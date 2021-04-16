How Yoga Teaches Triathletes To Center Themselves!

At first glance, it does not seem like yoga and triathlon running are part of the same class of fitness. However, as yogi Huma Soomro explains, yoga is a practice of the mind and the physical postures are just a means to align mind, body and breath.

In triathlon running, while your body is pushed to its physical limits, it is the mind that is commanding it to do so. So, how do the two come together to help triathlon runners in their training?

There is a huge stereotype that yoga is just stretching when in fact yoga is far more than that. Huma Soomro

“It helps to build your strength, flexibility, balance, agility and endurance. It helps to tune into your body and listen to its wisdom, which helps runners to pace themselves - slow and steady. Major athletes have found the addition of yoga to their training to be very valuable,” says Soomro.

Yogi Huma Soomro © Saad Saeed

“Huma’s biochemical understanding of yoga and how it impacts triathlon runners is incredible,” says Adnan Gandhi, who competed in the Dubai Ironman in February. “We like to call her our secret weapon.”

The two collaborated and designed a cycling plus yoga model that was beneficial in the intensive training for the Dubai Ironman 70.3.

Soomro devised a regime that was a mixture of Yin and Yang Yoga. She explains that Yang yoga is a term used to describe the more dynamic and active forms of yoga, such as, Hatha, Ashtanga, Vinyasa, and Power yoga. Yang yoga is a practice that heats up your muscles, targets the cardio vascular system, and generally employs rhythmic repetitive movements linking breath with movement to stress the fibers and cells of the muscles.

On the other hand, Yin yoga is a cooling practice that targets the body’s deep connective tissues. These are the tendons, ligaments and fascia that often get neglected because cycling, biking and swimming are more “yang-like” in nature and target the body’s muscles.

Yin yoga requires you to hold the poses passively for longer, often for three to five minutes. “To increase joint mobility and strength, these tissues need to be stressed through long passive holds,” says Soomro.

“The results have been fantastic,” echoes Gandhi,

“I started incorporating yoga into my weekly training program 2 years ago in preparation for the 2018 Istanbul Marathon, and shaved 20-25 minutes off my race time. I am seeing similar gain in my swim and bike now. Training can break you but since incorporating the practice, I train better, recover better and have minimal injuries.”

Incorporating yoga is necessary for him as he has to divide his time between running CORE (physical fitness center that he co-owns in Karachi), being a father and training for the Ironman. Being a business owner while also training for a triathlon can certainly take a toll but practicing yoga and having the right support systems helps.

Adnan Gandhi attending yoga session at his gym, Core. © Saad Saeed

“My work flexibility, my son being in nursery, the proximity of Seaview (in Karachi) and my access to indoor training lets me hit 90% of my weekly training goals without it disrupting those around me who rely on me professionally and personally.” He says, “And the complete support of my wife. She’s my support system. She motivates and works around me so I can do these things that she knows have become part of me.”

Miqdad, a triathlete by passion, in a yoga session by Huma Soomro © Saad Saeed

The yoga class is slotted in once a week at CORE on Wednesdays. This sets up Gandhi to prepare for four grueling days of training from Thursday to Sunday. Then by the following Wednesday he is back in recovery and working on his asanas and increasing his respiratory capacity to manage the long runs and swims.

“Yoga teaches you to be mentally present and not dwell on the past or stress about the future,” says Soomro. “In yoga, the focus is always on the breath. Many people do not breathe properly; Yoga emphasizes on abdominal breathing. By linking breath with movement, it increases your respiratory capacity which is invaluable to athletes.”

These are lessons anyone can apply in their lives through the practice of yoga whether they are running a marathon, triathlon, or just trying to stay in good health.

Yoga helps to build strength, flexibility, balance & endurance - Soomro © Saad Saeed

“People are becoming more aware that yoga is more than just stretching.” She says, “There are people who come to my classes who have six packs and yet they struggle with the poses because yoga strengthens and stabilizes muscles which may be missed in other physical workouts and are vital in protecting joints. Not only physically, but also mentally yoga helps by changing the way you think and approach everything in life. It teaches you mindfulness and equips you with the mental tools to deal with stressful situations through which you can learn to move with ease on and off the yoga mat.”

Yoga teaches you to be mentally present and not dwell on the past - Soomro © Saad Saeed

Whether you are training for a 5 to 7 hour long Half Ironmen event or just want to live your life with more intention, yoga is an easy practice to incorporate because it requires no fancy equipment, no gyms and can be done for free. The only ‘equipment’ needed are your body, mindfulness and clear intentions.