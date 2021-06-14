How to win in Mobile Legends, according to some of the best teams in SEA

Mobile Legends is a really fun mobile MOBA game despite it being a bit too similar to a certain other PC MOBA in the market. It has an intuitive control system, a good cast of heroes to pick from and an ever-evolving meta in its 5v5 online design.

Of course, the going will get tough as there are a ton of teams and players out there who will wreck you in Ranked. So we’ve decided to lend you a helping hand by getting some insights and pro-tips from three of the best Mobile Legends teams in the Southeast Asian region. They are:

Team Tyrants: One of Jakarta’s top Mobile Legends team, it consists of former Axis members Lim Zu “Xian”, Kenneth “Ken” Lim and Marcus “Ming”. The team’s lineup was topped up by new members Teo Tin “Swan”, “Aubi” Ngain Week Kiat, and “Aeon” Ong Wei Sheng. The Tyrants are dynamic and their roles change according to the heroes they pick.

IDNS Singapore: This Singaporean team was formed about three months ago by founders Victor “Mr.Vi” Lin and “Sync” Ho Ee Hong. Star player Lim “Ly4ly4ly4” Yang then joined in and brought Jason Koh as well as “wQxD” Soh Wei Quan along for the ride. Within their first week of formation, they won the Singapore Mobile Legends Cup 2. The squad was headhunted by IDNS, the MSC 2017 Champions, to form arguably the strongest Singaporean team in the MPL.

Team Saiyan: Formed in February 2017 with Rush and HawkEye as core members. They invited Fredo to join the team soon after. Saiyan has undergone numerous changes since then. The current line-up featuring Logan, Gripex, Penjahat was finalized in September 2017, after MSC in Jakarta. If achievements are anything to go by, they are by far the best Malaysian team in the MPL.

Now that the introductions are done, here are the tips they’ve provided.

Gusion is the top pick in the MLBB meta right now. © Moonton

The Top Heroes To Pick In Mobile Legends

Team Tyrants: The favourite heroes we feel are Gusion, Helcurt, Lancelot, Fanny and Angela. This is because we feel that these heroes are more in meta as they can change the game around at any point in time. The top picks in the current meta we feel will be Gusion, Lancelot, Helcurt, Fanny, Angela, Akai, Johnson.

IDNS Singapore: Our favourite heroes are Rafaela, Chou, Helcurt, Lancelot and Guison.They are not only decent in the meta, but they have the skills to work around any situation.

Team Saiyan: The best hero in this current meta would actually be Gusion. He is really packed with power right now; it’s really quite difficult to shut him down. Second, would be Akai which you see often picked during the MPL season. Third is Hylos, because it is super tanky where it can stalls fights.

The best teams are the ones who know their roles. © Moonton

The Best Way To Play Roles On A Map

Team Tyrants: We feel that individual players must play the roles that he or she are more comfortable with in order to achieve the maximum output for the team. If you are comfortable with damage dealing and tanking, find other teammates who complement your playstyle.

IDNS Singapore: You also have to understand how each hero works as well as their main roles. Farming and positioning when engaging enemies are very important for a marksman. Fighters need to learn to engage at the right time and on the right target. Farming faster than the other team is a bonus. For mage and support players: positioning and spell-landing at the right moment can change the tide of battle.

Tank players need to know how much damage their tank hero can take so that they know how long they can keep at it. Most importantly, every player in any role should always, ALWAYS be cautious about their positioning in fights,and at the same time have sharp map awareness. They should know when are the right times for taking objectives which are usually after winning a teamfight or taking down important enemy roles.

Team Saiyan: There isn't any best way that you could play in a particular role. We feel that the most important thing is that you must understand your role well. Players need to know how to fully utilize their roles. Examples include knowing when to either help out teammates or take objectives in the game, or dealing with the turtle or lord as a group.

It’s a competitive game, but do remember to have fun! © Moonton

The Top 3 Tips For Beginners And Intermediate Players To Level Up Your Game

Team Tyrants:

Firstly, handling your position in the game is important. Always remember your position before engaging in a teamfight. There are many experienced players in the game, checking out their previous games will be a benefit for you as you get to see how they manage their position to secure their victory in the game. Secondly, teamwork in the game is vital. It doesn’t matter whether you are playing solo or as a team, teamwork is always needed. Lastly, having map awareness is also essential. This allows you to know roughly where your opponents are during the game in order to avoid getting ganged by them and also to notice the time of spawning of neutral creeps.

IDNS Singapore:

Study your heroes and then learn how to pull off hero combos at the right time. Find out what their passive are good for. Here’s another tip: remember which roles are suitable for farming, as well as which roles that are suitable for engagements. You will be doing this quite frequently, so be alert. Watch other top players stream. You will learn to understand more about the heroes you use. Do copy their builds and how they farm on the map, as well as learn how that streamer works well with his or her team.

Team Saiyan:

First, understand the skills and role of the hero that you will pick. Then, balance the picks in a team. For example, if there is already a marksman, please do not be greedy and pick another marksman. Third, study all the items and what they do in-game. You will need to change up your gear for every single match you partake in. If there’s no fixed items needed, just experiment with them.

Bonus protip: have fun no matter what!

