Six easy ways to improve your running form

Wings For Life World Run is a unique event in which you run for those who can't from wherever you are in the world. All registration fees for the run go into research to cure spinal cord injury. To know more and register, visit wingsforlifeworldrun.com

Do you work at a desk for most of your week? Or find yourself wandering down the street, head down, scrolling through social media? Then the chances are your shoulders are rounded, your neck stretches forward in an effort to get closer to your screen and your glutes are tighter than The Rock’s handshake.

This means that your running form is far from ideal – you’re probably leaning forward and not moving your arms enough. But it’s easy to iron out the problems with a few simple tips. Alexa Duckworth-Briggs , UK Athletics coach in running fitness and We Run coach, reveals six pointers for fixing your flagging body.

1. Push your shoulders back

If your shoulders roll forwards, this can impact your arm movement and can make it difficult to breath harder when running faster. When you run, try to roll your shoulders up, back and down to shift them back and open up the chest. This will have a knock-on effect on your posture and arm drive too, which can help you shave off precious seconds over the course of a 5km.

2. Do more hill running

Hill running is challenging and your body has to work hard and cut fewer corners with its technique. Look up the hill, not down at your feet, and drive with your arms – you will find your legs will automatically drive better from the glutes and work more efficiently to move up the hill. It's pretty hard to run up hill with poor technique.

3. Pay attention to your backward arm drive

Your arm and leg movements are very closely linked when you run. Think about driving your elbows backwards while running and your legs will automatically drive backwards better, powering you forwards more efficiently. It's such a good way of improving leg drive that you'll start speeding up, which is great for a sprint finish.

4. Increase your cadence

Many GPS watches measure cadence, or steps per minute, as you run. You can also get metronome apps, or metronome devices to take running with you to find out this number. Check what your average is. If it’s 165 steps per minute or less – a beat is for each foot hitting the ground – it might be worth using the metronome to gradually increase this. Your efficiency will improve and your foot pick-up and muscle engagement will improve, too. Again, it's easy to do this on faster runs, the skill is maintaining this cadence on longer runs.

5. Hit the trails

Running off-road is challenging for your body, and asks lots of questions about your balance and stability. Your balance will improve as you run off-road as it trains the stabilising muscles in your pelvis and ankles. With better stability and balance more of your energy can be used to move you forwards, as opposed to correcting imbalances and sideways movements.

6. Stand on one leg