How Ingit and Shaily ticked ‘Finish Ironman together’ off their bucket list

A decade ago, Shaily Chauhan and Ingit Anand had little idea of what a triathlon was.

Alongside their day jobs, Shaily maintained a keen interest in understanding nutrition, while Ingit was a regular at the gym.

As fate would have it, they bumped into each other at a crossroad in Ahmedabad. They soon got together and their journey of discovery began – first as triathletes, and then as husband and wife. And when they became a couple, one thing they added on their couple bucket list was to finish an Ironman together.

Ingit Anand and Shaily Chauhan © Shaily Chauhan and Ingit Anand

That dream was fulfilled in July 2023, when they both made the finish line of Ironman Kazakhstan. And as they gear up for their next triathlon in Dubai in November 2024, both know how far they’ve come since those early days.

A whole new world

Ingit first heard of the world of endurance when Milind Soman ran 1,500km between Delhi and Mumbai. To wrap his head around it, he ran 15km around his home; he was spent yet thrilled with the effort. On the other hand, the concept of recreational running was alien to Shaily; she hadn’t heard of a marathon either.

“While we were still dating, Ingit asked me to join him on a half marathon on the weekend. In fact, I bought my shoes a day before the run. The adrenaline carried me over the distance, but had I known it was 21km, I don’t know if I would have shown up,” Shaily says.

It was only after they joined a running group that their training had some structure. They were also introduced to cycling and swimming, though all of it was still restricted to weekends.

Shaily and Ingit in training © Shaily Chauhan and Ingit Anand

Once he heard of the world of triathlons, Ingit decided to take the leap, while Shaily was happy to don the hat of his most ardent cheerleader.

“It was learning all along – from realising that swims also happen outside the pool to actually training for the three disciplines and signing up for my first triathlon,” Ingit says.

How it all started

The first triathlon for the two was a Super Sprint distance in Ahmedabad in 2014. The following year, the Chennai Triathlon proved to be a game changer for both.

“I was observing Ingit during a training swim a day before the race. Before I realised it, the race director asked someone to push me in the water, quite confident that I would pull it off. And once I did, he handed me a bib for the Olympic distance. I had no intention of racing, but with borrowed gear, I finished the race the following day,” Shaily recalls.

The experience was fulfilling for Ingit as well, having finished the half Ironman distance for the first time. The three disciplines kept him engaged and he decided to test his body further by signing up for his first Ironman.

“These races are demanding in every way, whether it’s physical, mental or even financial. Your preparation needs to be so good that you aren’t worried about making the cutoffs or failing, and to achieve that needs a high level of dedication. Besides, the three disciplines keep boredom at bay during training,” Ingit says.

Shaily too started getting regular with training alongside Ingit. And when they decided to get married in April 2016, they left the wedding hall on a tandem bicycle to mark the occasion. It was a sign of things to come.

Shaily and Ingit leaving their wedding reception on a tandem bicycle © Shaily Chauhan and Ingit Anand

In it together

On his Ironman debut in Malaysia, Ingit met success. It was the start of a journey that has led to five other Ironman finishes.

His latest participation in July 2024 took him to Challenge Roth in Germany, where he finished his seventh race over the Ironman distance.

Shaily was a first-hand witness to the grind he was undertaking and soon harboured her own ambitions of finishing the gruelling race someday.

“These tests of endurance need you to push your limits and make you really strong. Ingit was really enjoying the process and it motivated me as well. The adventures we shared widened our horizons and shaped our personalities,” Shaily says.

Ingit Anand and Shaily Chauhan © Shaily Chauhan and Ingit Anand

Ingit took on the role of a coach and transformed from a caring partner at home to a taskmaster at training. From his own experience, he was clear that it would take 12-18 months of constant effort to condition the body for an Ironman. They started training around 15 hours per week, with three sessions each dedicated to running, swimming and cycling, besides strength workouts. Though they trained alongside each other, their volume and intensity varied based on the level of fitness and race goals.

“The first few months are all about building a lifestyle where you’ve integrated training as part of it. Then we start playing with things like volume and speed. The most important thing is to make the goal sustainable, since at the start, it’s not easy to comprehend the distances that you’ll be tackling,” Ingit says.

Structured lifestyle

Ingit planned the daily workload based on their schedules, often splitting the sessions into morning and evening workouts. Longer outdoor runs and rides were mostly slotted on Sundays, while a lot of the workouts over time were moved indoors on treadmills and trainers to tackle the hot summers and the chaotic city traffic.

“The day needs to be planned really well, because there’s also work and family life that need attention. I have often gone out on a ride, come home and finished work, before stepping out for a run. Or planned a little meal the previous day, so that we have something to refuel our bodies right after a long workout,” Shaily says.

Shaily Chauhan and Ingit Anand, the Ironman couple from Ahmedabad, India © Shaily Chauhan and Ingit Anand

A major change in their lifestyle was switching to a plant-based diet in 2019. They took on a methodical approach during the transition, replacing each dairy product with a substitute, checking their blood markers and analysing their muscle mass on a regular basis to understand the impact and track deficiencies, if any.

This was also when Ingit was working towards an Ultraman, so Shaily had to ensure that it wasn’t hampering his training in any way. She put her expertise to use and it took over eight months to make the switch.

“Only once the gut got used to the alternative did we move on to the next. We saw positive changes on all inflammation markers and the muscle recovery was also good. But the most important thing was that it didn’t hamper performance. That’s when I realised we were on the right track,” Shaily says.

Mental support

Time and again, Ingit and Shaily have had to deal with setbacks during this journey. Ironman Philippines in 2018 was to be their first race together, but a few months before the race, Shaily met with an accident during training that ruled her out. Later that year at Ironman Western Australia, she missed the intermediate cutoff during the cycling leg that ended her race. And the following year, she suffered a crash after being hit by another cyclist during Ironman Hamburg.

Even as she struggled to finish an Ironman, Ingit was notching up multiple successes. Cracked ribs and a displaced hip bone weren’t as detrimental for Shaily as the mental scars of the accident. Her knee would swell up on long rides; there was real fear of taking on inclines during training and racing.

“It did take an emotional toll on my health. The accident kept flashing before my eyes, and I developed this real phobia of riding in the hills. Things changed after a race in Udaipur; Ingit made it clear that if I wanted to chase my Ironman dream, I had to finish it. He pushed me to face my fears head on and visualise the positive things in life,” Shaily says.

Ingit and Shaily in training © Shaily Chauhan and Ingit Anand

It was no different for Ingit, albeit for different reasons. When Shaily gifted him the Ultraman race, he had to put in longer hours at training that often ended at midnight. Shaily would tail him on her moped with nutrition supplies and a big smile to keep him motivated.

But the Covid-19 pandemic cancelled the race in 2020. The following year, he trained for it once again, only to learn that Australia hadn’t yet opened its borders for Indian nationals. It wasn’t until 2023 that Ingit could finally check Ultraman off his list.

“It takes a lot to prepare for a race like this. He would often be running in hot weather, then be up on his feet all day at work, and then take on the evening training load. There was often no time to rest, but it’s what Ultraman demands. To not be able to race after dedicating all that time and effort is so disappointing. And Ingit had to deal with it twice,” Shaily recalls.

Ironman, at last

The odds were stacked against them as Ironman Kazakhstan beckoned in July 2023. Ingit had wrapped up Ultraman Australia just six weeks earlier and had little time to recover. For Shaily, on the other hand, the mental games continued.

“I sat with a nervous face on race day and all Ingit told me was that he wanted to see the finisher’s medal around my neck. He had worked alongside my physio and planned my training. They had all been so invested in me that I knew I had to put in my best effort,” Shaily says.

Ingit used all his experience to get across the finish and tracked back to check on Shaily’s progress. She had struggled with a pulled nerve after the cycling leg, and at the pace she was maintaining, it looked uncertain that she would make the finish within the cut-off time.

Even as Ingit egged her on, an official tailed Shaily, ready to pull her out if she slowed down. But she pushed on, sprinting over the last kilometre to make the cutoff with just three seconds to spare. As she collapsed in Ingit’s arms, the loudspeaker announced, “Shaily Chauhan, you are an Ironman”.

“I’ve come to realise one thing – only two people get a grand welcome at the finish, the winner and the one who gets there last,” Ingit says, laughing.