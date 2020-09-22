How Hyderabad’s electronic music scene has grown through four defining eras

Hyderabad has seen an exponentially burst in its electronic music scene in the last five years.

Here’s a look at how the scene started with three pioneers in the late ‘90s to evolve into a city of superclubs and go-to destinations for reputed international artists.

Oliver Huntemann performs at Block 22 © Sushanth Bodagala

1998 to 2010: The relentless three

If you partied in Hyderabad in the late 1990s, your weekend vibes would have been set by one of three DJs: DJ Ajay (Ajay Joseph), Yogi (Yogesh Patwardhan) and Murthovic (Sri Rama Murthy).

These three were the pioneers of Hyderabad’s electronic music scene.

“The journey began at Passport in 1998 or ‘99 when we had just got into the profession and started discovering these sounds. Back then the popular demand was retro, Bollywood or commercial music, and it was hard for us to break through during those times with what we loved playing,” says Yogi.

It was a time before high-speed internet or even CD writers, so creating a digital music library was tough for these three. Ajay jokes about how they used to visit an internet cafe and set four tracks to download overnight on a 56k dial-up connection; they would only have the songs by the morning, if they finished downloading.

Whilst playing to the audience demands, they were also interested in exploring the music the rest of the world was listening to. During their afternoon breaks playing snooker at Passport, they would listen to continuous mixes of Carl Cox, Boy George, Sasha, Paul Oakenfold, and many more. Eventually, they found a small community open to the sound they were interested in exploring through Treasure Island.

Ajay with Mr Swamy in 1998 © Ajay Joseph

Owned and promoted by Prasad Reddy, Treasure Island was considered one of the original electronic dance floors in Hyderabad. Every time Ajay, Yogi and Murthovic wrapped up their residencies, they would rush to Treasure Island on the outskirts of the city to play sets for a handful of people interested in the new sound they were creating. Ajay’s father, Mr Swamy – who was considered a wizard with sound engineering – would help them put together the best equipment for those gigs. “Mr. Swamy laid the foundation and was very instrumental in pushing us with equipment, knowledge and opportunities in the late ‘90s and early 2000s,” says Murthovic.

Every time the club owner would travel abroad, they would give him a wish list of music to bring back for them, and that made up for the negligible artist fees. “We once gave Mr Prasad a list of something like 80 records when he was travelling to the UK and when he got back we were shocked to see he got all 80 of them,” says Ajay.

While Treasure Island was the escape for several Hyderabadis, a few venues in the city also started to understand the niche. Sparks in Begumpet was one of the first places within the city where they were given a free reign to play their music. Ajay says Sparks had one of the best sound systems in the city and for them it was crucial for introducing newer sounds.

As Hyderabad began to grow as a metropolitan city, the small electronic communit began to grow with it. Venues like Touch, Ahala and Liquids came up in the early 2000s with owners who had been exposed to global music and wanted to bring that vibe to their own city.

Backed by the club owners, Ajay, Yogi and Murthovic took more risks in their sets and gave Hyderabad’s party-goers previously unheard sounds to dance to.

BLOT! performs at Tabula Rasa © Sushanth Bodagala

2010 to 2014: The second generation

While Ajay, Yogi and Murthovic helped establish the scene, they also inspired younger artists.

The mid-2000s saw the rise of the next generation of Hyderabad DJs with Aaryan, Phalgun, Aardy, Midnight Traffic, Abhishek Srivastav, and others creating their own unique sound.

Even though Bangalore and Mumbai were still the preferences for international DJs visiting India, Hyderabad started to become a tour spot through the influence of Murthovic through his agency Frequency.

“The electronic music scene in Hyderabad got a proper lift off sometime in 2013-14 when Dublin in ITC hosted a series of quality gigs followed by RESET, one of India’s finest homegrown electronic music showcases. This actually led to a huge shift in the scene with more and more venues and promoters being open to hosting house/techno/electronica gigs,” adds Hyderabad-based promoter Raunak Vazir.

The scene got another huge shot in the arm when Musifix (headed by Raunak Vazir) and Aardy began Sunday Playground; a pop-up party that focussed solely on local artists and electronic music.

Ronnie Willis at the Sunday Playground 2020 anniversary party © Sunday Playground

“Before Sunday Playground started in 2014, the weekend had only been about Friday or Saturday night. There was nothing happening on a Sunday evening, which already was a challenge for us,” says Aardy.

Sunday Playground continued what was started at Treasure Island by creating a niche vibe for 100-150 people who really knew their music.

2015 to 2016: The torch bearers

By 2015-16, the electronic scene in Hyderabad got a new landmark venue with The Farm World Cafe pioneering the warehouse, dark room vibe.

Murthovic had the responsibility of programming The Farm and used the opportunity to expose Hyderabad to even more sounds. “At The Farm, it was a great opportunity to program some electronic musicians from across the country. Radha and Kishan at The Farm were very instrumental in building a cool quorum of like-minded people,” recalls Murthovic. While there were too many favourites to pick, Murthovic says the evening John Digweed performed at The Farm was truly one to remember.

By 2016, Hyderabad had several venues where local DJs could grow as artists. Many went on to be play across the country and credit Musifix and Sound Simplify in Hyderabad for giving them the platform they needed as electronic musicians.

2016 to 2020: The arrival

In the last five years, the city has seen the establishment of superclubs as spaces for commercial music that could also host large-scale electronic underground music events.

Beats Per Minute, Hyderabad © MK Chaitanya

Beats Per Minute created a blistering scene in the city with two-day festivals and remarkable line-ups featuring stellar international acts like Recondite and Mind Against from Afterlife Records, electronic duo Way Out West, and Israeli DJ Guy J.

Other venues also played important roles in different scales of the electronic scene. The superclubs Block 22 and Prism also hosted large-scale events. Tabula Rasa – one of the reputed venues of the underground scene – grew from hosting 20 people a night to being packed to capacity at 300 people. Tabula Rasa also became the new home to Sunday Playground. In recent years, places such as Le Vantage and Tabula Rasa also contributed immensely to the scene by putting more focus on live electronic gigs.

Hyderabad now had a crowd which was loyal to local artists, understood their sound, and was able to choose the gigs they wanted to attend each weekend. Most of all though, the local artists were able to mature as musicians, which was signalled by their footprint in productions. Aaryan recently released on the famed Disco Halal record label while Midnight Traffic made an appearance on Brian Cid’s label Endangered. Aardy pioneered the way in the city in the harder techno side of electronic music with releases on Octopus Records and also creating his own label Hydrozoa. There was also Falko 33 (Phalguuna Somraj) launching a progressive house label Zephyr Music.

Prism in Hyderabad © Sushanth Bodagala

Hyderabad truly had a well-established electronic music scene and a community that inherently cared for each other through their common interests.

This was recently exemplified with the online digital streaming of local DJs that Sound Simplify and The Unscripted put together in July 2020. Hosted at the Nasr Polo Club, the idea for the digital stream was to raise money for local artists. The streams garnered over 45,000+ views throught he performances of five artists (Prashanth Raj, Blithe, Midnight Traffic, Abhishek Srivastav and Kartik Shekar).

“The idea was to create an engaging live stream at a beautiful venue with local artists coming first. We not only raised money for the artists but the viewership and support from everyone in Hyderabad shows us what an amazing community we have,” said Myron Mohit, director of Sound Simplify and The Unscripted.