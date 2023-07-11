Learn about spots around India where you can practice street dance for free

Red Bull Dance Your Style had its third edition in India in 2023.

Haldwani-based hip-hop dancer Nepo won the ultimate championship , claiming his second title in three years.

With an enthusiastic crowd present to watch and vote for India’s top-16 dancers at the national final , the vibe was all about celebrating the street dance community in the country.

The top-16 dancers openly discussed their love for the community, especially how everyone comes out in support to encourage each other. And this is most present when it comes to training and practicing their art.

Most dancers usually practice at home or rent out a studio. But these options may not be viable for someone just starting out in dance. For these young dancers who need more options – and definitely need them free of financial constraints – the top-16 dancers listed out ideal places to practice in their city.

Here is the list of best outdoor, free-to-use spots across which are welcoming for the street dance community.

Nepo

Nepo at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023 India Finals © Focus Sports

“I love to practice in parks and on the streets of Haldwani. I feel its very important to train in the right kind of environment; for me, that environment is outdoors. Practicing with other dancers is also crucial for speedy growth. That’s why I practice in public spots in Haldwani. I’ve also practiced in a lot of parks in Delhi.”

Invoker

Invoker at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023 India Finals © Focus Sports

“There’s a place at the start of Hauz Khas Village where people come to cypher. It’s a hut in Deer Park. A lot of people train together here. I also used to go there to chill and train with dancers. In Ghaziabad, there’s a park in Indirapuram also where dancers train. I also know of a spot in Rohini in Delhi where dancers train, but I can’t remember the name. And finally, there is Gulmohar Park in South Delhi where hip-hop dancers train and cypher.”

Majin Boo

Majin Boo at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023 India Finals © Focus Sports

“I have been training at parks in Delhi for the past two-three years. I find that training outdoors is most convenient and enjoyable. DLF Park Place in Gurugram and Rock Garden in Patel Nagar, West Delhi, are good places where I train and conduct classes.

Musa

Musa at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023 India Finals © Focus Sports

“I train at a park near my house in Nirman Vihar, Delhi. The park has a good floor for dancing, so we practice in groups every evening. Even outsiders are welcome to join for practice or to just observe. Come to Nirman Vihar Park. I’ve also trained at a garden in Green Park and the street approaching the Commonwealth Games Village Complex near Akshardham.”

Mekhola

Mekhola at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023 India Finals © Focus Sports

“I usually train with my crew in the living room of my house. But if anyone is looking for free outdoor spots to train In Kolkata, the Rabindra Sarobar Lake Garden has good podiums for dancers to practice.”

Kakarot

Kakarot at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023 India Finals © Focus Sports

“There are a lot of dancers in Howrah. We get together and practice at the car shed near Howrah Railway Station in the evenings. In the mornings, I usually go by myself to train in the railway quarters near Howrah station. Other spots in Kolkata include Rabindra Sarobar Lake Garden, parks in Bidhannagar and the garden behind Hariyana Vidya Mandir.”

Smooth Boog

Smooth Boog at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023 India Finals © Focus Sports

“I train at the car shed near Howrah Railway Station. I am among the dancers who first started going to that car shed to practice. We’ve now built a nice community there, and we invite people to come join us.”

JRM

JRM at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023 India Finals © Focus Sports

“I practice in playgrounds. I train at Barabati Stadium and near Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack. We also train in the foyer at Zudio Mall in Bhubaneshwar.”

Groovy

Groovy at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023 India Finals © Focus Sports

“I prefer practicing in open spaces with people passing by because it helps me for live audiences, so then I’m not nervous when I perform. When I lived in Lucknow, I would practice at Ambedkar Memorial Park and Janeshwar Mishra Park. Now that I live in Bengaluru, I like to go to support the dancing buskers at Church Street.”

ZuBoo

ZuBoo at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023 India Finals © Focus Sports

“In Bengaluru, we try to organize a lot of outdoor cyphers to get more people involved. If you want to be part of the scene, just reach out to me or the other dancers on social media so you know where to join for the next cypher. We also try to organize some sessions at every jam where there is open space for dancers to come practice on the floor for two-three hours. So even if you can’t practice at home or don’t know which parks to train, we try to make it that a dance camp has space for young dancers to practice with others. This is our way of connecting the community together and also giving back to the community; I hope more organizers can do something like this.”

Pradeep

Pradeep at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023 India Finals © Focus Sports

“If you don’t know where to train or who to train with, I suggest approaching some of the older dancers in the scene. I know a lot of people in the community who are looking to train people for free. What you have to do is approach them as a student, be willing to learn, and let them know that you are really dedicated to it. There is a very good chance that a lot of them will agree to teach you for free because they just want to pass on what they have learnt and want the community to grow.

“There is a park near Builder’s NGV in Koramangala where breakers and krumpers train. Then there’s MN Krishna Rao Park in Basavanagudi, where you will find breakers, poppers and house dancers training. There’s also ARDS India Studio, where cyphers are organized regularly. And lastly, any street dancer is welcome to train at my house on Sunday; even if I’m not at home, my mom will give you the speakers and show you the spot to practice.”

Nivesh

Nivesh at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023 India Finals © Focus Sports

“In Coimbatore, we train at Gandhi Park in RS Puram. There’s also a spot in Muthunakulam. What is great about Coimbatore now is that because they have made it a smart city, every lake in the city has a beautiful garden around it. So you can go to any lake garden in Coimbatore to train. One of my favourites is Ukkadam Periyakulam Park.

Tee J

Tee J at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023 India Finals © Focus Sports

“I usually go to train at Evershine Dream Park in Thakur Village, Kandivali East. I train here with my crewmates Lily and Hitesh. The garden is huge, and it has a stage as well. So we usually practice on the stage, but you can practice anywhere around the garden that you want. It is completely free for use.”

Bleed

Bleed at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023 India Finals © Focus Sports

“I actually like to practice in parking lots. I’ve even organized open-invite practice sessions in the parking lot of my housing society. There are a lot of parks around where I live; there’s one in Borivali, another in Bhayandar West, and a really nice one in JP North Garden City in Mira Road where a lot of dancers meet to practice together.”

Killa Choc

Killa Choc at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023 India Finals © Focus Sports

“When I wanted to train outdoors, my first choice would always be the building terrace of my crew mate Hitesh. Then I started stepping out to some gardens around Borivali. My go-to spot now – where I still train regularly – is a municipal garden in Rajendra Nagar in Borivali East. I also train at Evershine Dream Park in Thakur Village with my crew mate Tee J, and other members of our crew. I have also visited Lallubhai Park in Andheri West to train with breakers.”

Oggy

Oggy at Red Bull Dance Your Style 2023 India Finals © Focus Sports

“I’ve been practicing regularly for the past four years at a maidan in Khar East, close to where I live. I also found an open space near the very famous Saksham Classes building in our neighbourhood. Along with some friends, I’ve also been practicing in the space of a Ganpati mandal called Hindu Utsav Mandal, which is near our house. The Ganpati mandal has supported us a lot over the past 11 years and given us the space to practice. For other spots to train in Mumbai, I would suggest going to Carter Road Promenade, Union Park in Khar West, and Shivaji Park and Narali Baug in Dadar.”