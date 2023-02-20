How Ruchir Jha became a popular gaming content creator

Ruchir Jha is a content creator working with one of India's most well-known esports companies, Orangutan Gaming.

He has been a part of the Playground reality show. He also directed and starred in a short film titled Kakudami – A Mythological Thriller, released in September 2021.

Apart from his interest in gaming, his passion for making films and producing songs have set him apart from every other content creator in India.

Ruchir recently appeared on Red Bull Game On as a contestant on the Good Game Show , where streamers, content creators and pro gamers went head-to-head in a unique game show format that saw them test their knowledge and quick-thinking skills. While on shoot for the game show, we picked Ruchir’s brain for a bit.

Here he discusses his gaming career, passion for filmmaking, and everything about his digital identity.

Your Twitter bio is: A Cinephile who can play games! Could you explain that?

As a kid I had a passion for Bollywood; I would never miss a movie release. I was very fond of gaming as well. So I balanced both passions as I went through life. I chose to study cinema and make a career out of gaming. And that’s why I call myself: A Cinephile who can play games!

Ruchir Jha © Critical x

Could you tell us about your background?

I am a content creator. My followers online today won’t know about Ruchir from a few years ago, who struggled with a speech disorder and had a fear of meeting people. I don’t have great memories of my childhood but have travelled a long way. Now I regularly meet people at events and gain new followers daily.

When did your passion gaming begin? And when did it turn into a career?

I enjoyed playing games. It was also one of the ways I could get away from interacting with people personally. After finishing my studies, I chose to satiate my hunger for cinema by creating gaming content. Now I’m looking to see where this booming industry will lead me.

You studied film production from Chandigarh University. Was that with a view to become a content creator?

The course helped me get an idea of what people want to see and what they enjoy. I got to be part of the audience for many events while studying. It helped me understand what leaves an impact in the audience’s mind. The research helped me a lot in preparing for my journey in content creation.

Ruchir Jha © Critical x

How did you make your way to the roster of Orangutan Gaming?

My journey as a gaming content creator started with Velocity Gaming. I loved it because I looked up to Amaterasu and Rite2ace; they are my idols. I joined them with the designation of Content Head. That’s where I learnt the basics of this industry. After leaving Velocity Gaming, I participated in the gaming entertainment show titled Playground. It was during this time that Yash Bhanushali, owner of Orangutan Gaming, got in touch with me to ask me to join his team.

Can you tell us about your work profile at Orangutan?

I joined as a content creator at the start of the reality show. I was the only content creator signed to a esports team who was part of the show, so I got a lot of limelight through the show. Orangutan has a very different approach towards everything. They push for perfection in their content creation, brand videos and merchandise. I try to be a better version of myself every day and I’m glad that things are going in my favour till now.

How difficult or challenging is the role of content creator nowadays?

‘Relevance’ is the sole criteria for a content creator right now. If you are relevant, you’ll get everything. Even if you are not on someone’s feed, if you are relevant, you will get there soon. My motive is for my content to appear on my audience feed all the time. I focus on producing content for Instagram since people love watching Instagram feed nowadays.

You directed and acted in Kakudmi- a mythological thriller (2021). We would all like to know your experience and how challenging was it.

I was 17 and was a first-year student in my college, when during the winter breaks, I didn’t want to waste the time and planned a short film in a remote location in Manali. I had less experience but my team put on a great work on the screen and we even won an award in Lift off film festival, London and few other nominations all around the globe.

What are your other interests apart from gaming and films?

I love performing arts. I love to perform in front of people, whether it is rapping or acting on stage. I love music and find it interesting to work on beats, write lyrics and spit rhymes. I decided to give it a shot by releasing a track also. Trust me, the next one will be better than the previous one.

Could you tell us more about your experience as part of Playground?

I was really excited when I got the opportunity to be in the first season of Playground. We were in complete isolation, so it was the first time in my life that I was not in contact with the outside world for 30 days; trust me it affects your mental health. But it was a challenge for all of us and games made it interesting, so I’m glad that people enjoyed the show we put on.

Who are your favourite Indian gamers?

I really like Rakazone as a person; he always handles everything calmly. He charms the audience with his versatility. I also like SkRossi; he’s been an idol for everyone who wants to be good at gaming.

Which is your favourite gaming title?

It would be Valorant for me. It is my stressbuster and the only place where I can chill with my friends after a hectic day at work.

Ruchir Jha © Critical x

You have a big social media following. What's the best and worst about it?

The best part is that I don’t need to introduce myself when I visit my college now. They recognise me. That’s what I always wanted. The worst part is that people shout my name with incorrect pronunciation in public places.

What is your assessment of the current gaming scenario in India?

It’s growing very well. I hope things only go up from here. We should let people from other industries explore this field of ours as well. We should let everyone know what we do, how we do it, and how we have built our individuality in this gaming field.

What are you looking forward to in 2023?

I’m looking towards becoming one of the top-10 relevant gaming content creators in this year. I highlight the word ‘relevant’ because I only want to compete with people who are relevant in these times.