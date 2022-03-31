How to acclimatize in the Himalayas

28 min Fastest Known Time Follow Indian ultrarunner Kieren D’Souza as he sets the fastest known time for traversing Mt Deo Tibba.

The Himalayas is home to the world’s tallest and most challenging mountains.

The ever-changing weather and difficult terrain are a task for any great mountaineer or sportsperson, but like every other mountain range in the world, the altitude can make things complicated.

At high altitudes, the air pressure decreases due to the oxygen molecules being wide apart. If you are climbing in such altitudes, you could experience hyperventilation and constant fatigue due to less oxygen reaching your muscles. Your body automatically reacts by making certain changes to cope with the altitude. This process is called acclimatization.

Kieren D'Souza © Kieren D'Souza

Kieren D’Souza is an ultra-runner and avid mountaineer who loves attempting personal projects in the Himalayas. In October 2020, he successfully completed a fastest known time attempt of Mount Deo Tibba, a 6,001-metre mountain in the Pir Panjal range. He followed this up by climbing 10 individual 6,000+ metre peaks in Ladakh in 26 days in July 2021.

Kieren says that how quickly you acclimatize depends upon your fitness, time you’ve spent in higher altitudes, and other factors. He acknowledges that popping a pill like Diamox might be a quick way to acclimatize, but he doesn’t recommend it. He says the acclimatization process is the same at all altitudes but the length varies; for example, it may take a few weeks to acclimatize at 3,000 metres but at least a month at 5,000 metres, and at least 45 days if climbing to 8,000 metres.

Kieren suggests the following tips to acclimatize naturally.

01 Train physically before high altitude adventures

Working out and physical training helps in increasing VO2 max – which means your muscles become more efficient at using oxygen – and also improve your aerobic capacity.

“Training helps me improve my oxygen-carrying capacity to my muscles, which in turn helps me acclimatize better and move efficiently at high altitudes,” says Kieren.

When training for the mountains, Kieren specifically suggests training along uphills and downhills to get your body for the shocks better it will experience in the mountains.

02 Climb high, sleep low

This is one of the most important aspects of acclimatization. You should gain altitude during the day and then climb back down to sleep at lower altitudes. This helps you recover better by signalling to the body to produce more red blood cells which carry oxygen to your muscles and brain.

“I always aim to climb 500-600 meters and then come down to the base camp. I do this in the initial days of my acclimatization process at high altitudes,” says Kieren.

Kieren D'Souza on his FKT attempt of Deo Tibba © Cactus Productions

03 Gain just 300-400 meters of altitude a day

A general rule of thumb for altitude gain in a day should be between 300-400 meters, not more. Gaining too much altitude too soon may result in altitude sickness like Altitude Mountain Sickness (AMS), High Altitude Pulmonary Edema (HAPE), and High Altitude Cerebral Edema (HACE). The symptoms for these are dizziness, lethargy, nausea, etc. According to Kieren, individuality, experience at high altitudes, and understanding of the body help deal with these situations.

04 Hydrate and consume enough calories

The air at high altitudes is dry. You need to drink ample water to make sure your body is hydrated and your normal bodily functions are on course. The body tends to use more calories at high altitudes as you need more energy to keep your muscles working and to keep your body warm. Eating well will help the muscles recover quicker and provide enough energy for cognitive control. Also consume salts like potassium and magnesium through supplements mixed in water.

“I aim to take four-five litres of liquid every day in the form of water, soup, tea,” says Kieren. When at high altitudes, he always keeps a flask handy to sip water throughout the day.

Mt Deo Tibba (which Kieren climbed) experiences ever-changing weather © Cactus Productions

05 Get enough sleep

Recovery is extremely important in the mountains to acclimatize quickly. The body recovers in sleep so it is important to get at least seven-eight hours of sleep while at high altitudes. Kieren suggests keeping your body warm and putting on socks for extra comfort.

“I usually try to sleep early so that I can get eight-nine hours of sleep while at high altitudes. It helps me get ready for the next day. Sleep is the best arsenal in my acclimatization process,” says Kieren.

06 Abstain from alcohol and avoid coffee in the early days

Alcohol dehydrates the body, so avoid it at high altitudes. Alcohol also dilates the blood vessels, which will add to heat loss in your body and make you feel colder. Coffee should be avoided in the first few days as your body copes up with the environmental change. Kieren loves coffee so avoiding it tends to be one of his toughest adjustments. “I try to limit my caffeine intake during the first week at high altitude while my body is trying to acclimatize,” he says.

Mt Deo Tibba at night with camps set up by Kieren's team © Cactus Productions

07 Don’t overexert yourself

Your body will already be driving resources to make certain changes while you acclimatize, so avoid strenuous work or pushing too hard. Activities that cause wear and tear to your muscles should be avoided. You could just walk and breathe rhythmically, which will keep you active and not risk hyperventilation.

“Walking at a slow pace, in the beginning, helps the body recover faster and acclimatize better,” says Kieren.

08 Expose your ears regularly and take small walks

A good practice while acclimatizing is to remove your hat for some time during the day and let your ear feel the temperature. Your ears help your body naturally gauge the environment around you, and your body naturally acclimatizes.

Also, avoid stay inside a tent all day. Take small walks around the campsite as it will help keep your body active.

“I like to walk around and explore the region. It helps in the acclimatization process and helps me cope better with the cold and environment,” says Kieren.