Learn how to perform the flare, a fundamental powermove in breaking

According to B-Boy Flying Machine, the flare is a classic powermove that all breakers should perfect.

It is an acrobatic move that is sometimes called the ‘Thomas Flare’ after its originator, Kurt Thomas. The move requires a lot of strength and many months to master, but it is one of the beginner level powermoves that most breakers should learn early in their dance journey.

For Flying Machine from Mumbai – a three-time Red Bull BC One Cypher India Champion and the first Indian to participate in the Red Bull BC One World Finals – the flare is a basic move he is able to combine with several other powermoves.

Flying Machine was recently part of the Red Bull BC One Local Hero Tour, conducting workshops in cities across India. Here he explains what it takes to perfect the flare, adds some pro tips, and also warns on how to avoid injury while practicing the move.

Flying Machine conducting a workshop in Guwahati © Focus Sports

01 Understanding the flare

B-Boy Flying Machine says that every dancer has a base set of moves they would have practiced to the point where the move becomes second nature for them.

“For me, it is the flare. Powermoves are too dynamic and there have to be moves in between that give you a chance to recover your energy. The flare really helps me to centre myself again,” he says.

Flying Machine says he will drop a flare into his routine if he is losing momentum, taking time to think up his next move, or blacking out because of over exertion. He says the flare is a saviour and helps him easily transition.

A B-Boy doing flares © Annika Wallis/Red Bull Content Pool

02 Basics for the flare

Flying Machine says it is important to work on your arm, leg and core strength before practicing the flare.

“Flexible legs are a plus, but hip flexibility is of utmost importance as that would allow you to rotate your whole body better,” he says, adding that swinging your body in circular momentum is the main element of the flare, hence hip flexibility being important.

Flying Machine suggests warming up your body properly to avoid injuries. Simple running can help warm up your body, and basic hamstring and butterfly stretches can help get your muscles and joints ready.

4 min Flare fundamentals B-Boy Lil G gives advice on how best to do a flare. He shows you how repetition and practice will help you.

03 Step 1

The starting position is the suplex where your hands are on the floor balancing the weight of your body. Your feet should hang just wide of your arms. Your hands should be pointing out at 45-degree angle.

04 Step 2

Kick your left leg around, towards your face. Simultaneously lift your left hand and swing it up over your body and under. As your left leg swings up and in front of you, naturally let your right leg follow in the same motion.

05 Step 3

As your right leg completes the rotation in front of you, your left hand should make contact with the floor behind you, and you shift your weight to your left hand. Continue the momentum of your legs, swinging them under your body and returning to the starting position. Keeping the momentum going and continuing the circular movement with your legs will let you keep doing multiple flares.

Flying Machine conducting a workshop in Pune © Focus Sports

06 Pro tip to help you practice

Being able to do multiple flares is about keeping the circular movement going with your legs and shifting your body weight on your hands.

“You start the move by having one of your hands on the floor, pushing down on the floor and then continue maintaining the momentum with your other hand. No other parts of the body should touch the floor. I would suggest practicing planking to help build your core strength to maintain your momentum,” says Flying Machine.

07 Common mistakes to avoid

Don’t place your master hand (right hand in this tutorial) too far ahead, too far out or too far into your body. This will cause you to use more energy to bring your body in control and can also risk injuries.

Don’t kick outwards with your left leg. You are ideally looking for rotational or circular movement. Kicking out rather than around will through you off balance.