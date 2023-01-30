Read about how Mumbai-based Harshi got started in gaming

Harshita ‘Harshi’ Shukla is a well-known face in the Indian gaming community.

She started her YouTube channel on 1st July 2020, and has been regularly uploading match highlights, vlogs, and meetups ever since.

Harshi has more than one lakh followers on her Instagram account as well, further adding to her popularity. She had tried her hand at acting previously but shifted focus full-time to gaming a few years ago. She is currently a member of Godlike Esports.

Harshi recently appeared on Red Bull Game On as a contestant on the Good Game Show , where streamers, content creators and pro gamers went head-to-head in a unique game show format that saw them test their knowledge and quick-thinking skills. While on shoot for the game show, we picked Harshi’s brain for a bit.

Here she discusses her journey in gaming and her favourite stories since she joined the women’s line-up at Godlike Esports.

How did you get started in gaming?

Since childhood, I was fond of playing PC games and was very much interested in choosing gaming as my career. I started watching streams of gamers when I was in Class 9; I think that was my first brush with professional gaming. I liked the streams and decided to try my hands as well.

Harshita © Harshita

What was your family’s reaction when you said you want to pursue gaming?

My family supported me a lot. Initially I didn't have a good PC for streaming. When I asked my dad if we could get a new PC so I could stream games professional, he curiously asked me several questions about gaming. I showed him the livestreams of PUBG and CS:GO on YouTube. He understood what I wanted to do and agreed to buy a new PC. My streaming journey started after the arrival of the new PC.

How did you focus on studies after stepping into gaming?

So far, I have managed studies along with gaming. I am currently pursuing a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a specialization in Computer Science.

Harshita © Harshita

Could you tell us how you became a part of a big esports team like Godlike?

I was contacted by Alpha on behalf of Godlike. Alpha asked me if I wanted to join Godlike, and I was very excited about the offer. I agreed without having to think twice.

Do you enjoy creating vlogs in bootcamps or do you prefer playing competitive games more?

Vlogging is as much fun as playing games in bootcamp. All the gamers have become friends and there’s a feeling of home. The best part of bootcamp is that the atmosphere is always enjoyable and fun-filled.

Harshita © Harshita

How different is Harshi as seen in her streams as compared to real life?

There is not much difference between real life and stream. However, while in a livestream, I talk and mingle well with everyone, in real life this does not happen as much because I am an introvert.

Which are your favourite gaming titles?

I mostly like to play Valorant and BGMI. I never get bored playing these two games for long periods. They are my favourites.

What do you do to ensure that viewers don't get bored during a stream?

While streaming, I make efforts to engage the audience so they don’t feel bored or left out. While playing games, I interact on chat, which makes my audience feel very good. I think by interacting with them continuously, I am able to entertain the audience so they stay on my stream for a long time.

What can we expect from Harshi in the future?

You will get to see more unique, enjoyable and interactive content from me in the future, because I am constantly trying to improve the content I put out.