Discover how Mumbai-based content creator Kripz started his gaming journey

Umesh ‘Kripz’ Kripalani is a one of India’s top esports casters and analysts.

Kripz began his career as a content writer for AFK Gaming. While in his role as a writer, he also learnt the nuisances of being a caster.

He is well-known for casting some of the biggest CS:GO tournaments in India. Aside from the popular first-person shooter, he has also cast for titles like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, Apex Legends, and Valorant.

Kripz recently appeared on Red Bull Game On as a contestant on the Good Game Show , where streamers, content creators and pro gamers went head-to-head in a unique game show format that saw them test their knowledge and quick-thinking skills. While on shoot for the game show, we picked Kripz’s brain for a bit.

Here he discusses his journey in gaming over the years.

When did name yourself ‘Kripz’? Why do people in the industry like to have monikers?

Kripz is a short derivative of my surname – Kripalani. I adapted and changed several names before, but when I got my first serious esports job in 2018, I thought having a blend of my real name and something in games would be ideal. I can’t speak for the industry as a whole; people just name themselves whatever they feel like. Most of the time it has nothing to do with their real name, but I love it when someone smartly incorporates their real identity into their virtual one.

Could you tell us about your family and how you got into gaming?

I come from an average middle class Mumbai family. My family always encouraged me to participate in elocution competitions, debates, and dramatics, which sparked my flair for public speaking. As a child, I represented my school in international drama competitions and won titles. When I started playing Counter-Strike in 10th grade, I could sense that I might be able to mix my knowledge of the game with my speaking skills to cast the games. I consider myself lucky that I was able to turn my passion into my profession.

Kripz © Critical x

What are the important changes you witnessed with the flourishing of the Indian gaming scene?

The two factors that helped esports evolve in India were the availability of affordable internet and a particular mobile game that everyone could enjoy. While PUBG Mobile kicked off the esports boom in India, one fascinating thing I have noticed is the rise of gamers as influencers. A lot of aspiring players not only wanted to show their skill in the game but also used their entertainment value to earn money. The distinction between a pro player and content creator, and the rise of both as separate professions has been amazing to witness.

When and how did you take up the roles of caster and analyst? Were you inspired by any caster?

My first job in the industry was with AFK Gaming as an esports journalist and content writer. We were working with Optic Gaming at that time, as they had just picked up an Indian CS:GO roster. Since I was working on that project, I used to get access to their matches, which I would solo cast for fun. I got noticed by ESL Gaming while doing that and I was invited to cast for them. After casting some of the biggest CS:GO tournaments in India, I expanded to other games like PUBG Mobile, Free Fire, Apex Legends and Valorant. When I started, Bleh was the only notable caster in India. Bleh has cast some of the biggest CS:GO tournaments in the world. Apart from him, I looked up to Alex ‘Machine’ Richardson and Anders Blume.

How much family support did you get when you entered the world of gaming?

My dad was quite concerned. But after I explained to him how the industry works, he allowed me to pursue my dreams. I guess he figured out that what I was doing and believed that I could make a name for myself.

Which has been your most memorable casting moment?

Almost every LAN tournament is memorable. Having the audience cheer and scream as you narrate the story is a feeling beyond words. The most memorable one was at Zowie eXTREMESLAND Regional Qualifiers 2019 in Dubai. I was still quite new to casting at that time, but I was able to cast an international tournament. That remains my coolest memory so far. I hope I can make it even better in future.

Tell us about your preparations as a caster.

I practice thrice a week without fail, mostly by casting video-on-demand and analyzing my own strengths and weaknesses. Reviewing your work and being your own biggest critic is important, otherwise you'll never improve. A week before a tournament, I familiarize myself with the teams’ competitive history and their recently-used strategies. I know most of the players since I've seen them grow and flourish over the years.

What are the biggest challenges for a caster?

The biggest challenge would be casting slow-paced games. Everyone dreams of casting the hype moments and team fights, but a caster's true skill is tested when the game is slow or boring. Keeping the audience entertained is the biggest challenge. Avoid falling into the "autopilot" mode when you are just reading the screen. You have to speak about the strategies and the impact of certain moves to make your casting interesting.

Who are the top-3 gamers of India at present and why?

A standout player is Kasif ‘Paradox’ Sayyed. He started off as a CS:GO pro, but he can dominate any video game he picks up. He's a pro Valorant player for Revenant Esports right now, but he can also play other games quite well – like Apex Legends, PUBG and Street fighter – although he has not got recognition for those yet. Another prominent name has to be SKRossi. I've seen him grow from a shy timid gamer to a graceful and mature sportsman. I love his humility. My third pick would be Tejas 'rite2ace' Sawant. I played against his team in 2014, when he was at his peak in CS:GO and represented the country in Germany. And nine years later, he still dominates the game and is the most experienced active player.

According to you, what changes are needed in India’s gaming scene to make it more competitive?

I think we should have Indian teams scrim and compete against other Asian or European teams more frequently. The more our teams play against better teams and get exposed to tougher lobbies, the faster we will learn and adapt.

Kripz © Critical x

How would you improve the overall esports scene in India?

Educating the masses about how the industry works is probably the most important. Everyone wants to be either a pro player, streamer or caster because, they think those roles are glamorous and will make them rich and famous. There is a lot more to the esports industry than just those roles. There are a lot of jobs available. There are several roles that are essential to the industry but nobody wants those jobs; I think mostly because they are not aware about them. Because those jobs are away from the limelight, nobody is striving to be there. Once we have people aspiring to take up those back-end jobs, the scene will flourish.

What would be your one piece of advice to aspiring gamers?

Don't get too tunnel visioned on the glamourous side of the industry. If you want to get into esports because to be rich and famous, you're in for a disappointment. Do your research and figure out how you can add value, that's how both you and the scene will grow.

What are your thoughts on Red Bull's efforts to popularize the gaming scene in India?

Red Bull has always supported thrill seekers and adventurous people. The fact that they're trying to popularize gaming is great. The approach of keeping it fun and entertaining is perfect.

What have you planned for 2023? What new challenges are ahead of you?

I'm practicing casting as usual, trying to become better every day. The challenge I've set for myself this year is to spread my wings outside of India and cast more international tournaments.