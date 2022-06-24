6 of India’s top basketball players

India has dozens of talented basketball players.

Across male and female players who play 5v5 and 3v3, on hardwood or cement flooring, from Delhi to Mizoram , whether Indian nationals or of Indian origin, the country has a wealth of basketball talent.

Here’s a curated list of the top basketball players active in the country today.

01 Raspreet Sidhu

Raspreet Sidhu © Focus Sports

The former Indian women’s basketball team captain, Sidhu almost considered hanging up her LeBron 18s in recent years before she found a new challenge in 3x3 basketball.

A five-foot-seven-inch guard, Sidhu’s all-round game, natural leadership qualities (3x3 doesn’t allow teams to have a coach), basketball IQ, and a new-found I-have-something-to-prove chip on her shoulder, helped her rediscover her career after a Covid-forced hiatus.

She was named the MVP at the most recent 3x3 Pro Basketball League (3BL), after captaining Delhi Divas to its maiden title, and later captained the team to the women’s title at Red Bull Half Court 2022 India Finals .

02 Bikramjit Singh Gill

Nicknamed the ‘Bearded King’, Bikramjit is an Indian-origin Canadian, whose Amritsar-born father Dalwinder had represented the Indian national team. Taking up the sport like his dad, Bikramjit turned heads in the high school circuit before moving to the US to play collegiate ball. And then he reinvented himself in 3x3 basketball.

The six-foot-seven-inch forward is effective at matching up against taller players under the basket and also knocks down jump shots from outside the circle.

He criss-crosses continents throughout the year as a 3x3 pro, competing in various FIBA 3x3 ranking and World Tour events. He recently represented Canada’s 3x3 team at the 2021 FIBA AmeriCup.

03 Inderbir Singh Gill

Known as ‘The General’, Inderbir is a point guard known for his toughness and strategic planning in games.

He was born in Hoshiarpur, Punjab, raised in Jalandhar, and then moved with his family to the US when he was still in his pre-teens. Although short for basketball standards at just six-feet-tall, Inderbir makes up for it wth his tenacity.

While his dream of playing for India is unfulfilled (current rules don’t allow PIOs/OCIs to represent the country), the 35-year-old is hoping his success can instead spawn a series of ‘3x3-minded’ athletes who will put Indian basketball on the world map.

04 Dhruv Sushil Barman

Dhruv Sushil Barman at Red Bull Half Court 2022 India Finals © Focus Sports

One of India’s best-ranked 3x3 basketball players, Dhruv has built his career on a dedication to fitness. He naturally draws the attention of the crowd with his intensity and fight.

“3x3 is a ten minute sprint, as compared to 5-on-5 [where] you can still cheat a little bit. That’s what separates me because I take my fitness and what I put in my body – my food – very seriously,” says Dhruv.

05 Lalrina Renthlei

Lalrina Renthlei (right) with his team BBQ Chicken © Focus Sports

Known in basketball circles as ‘The Wizard’, Lalrina is one of the many credible talents from Mizoram currently playing the game.

The 30-year-old guard is a rare instance of a 3x3 player getting a break in the national 5v5 team; a true testament to his talent. This breakthrough came in November 2021, when the six-feet Aizawl native became only the second male player from North East India to be named to the national team; he represented the country at the South Asian Basketball Championships.

06 Amit Sehrawat

Amit is an extraordinary talent that finds his niche with his versatility. At the most recent 3BL championship, the five-foot-10-inch Amit was seen defending the seven-foot Indian national team centre Amritpal Singh. And he seemed to enjoy it.

“Since I play a little tough – and 3x3 is a format which allows you to play a little tough as compared to 5-on-5 – this is what makes me excel,” says Amit.