his best race. Then again, finishing 20th in an elite field of motorsport athletes made him realise what was possible in the years ahead.

“Though I’m a competitive rider and want to keep improving, I have never looked at the result during the race. It’s something that my psychologist, Neil Roach, and I decided on right after the first Dakar. I like to take it kilometre by kilometre, stage by stage. If I ride as good as I can each day, I’ll finish where I deserve to,” Harith says.

Harith Noah © Harith Noah

A brand new experience awaited him at the 45th edition of the Dakar this year. After the prologue, the riders set off in reverse order during Stage 1, which meant Harith, representing the Sherco Factory team, started third.

“There were two lines in front of me because only two riders had started before me. And the rider behind me started three minutes later. So I had to navigate myself for most of the stage, instead of following the tracks of those ahead of me. I didn’t push much, but I was proud of the fact that I finished 23rd. I rode the best stage of my life on that day and it made me realise that I’m getting better at what I’m doing,” he recalls.

Narrow escape

A crash during the rocky sections of Stage 2 led to discomfort in Harith’s right arm. To make matters worse, the heavens opened up during the next stage, making conditions really tricky.

“I didn’t want to push it much during Stage 3, since I was hurt and it was pouring all throughout,” Harith says.

Harith Noah © Harith Noah

With his shoulder still in trouble, Harith got off to a bumpy start in the sand in Stage 4. About 30km into the ride, Harith had a close call when he hit his helmet on the road book tower. A short distance ahead, he noticed that Joaquim Rodrigues from Hero Motosports had crashed. On a long, off-piste section that followed, Harith took a tumble.

“It was a small step of sand and once I hit it, I bottomed out on the rear and went over the bars. I landed on my head first and then my back. It all happened pretty quickly and unfortunately, the air bag didn’t open up,” Harith recalls.

As he sat there in the sand, he was short on breath and felt a stinging pain in the middle of his back. Another rider stopped to check on him and called for help. Within a few minutes, Harith had received medical attention.

“I really wanted to continue. In fact, the doctor told me there was nothing wrong visually. But since I was experiencing this pain that I had never felt before, he told me it could be a fracture. And since it was the spine, it could be really dangerous,” Harith says.

Harith Noah © Harith Noah

In that moment, Harith pulled the plug on the Dakar. When his X-Ray returned clear, he thought he had erred in his decision. But CT scans later revealed a broken T5 bone. Though stable, it was only after he was handed a brace for the back that he could fly back home to Shoranur, Kerala.

“Of course, I analysed what went wrong and how I can ensure that it doesn’t happen again. It’s always important to go back and revisit these incidents,” he says.

“You can’t do much about it. All you can do is keep your head up and try to move forward,” he adds.

Running for a cause

Even while recovering over the last few months, Harith continued to work on his arms and once in better shape, took on core exercises in bed. He soon started cycling on an indoor trainer and continues to put in the miles as he gears up for the Wings for Life World Run.

“The cause is what makes this run so important, since it helps people recover from spinal cord injuries. And all the entry fee collected goes towards it [funding the medical research to cure spinal cord injuries], so it’s really important for as many people to join in as possible,” he says.

“Personally, this run also gives me something else to think about and training for it will help me get back on the bike faster. And though I don’t have the best knees and am not in the best shape these days, I would definitely like to go past my mark from last year,” he adds.

Harith Noah © Harith Noah

Harith will be joined by folks from around the world, who will all start their run at the same time. What makes it truly unique is the fact that there is no finish line. At exactly 30 minutes after the start of the race, a catcher car begins following the runners and picks up pace over time. A participants run comes to an end only once the catcher car passes them. For those running individually, a virtual catcher car informs them of their run progress via a mobile app.

“Using their app on the run last year was a really cool experience. The person driving this imaginary car gives out vital information about the gap, the speed, and how long it will take the car to catch up at your current pace. So it keeps motivating you to go faster in order to go further,” Harith says.

“What is more important is that you don’t necessarily have to run. You could just walk or walk-run and still have the same experience as anyone else,” he adds.

This year, Harith has roped in his buddy, Rahul KP, a professional footballer who turns out for the Indian national team and the Kerala Blasters in the Indian Super League. A week before the run, the duo plans on training in Goa before making their way to Mumbai for the big challenge.

“I know Rahul is really fast when it comes to the shorter distances, but endurance is about mentality. So I’ll try my best to beat him at it,” Harith says.

Harith Noah © Harith Noah