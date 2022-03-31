8 tips on how to prepare for your next adventure in the Himalayas

28 min Fastest Known Time Follow Indian ultrarunner Kieren D’Souza as he sets the fastest known time for traversing Mt Deo Tibba.

Kieren D’Souza is an ultra-runner, mountaineer and adventurer who lives and trains in Manali, Himachal Pradesh.

He loves taking on personal adventure projects in the Himalayas and trains throughout the year as he sets his sights on new targets.

On 1st October 2020, he climbed Mount Deo Tibba (6,001 meters) in the Pir Panjal range and set the Fastest Known Time for scaling the mountain and returning to his starting point. In July 2021, he took on another mountain challenge when he scaled 10 mountain peaks of 6,000+ metres each, completing his expedition in 26 days.

Kieren knows very well the difficulties and joy in attempting adventures in the Himalayan mountains, Here he lists some tops from his personal experiences which can help you plan for your own adventures.

Kieren D'Souza © Kieren D'Souza

01 Do your research in advance

Kieren says that online and offline research on the region where you are headed is extremely important. Research the weather conditions for the time you’ll be there, wildlife in the region, the approach to the trails, altitude, checkpoints, the distance between checkpoints, snow conditions, etc. Books on the region or parts of your project, and blogs of people who have visited the area, will give you vital information in making your plans. Also scour through maps of the region so you have a good idea of the topography.

“Check for the best time of the year to head for any mountain adventures. Check for any permits that you may need for the region like forest permits, camping permits, climbing permits, etc. Know the local rules,” says Kieren.

02 Recce the area before setting off on your project

Kieren on a recce of Mt Deo Tibba before his FKT attempt © Cactus Productions

Whether you are planning a speed attempt or a first-time exploration, recce as much as possible before D-Day. Being in the region will give you a feel of the temperature, altitude, weather, terrain, etc. If possible, also take a local guide with you to see the area through their eyes. Learn if there is any cultural or historic significance of the place you are visiting by speaking with locals; you don’t want to unknowingly hurt any sentiments by accessing revered areas. Kieren suggests speaking with local shepherds since they know of routes that most others might not. “Learning a few words in the local language helps a great deal. It has been an icebreaker on my adventures,” says Kieren.

03 Train physically for your attempt

Make sure you are in the best physical shape before you set out for an adventure. Building a strong aerobic base helps a lot in high altitude. Also learning techniques like ice climbing, rock climbing, rope skills, etc will be helpful. For a simple training route, just do long walks with hill climbs while carrying a weighted backpack. With workouts, focus on single leg workouts, core and shoulder strength. As your adventure gets closer, do specific training as per the demands of the mountain project.

“I mostly train my endurance and speed all year round. During winters, I work on my ice climbing technique and snow craft. As I get close to my projects, I work on the specifics as they may demand,” says Kieren.

Kieren trains in Kullu Valley of Himachal Pradesh © Cactus Productions

04 Make a checklist of gear and pack in advance

Get a functional rucksack to fit all the equipment you need to carry for your trip. Also carry a smaller day pack or a summit bag for shorter journeys within your trip. Make a list of things in advance.

“I always make a list and lay my gear and other things on the floor while packing, so that I don’t miss anything. I take dehydrated food which is easy to cook and carry,” says Kieren.

A common checklist of items would include waterproof and technical apparel, tents, jackets, sunscreen, trail shoes or snow boots with crampons as needed, sleeping mattress and sleeping bag, thick woolen socks, camp stove, head torch, etc. The difference between a successful and failed attempt can come down to equipment and gear, so make sure you have what you need, including food and water.

05

Never go out into the wilderness without informing anyone. Always have a trusted person in the loop on your whereabouts and keep them informed of the approximate times when you will check in. Procure a satellite phone if possible because there’s usually no mobile network in remote areas. Also keep a walkie-talkie with you so you can stay in contact with your team.

“I check-in with my team at the base camp over a walkie-talkie every half an hour or so when I am out on a mountain for a summit. I head out for remote regions for my adventures where there is no network or a human soul, so keeping informed even a single person becomes mandatory,” says Kieren.

Look into getting an adventure sports insurance before you set out for a project. Kieren’s preferred insurance is ASC 360.

Kieren during his FKT attempt at Mt Deo Tibba © Cactus Productions

06 Test your gear in advance

“I have seen so many people who don’t test their gear before going on a mountain adventure. It is not recommended at all as you should be very well adept at using their technical gear, and definitely check for any wear-and-tear [before a trip],” says Kieren.

If you are using any new gear – like new shoes – make sure you have broken them in before your adventure. Check for any wear-and-tear in your climbing ropes, rucksacks, sleeping bag, and tent. If you are carrying climbing gear and hiking poles which you haven’t used before, test them out to get comfortable.

07 Build a supportive team for your adventure

Kieren with his team for the Mt Deo Tibba Fastest Known Time project © Cactus Productions

Choose a team of people who will be able to help you on your trip. There should be a good understanding between each member of the team. It is important that every member is optimistic about the project but also that some members are good practical thinkers to decide if something needs to be called off in a difficult situation.

“I have always been lucky to have the right kind of people around me on adventure projects I have pulled off. They understand my need and we have a great camaraderie,” says Kieren.

08 Prepare yourself mentally by visualizing the trip before setting out

“My mind has been my strength. I have trained a lot in harsh weather conditions. Sometimes when the inner demons are awake, I think of how grateful I am being able to do what I do, and that helps,” says Kieren.

Be aware of your thought process leading into and during adventures. There are many things that can go wrong in the mountains, and having the right mindset is extremely important. Use visualization techniques to raise your excitement levels for the adventure, and also spend some time getting accustomed to the weather conditions, terrain, etc so you feel confident on your adventure.