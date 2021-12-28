How Indian athletes reflected on the year 2021

The year 2021 was incredibly challenging for Indians and Indian athletes.

Everyone has been affected differently by things happening around the world and in the country. And Indian athletes felt that as well.

From triumph to despair, it has been a rollercoaster of emotions in the Indian sporting community. And it is certain that everyone will be hoping for a better year once 2022 rolls around.

So we asked some of India’s top sportspersons what they felt about the year gone by and how they hope to make the most of the New Year.

We asked them three specific questions.

What are your fitness goals for 2022? What are your resolutions for 2022? Describe 2021 in one word.

While some reflected on how their family, friends and countrymen were affected by the pandemic, others reminisced their sporting victories and failures. Here are their responses.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul © Ali Bharmal

2021 in one word: Challenging

Resolutions for 2022: To be the same

Fitness goals for 2022: To remain consistent and disciplined, not try to do new things and to not get bored of my routine

Ashwini Ponnappa

Ashwini Ponnappa © Gautham P

2021 in one word: Growth

Resolutions for 2022: To trust the process

Fitness goals for 2022: To stay injury-free, and to be strong and healthy

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana © Focus Sports

2021 in one word: (no answer)

Resolutions for 2022: To be a bit more tidy because my room is quite messy. So being 10% more tidy would make my mom happy.

Fitness goals for 2022: I want to be as fit and fresh, mentally and physically, as possible for the upcoming 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu © Ali Bharmal

2021 in one word: Unprecedented

Resolutions for 2022: To learn more, accept more responsibility, and try to do all the good things in 2021 while being more consistent

Fitness goals for 2022: Non-existent. I’m already fit enough and as a goalkeeper I can’t do more in terms of fitness.

Ankit 'V3nom' Panth

Ankit 'V3nom' Panth © Vaqaas Mansuri

2021 in one word: Turbulent

Resolutions for 2022: Improve as a player and help my team get some trophies

Fitness goals for 2022: To build more muscles

Manpreet Singh

Manpreet Singh © Ali Bharmal | Red Bull Content Pool

2021 in one word: Remarkable

Resolutions for 2022: Bringing more laurels for India

Fitness goals for 2022: Improving my strength and stamina levels

Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag © Ali Bharmal

2021 in one word: Fun

Resolutions for 2022: Achieving the goals which I set for myself in 2021

Fitness goals for 2022: To be fitter than I was in 2022