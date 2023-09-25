Discover the elite mental strength needed to take on Ironman 70.3 Goa

There are two types of endurance athletes that TimTim Sharma has come across – the first whose focus is on performance, while the other who is simply looking to get across the finish line.

This intent is critical and it’s a question she often asks her wards before planning their training sessions.

“For the finisher, making the cutoffs is key, so it’s all about getting the volume of workouts in. And ensuring that there are no injuries from the perspective of volume. The hardest part is to have a structure to the day because a lot of these individuals have to balance training alongside a full-time job and time with family,” TimTim says.

When it comes to the competitive side of things, TimTim is well aware of what it takes to crack Ironman 70.3 Goa. During the 2022 edition of the race – also her Ironman 70.3 debut – she clocked 5 hours 23 minutes to take top spot among the women in her category (35-39 years) and finish in 21st spot overall. It’s the fastest time by an Indian female at an Ironman 70.3.

At Ironman 70.3 Goa in October 2023, she will look to chase excellence once again.

“When you’re competing, the buildup needs to be right. The base mileage should have been done long ago and the entire training period needs to have an element of performance, achieving targets based on the structure provided,” she says.

“Motivation works to a certain extent, but at the end of the day, discipline trumps it all. You need to get up and put in the work. Think of it as – train in hell, race in heaven,” TimTim adds.

Psychology of training

For every athlete competing at an Ironman, there’s a weak link when it comes to the three disciplines. TimTim feels it is critical to overcome the fear of this weakness during training.

“Everybody has a sweet spot. For instance, running is what I’m most comfortable with since I used to be a runner. But tackling it on the third leg may be taxing for some, others may be afraid of water. The weakest link can often get extremely overwhelming,” TimTim says.

Competitive athletes have a tendency to push through pain, but TimTim highlights the importance of awareness during training and racing.

“It’s easy to get carried away in the emotion of training since you tend to get so involved. An endurance athlete also tends to be a very stubborn person. But it’s important to realise the difference between fatigue and injury. And to drop intensity in case of fatigue and backoff in case of injury,” TimTim says.

During the times Shamoil Vapra has struggled with form, he likes to assess the events in the run-up to training – a hectic work schedule, a late night on the previous day, or the meals consumed before the session. He documents it in a journal and evaluates it to understand the possible reasons for falling short.

“The easiest option is to cut short the session and head home. However, it’s certain to leave you feeling guilty at the end of the day. The best approach is to maintain discipline and have a conversation with yourself to understand things,” Shamoil says.

“And yes, I motivate myself with a mental game – if I complete the workout, there’s a delicious ice cream in the form of a reward!” he adds.

Physical strain

During an Ironman 70.3, the cut-off time for the swim course is typically 1 hour 10 minutes from the athlete’s start time, 5 hour 30 minutes from the start on the bike course and 8 hour 30 minutes to finish the race.

“The debate often centres around whether mental resilience or physical fitness takes precedence in this sport. In my view, it all depends on your objective,” says Shamoil.

When the goal is to simply finish a race, there’s a trade-off that athletes need to consider. Shamoil believes that the bigger task is to mentally prepare for the physical strain of being on the course for over seven hours and make the overall cut-off time. On the flip side, when the goal is to perform, the strain is of a different kind.

“If your aim is competition, which is what I coach my trainees for, then you must condition the body to handle the physical endurance. It requires disciplined training and dedicated long hours. Setting realistic goals and allowing your body the necessary time to prepare is vital, especially when many recreational athletes are balancing professional commitments,” Shamoil says.

Mental training

Training the mind to endure the many hours on the course is vital. Shamoil incorporates a few unique practices where he embraces the humdrum related to various aspects of an Ironman. For instance, he often does 16-20km runs on a treadmill, while focussing on the finish line and visualising post-race celebrations.

“I also do extended swims in a 25-metre pool where the frequent turns keep you alert, and you’re engaged as you keep track of the total distance completed. Swimming with closed eyes is also a very powerful technique, especially since Ironman races often take place in murky waters, be it in a lake or a sea swim. Training to swim a few laps in this manner helps prevent panic situations during the race when visibility is low,” Shamoil says.

Over the last few months, Aishwarya Jagadish has taken to meditation and chanting, which in turn has helped her focus during training. She has also been diving into books such as The Champion Mindset by American triathlete, Joanna Zeiger, and How Bad Do You Want It? by journalist Matt Fitzgerald. It’s helped shape her mental state, not just when it comes to performing during triathlons, but also her daily affairs.

“You may be training for four hours, but what you do during the other 20 hours also matters. So you have to do these other things right as well,” Aishwarya says.

Positive self-talk

Besides preparing their bodies for the grind of an Ironman, Siddhant Singh Chauhan emphasises on the importance of mental fortitude in an athlete’s journey. It’s about fostering a positive mindset, an unwavering dedication and discipline to cultivate effective habits.

“Athletes can sometimes lose themselves in trivial matters – from becoming captives of gadgets, overly preoccupied with gear, or excessively concerned about their peers and how they are being judged on social media. It underscores the importance of building mental fortitude and establishing enduring habits in an era where there are constant distractions,” Siddhant says.

He believes that an athlete’s mental state can significantly impact the outcome of a race, sometimes shaping it even before physical challenges materialise. Mental resilience plays a pivotal role in conquering the hurdles encountered on race day. Key facets of this mental strength encompass maintaining a constructive inner dialogue and concentrating on factors that are within an athlete’s control.

“Don’t let what you cannot do interfere with what you can do,” he says.

Siddhant advises athletes to stay true to themselves and to approach the start line with confidence, knowing that you’ve given your absolute best in training, considering your resources, time and circumstances. From that point on, he recommends disconnecting from all distractions and immersing yourself in a focussed state, unwaveringly committed to delivering your 100%.

“At the start line, we’re all on the same playing field. It’s how we handle the obstacles along the way that defines our success,” Siddhant says.

According to Aishwarya, preparing for a race is just half the job done. The rest depends on your ability to adapt to any situation that may arise during it. Visualisation techniques have helped her make the right decision during the uncomfortable moments on the course.

“There is one thing to visualise a perfect race. What I also do is cater to the things that could go wrong – say if I drop my bottle on the bike course. That kind of preparation makes it a familiar situation where you know what to do if it happens during a race,” Aishwarya says.

Race day hacks

At the start line, Shamoil reflects on three simple rules – don’t drown while swimming, don’t fall while cycling and don’t walk while running. Sanjeev Ramki has simplified it further.

“Just don’t do anything stupid. And know when to quit, because there will always be another race. There is no glory in getting to the finish with a broken leg,” Sanjeev says.

There are multiple hacks that keep Sanjeev engaged during a race. For instance, on the bike course, he likes to distract himself by doing simple math like adding up numbers on a vehicle’s license plate. What keeps him alert is the caffeine kick he derives from Red Bull during the bike and run legs.

“It’s often hard to sip consistently on the bike, since you are usually in the aero position. But when there are turns on the course, it’s a good time to consume Red Bull. I usually feel its effect almost instantly,” Sanjeev says.

“After biking, your legs are all over the place – it’s what we call jelly legs. So while transitioning to the run course, I prefer chugging another Red Bull as the caffeine kick improves my focus drastically,” he adds.

Siddhant prefers to consume Red Bull three hours into his race when his body’s core temperature is fairly high.

“It’s the caffeine kick, plus I usually need something that is fairly chilled and which has a calming effect on the stomach. Red Bull serves a dual purpose for me,” Siddhant says.