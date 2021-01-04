How India’s top athletes reflect on the year 2020

The year 2020 was incredibly difficult for everyone, especially professional athletes who had a major disruption in their training and competitive schedules.

But India’s top athletes kept themselves motivated and stuck to their goals to become better versions of themselves despite limited access to training facilities.

Here we have some of India’s top athletes across sports telling us how they took on 2020 and what they hope to achieve in the New Year.

Kidambi Srikanth

Srikanth Kidambi © Ali Bharmal

If 2020 was a food dish, what would you name it?

I forget the name of the world’s hottest chilli, but that’s what 2020 would be for me.

If you could send a text to your past self in January 2020, what would it say?

I’d tell myself to acquire some haircutting skills.

Tell us one New Year resolution that you actually managed to hold through 2020.

The New Year resolution that I managed to hold onto was to get physically better. I think I managed to work on my physical fitness and get better.

If the year 2020 repeats itself, where would you want to be this time?

I would like to be with my family in a safe place. And at the same time, I would like to be able to continue practicing.

What’s something you learnt in the past year that you’re taking with you to 2021?

I’ve learnt not to take anything for granted and also that if we spend more time on ourselves, we can get mentally stronger and better.

What’s a fitness goal you want to achieve this year?

I would like to be physically fit and do well in all the tournaments that I play.

Mira Erda

Mira Erda © Ali Bharmal

If 2020 was a food dish, what would you name it?

If 2020 was a food dish, it would surely be biryani but with a few cloves in it.

If you could send a text to your past self in Jan 2020, what would it say?

One text I want to send to my past self from January 2020 is “This year is going to teach you how to have a lot of patience so be ready for it.”

If the year repeats itself, where would you want to be this time?

If the year repeats itself, I’ve already prepared a room at the track where I can stay and eat – so I’m fully prepared.

What’s something you learnt in the past year that you’re taking with you to 2021?

The one thing I learnt in 2020 and want to take forward in 2021 is to explore life even if there is risk and uncertainty because that is where the fun part comes in.

What’s a fitness goal you want to achieve this year?

The fitness goal I want to achieve this year is to start loving leg workouts and by the end of the year have a really strong lower body.

Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag © Steve Dsouza

If 2020 was a food dish, what would you name it?

If 2020 was a food dish, I think it would be a pineapple upside down cake.

If you could send a text to your past self in Jan 2020, what would it say?

A text I would send to my past self would be, “Even in your lows, always believe in yourself.”

Tell us one new year resolution that you've actually managed to hold through the whole year

One New Year resolution that I wanted to achieve was that I wanted to build my own gaming setup, and I did.

If the year repeats itself, where would you want to be this time?

If the year repeats itself, I’d want to be in Australia.

What’s something you learnt in the past year that you’re taking with you to 2021?

Something that I learnt from 2020 is that a few bad performances doesn’t change how good a player you are.

What’s a fitness goal you want to achieve this year?

My fitness goal for 2021 is to be fitter than I was in 2020.

Ashwini Ponnappa

Ashwini Ponnappa © Ali Bharmal

If 2020 was a food dish, what would you name it?

If 2020 was a food item, for me it would probably be a sour candy.

If you could send a text to your past self in January 2020, what would it say?

A message to my past self would be, “2020 is going to be a crazy year. You are going to have loads of time to yourself. So make the most of every single minute you have.”

Tell us one New Year resolution that you've actually managed to hold through the whole year.

A New Year’s resolution that I managed through most of the year is journaling.

What’s something you learnt in the past year that you’re taking with you to 2021?

If there’s something I take forward into 2021, it would definitely be the approach I’ve taken towards my game, both mentally and physically.

What’s a fitness goal you want to achieve this year?

A fitness goal for me in 2021 is to stay injury-free and make sure I can play at a high level while enjoying myself.

Tania Sachdev

Tania Sachdev © Tania Sachdev

If 2020 was a food dish, what would you name it?

If 2020 was a food dish, it would be bat-ter chicken. Batter chicken (butter chicken). Just don’t eat it.

Tell us one New Year resolution that you've actually managed to hold through the whole year.

The one resolution that I managed to hold through was to do more of what I love and to push my comfort zone.

If the year 2020 repeats itself, where would you want to be this time?

That’s an easy one. I would be playing a tournament; anywhere in the world doesn’t matter as long as I’m playing.

What’s a fitness goal you want to achieve this year?

I want to learn boxing and I want to be able to do a headstand.

Manpreet Singh

Manpreet Singh © Ali Bharmal

If 2020 was a food dish, what would you name it?

Actually this is a very tricky question. I will say it would be a bat wing.

If you could send a text to your past self in January 2020, what would it say?

If I could send a text to my past self, I’d say, “Do not worry about the things you haven’t done. If you have a chance to do something, just say yes.”

Tell us one New Year resolution that you've actually managed to hold through the whole year

To maintain my fitness and my mental health. Despite things not going exactly as I had planned, I managed to follow the fitness routine I had set for myself.

If the year 2020 repeats itself, where would you want to be this time?

I don’t want 2020 to repeat again as it was a nightmare for everyone. But if it does repeat, I would like to be next to my family so we could go through it together.

What’s something you learnt in the past year that you’re taking with you to 2021?

Being positive and patient no matter how difficult the situation because I learnt that if you are positive you will definitely find a way out of it.

What’s a fitness goal you want to achieve this year?

The fitness goal I want achieve this year would be to improve on my speed and strength.

Ankit Panth

Ankit Panth © Ali Bharmal

If 2020 was a food dish, what would you name it?

I would definitely name it ghotala. It is a dish that is made by a street vendor locally. It has a lot of eggs, green vegetables, cheese, and some masalas. That is what has happened with me in 2020 – a mix of everything, a lot of emotions.

If you could send a text to your past self in January 2020, what would it say?

I would definitely send myself a text saying, “Go V3nomBiceps, buy all the gym equipment you need so you don’t have to wait for gyms to reopen.”

Tell us one New Year resolution that you've actually managed to hold through the whole year.

Hard work and consistency – that’s my resolution for every year. And touchwood, I was able to maintain it through the year of 2020.

If the year 2020 repeats itself, where would you want to be this time?

There is only one place where I’d like to be every year, which is the room where I have my gaming setup.

What’s something you learnt in the past year that you’re taking with you to 2021?

Something I learnt in 2020 is that a person can adapt, adjust and make way, no matter how hard the situation.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu © Ali Bharmal

If you could send a text to your past self in January 2020, what would it say?

I would tell myself to buckle up and get ready for a crazy year ahead. And a great moment happened in my life, I got engaged as well. So I would tell myself to stay happy.

Tell us one New Year resolution that you've actually managed to hold through the whole year.

One of my New Year resolutions was to be meat and dairy-free. I managed to do that and I hope to continue it through 2021 as well.

If the year 2020 repeats itself, where would you want to be this time?

I would want myself to be in a safe space. Right now I am in a bio bubble and feel very lucky to be in such a position. I hope that if the year repeats itself, I am in this same space again.

What’s something you learnt in the past year that you’re taking with you to 2021?