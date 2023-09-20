How top Indian athletes fuel their bodies for Ironman 70.3 Goa

On race day, Sanjeev Ramki wakes up in the dead of night, tucks into a peanut butter sandwich that is loaded with bananas and honey, before hitting the sack again. He rises again a couple of hours before the start and gets on with his routine in a bid to pull off a good race.

What may seem like a midnight snack is a critical element of Sanjeev’s fuelling strategy for any triathlon.

“That meal is usually planned four hours before the race. It has carbs, a little bit of protein, fat and sugar, something that the body can digest easily. Going into a race slightly over-fuelled is fine, but I don’t want to be fuelled inadequately because it is bound to affect my performance,” Sanjeev says.

“You may be very well trained but if you are not eating and drinking well, you are not going to be able to perform,” he adds.

Fuelling is often an overlooked aspect of training and competing at a triathlon. And the manner in which athletes have engaged with this practice will be critical to their success at the Ironman 70.3 Goa in 2023.

Sanjeev Ramki © Sanjeev Ramki

Fuelling based on type of workout

Typically an athlete builds a baseline for the training, followed by an increase in effort, which drops off during the taper phase closer to the race. As a triathlete and a coach, TimTim Sharma believes that the dietary needs should be proportional to the nature of training right at the start.

“You need to keep in mind recovery and fuelling depending on which phase of training you are in. Besides what you are going to consume, the proportions will also vary based on the volume and intensity of the workouts. And there isn’t a single formula that works uniformly for everyone,” TimTim says.

She prefers a carb-centric, pre-workout snack. The rest of her meals have fixed proportions of protein and carbs based on the type of workout planned for the day. She also consumes protein supplements to help with recovery, besides immunity supplements to stay healthy.

“I have to constantly be in training and cannot afford to get sick, so staying healthy is a priority,” TimTim says.

TimTim Sharma © TimTim Sharma

Feel-based fuelling

Since his first triathlon in 2015, Sanjeev has maintained detailed plans on his diet and fuelling, with additional notes to how his body responds to the plans. Based on his experience, he now has a standard fuelling pattern that works for him during training. The daily meals around it are also planned accordingly. He’s stuck to the basics when it comes to some needs. For instance, a day before a hard workout or race, he’s resorted to the traditional loading of carbs.

It’s the same for Aishwarya Jagadish , who has dialled down her fuelling based on how it makes her feel. Before a workout, she prefers a blueberry jam sandwich, before resorting to home-cooked meals with ingredients that have worked for her. There was a time when she was even mindful of her calorie consumption, but she soon realised that it wouldn’t work for her in the long run.

“I would use a continuous glucose monitoring device along with an app to monitor glucose and track calories. This helped me identify the types of food that suit me. But the number of calories you burn in our sport is huge, so for me calorie tracking was unsustainable beyond a point. It’s just too many things to keep track of, so I now know the kind of portions of carbs, fat, protein, and fibre I need to consume and follow it consistently,” Aishwarya says.

Aishwarya Jagadish © Aishwarya Jagadish

No power without calories

On the other hand, Siddhant Singh Chauhan faced a rather familiar challenge in the lead up to his Ironman 70.3 Goa attempt in 2019. He decided to take a cautious approach to nutrition in a bid to shed some extra kilos before the race.

“There is no speed or power without calories. If you’re not training your system to process a substantial amount of calories during training, it will undoubtedly impact your performance on race day. And that’s exactly what happened to me during the 2019 Ironman in Goa when I pushed harder on the bike than my fuelling allowed, resulting in an energy deficit during the run,” Siddhant says.

“Some individuals can digest almost anything, while others have a system that’s quite delicate,” he adds.

Training the gut to process the calories is critical. Siddhant experimented with both the type and quantity of calories he consumed. He started out by consuming 200-250 calories per hour and gradually adapted his body to intake 350-450 calories while cycling and approximately 250 calories while running each hour, along with a sodium intake ranging from 800-1200mg, depending on the weather conditions.

During any effort that extends beyond the three-hour mark, Siddhant prefers to consume Red Bull periodically, whether it’s during a training session back home in Gurugram or – as was the case recently – at the 70.3 World Championships in Finland. But he’s often had to adapt to situations that arise during a race.

“It’s extremely critical to develop an understanding of how your system reacts to nutrition and hydration, especially in varying weather conditions and based on your effort levels. It’s like having a valuable toolkit for adapting to unexpected situations during a race. This is precisely what I ended up doing during a recent race, where my fallback option was chilled cola drinks on the course,” he says.

Siddhant Singh Chauhan © Siddhant Singh Chauhan

Micronutrients on point

Besides her macronutrients that include the usual proteins, carbs, fats, fibre, and water, TimTim is conscious about the micronutrients that she consumes as well.

“Micronutrients go a long way in helping absorb the fuel that you are giving your body. What you are putting into your system may be the cleanest food, the right proportions and quantity, but if the micronutrients are not on point, then the body is not going to react accordingly,” she says.

From a training perspective, TimTim believes Vitamin D and B12 are critical. Besides, minerals such as magnesium and zinc aid recovery, while sodium keeps muscle cramps at bay.

“Vitamin D is important for bone health because you are doing a lot of unilateral and high impact work where the same muscle groups are engaged and which are taking the impact all the time. If your bone health is not optimal, there is a high chance of injury. And when you’re low on B12, there is a tendency to get fatigued very easily and the recovery also suffers,” TimTim says.

TimTim Sharma © TimTim Sharma

Race day rituals

In the run-up to race day, most athletes stick with dietary habits that they have routinely followed. As the intensity drops during the taper phase, TimTim starts loading up on carbs right through the week, while maintaining her protein consumption to aid with recovery and increasing her electrolyte intake to gear up for the hot climes of Ironman 70.3 Goa.

During a previous race, Sanjeev had erred by tucking into the local fare, which in turn had left him with an upset stomach. It’s why a lot of athletes prefer to have a kitchen at their convenience.

“I like to eat simple carbs before a race. For Goa, we’ve rented a place and a cook who will be preparing meals based on our requirements,” Aishwarya says.

Sleep was a priority for Shamoil Vapra in the days leading up to Ironman 70.3 Goa in 2019.

“I’m typically a light sleeper the night before a race, so I prioritise sleep as the race approaches. On the eve of the race, I mentally go through a few recollections of my training before falling asleep,” Shamoil says.

Shamoil Vapra © Shamoil Vapra

Fuelling practices

Any athlete will have a tried-and-tested fuelling strategy in place for race day. During Ironman 70.3 Goa in 2019, Shamoil had a light breakfast, and right before the swim, he popped a salt tablet and an energy gel. On the bike leg, he consumed 657 calories and 159gm of carbs (about 250 calories and 60gm carbs each hour), while on the run, he tucked into 516 calories and 128gm carbs (about 243 calories and 60gm carbs each hour).

“It’s crucial to emphasise that race day fuelling should be customised based on your body’s performance and requirement, and how you’ve tested it during training,” Shamoil says.

Red Bull is an integral part of the fuelling for a few athletes, handing them a much-needed energy boost on the course. While it will be a first for Aishwarya during Ironman 70.3 Goa in 2023, Shamoil is well aware of how it’s impacted his previous efforts.

“Knowing that Red Bull will be available on the course is a welcome boost and a relief. It’s about finding what works best for your performance and endurance,” Shamoil says.

“Besides Red Bull, I also consume cola, dates, and fruits during the race. These items played a significant role in meeting the nutritional needs in 2019, ensuring that I had the energy to perform in the hot and humid conditions of Goa in October,” Shamoil says.