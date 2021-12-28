How Indian athletes reflected on the year 2021

Cricket
The year 2021 was incredibly challenging for Indians and Indian athletes.
Everyone has been affected differently by things happening around the world and in the country. And Indian athletes felt that as well.
From triumph to despair, it has been a rollercoaster of emotions in the Indian sporting community. And it is certain that everyone will be hoping for a better year once 2022 rolls around.
So we asked some of India’s top sportspersons what they felt about the year gone by and how they hope to make the most of the New Year.
We asked them three specific questions.
- What are your fitness goals for 2022?
- What are your resolutions for 2022?
- Describe 2021 in one word.
While some reflected on how their family, friends and countrymen were affected by the pandemic, others reminisced their sporting victories and failures. Here are their responses.
KL Rahul
- 2021 in one word: Challenging
- Resolutions for 2022: To be the same
- Fitness goals for 2022: To remain consistent and disciplined, not try to do new things and to not get bored of my routine
Ashwini Ponnappa
- 2021 in one word: Growth
- Resolutions for 2022: To trust the process
- Fitness goals for 2022: To stay injury-free, and to be strong and healthy
Smriti Mandhana
- 2021 in one word: (no answer)
- Resolutions for 2022: To be a bit more tidy because my room is quite messy. So being 10% more tidy would make my mom happy.
- Fitness goals for 2022: I want to be as fit and fresh, mentally and physically, as possible for the upcoming 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup
Gurpreet Singh Sandhu
- 2021 in one word: Unprecedented
- Resolutions for 2022: To learn more, accept more responsibility, and try to do all the good things in 2021 while being more consistent
- Fitness goals for 2022: Non-existent. I’m already fit enough and as a goalkeeper I can’t do more in terms of fitness.
Ankit 'V3nom' Panth
- 2021 in one word: Turbulent
- Resolutions for 2022: Improve as a player and help my team get some trophies
- Fitness goals for 2022: To build more muscles
Manpreet Singh
- 2021 in one word: Remarkable
- Resolutions for 2022: Bringing more laurels for India
- Fitness goals for 2022: Improving my strength and stamina levels
Riyan Parag
- 2021 in one word: Fun
- Resolutions for 2022: Achieving the goals which I set for myself in 2021
- Fitness goals for 2022: To be fitter than I was in 2022