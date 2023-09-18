Why Ironman 70.3 Goa is the peak for Kirankumar Shaw and Vaibhav Ramthirte

About five years ago, Kirankumar Shaw and Vaibhav Ramthirte were oblivious to the world of triathlons. Kirankumar was a recreational cyclist, who enjoyed long rides across the city of Mumbai, while Vaibhav had just started out in the world of distance running and would regularly compete in races around Pune.

A bicycle accident turned Kirankumar’s life around. It needed surgery on his anterior cruciate ligament and the months spent recuperating left him restless. The moment he was back on his feet, he decided to start running. By December 2018, he had finished his first half marathon and soon discovered the world of triathlons to sate his quest for endurance.

“After the half marathon, I realized I had a competitive side to me. Even after the Covid-19 pandemic struck, I continued working out at home. I realized I hadn’t been in better shape, so I decided to start my triathlon journey once the lockdown eased off,” Kirankumar says.

On the other hand, the day Vaibhav took on his first half marathon, he knew he had the steam to go further. There was this raw ability to endure the battering that his body took over the many miles. A marathon followed, a promising personal best of three hours 38 minutes. And when a few fellow runners told him about triathlons, he knew he had found his calling.

Today, both Kirankumar and Vaibhav are regulars on the triathlon circuit across India. And come October 2023, they’ll be looking to register memorable debuts at the Ironman 70.3 Goa in Miramar.

Vaibhav Ramthirte in training © Vaibhav Ramthirte

The missing link

By the time Kirankumar set his mind on triathlons, he was comfortable with cycling and running. But swimming was an alien discipline, one that required consistent effort to master.

“Before the pandemic, I couldn’t swim. I trained under a coach at a Mumbai pool, and around seven months later, first attempted swimming in the sea. I panicked over the initial 500 metres but gradually got comfortable. When I stepped out the next time around, I was at ease in the sea and knew I wanted more of it,” Kirankumar says.

Things were relatively easier for Vaibhav. While growing up in Nanded, his father had taught him how to swim in a well near his home. With the basics in place, it was about finetuning his skills for competition at a pool in Pune.

Taste of competition

At his first triathlon in Kolhapur, Vaibhav took fourth spot. But he came back stronger and wiser in 2022 to finish on the podium in his category. While he continued participating in road and trail running races here on, his prime focus became the triathlon.

“Whenever I see something that seems difficult and poses a worthy challenge, I look forward to attempting it. Speed is still a work in progress for me, but I know I can look after my body over the distance and sustain the demands of a triathlon,” Vaibhav says.

Kirankumar’s intent was to attempt triathlons after he had crossed the age of 30. But his newfound passion fast-tracked his goals and at the Bergman Triathlon 2022, he took third spot in his age category in the Olympic distance event.

“I see people around me doing very different things at my age. It took a while but I gradually started enjoying the training phase and being disciplined throughout the entire journey. I was soon hooked onto this lifestyle,” Kirankumar says.

Kirankumar Shaw © Kirankumar Shaw

Ironman Goa beckons

After gaining adequate experience during various triathlons, the duo decided to sign up for Ironman 70.3 Goa. The idea of racing at an Ironman was the ultimate dream for Kirankumar, more so, to finish the first race in his own backyard.

“It’s an important landmark and a major achievement for a triathlete. Anyone who has managed to finish an Ironman emerges a very different person by the end of it, with a very unique perspective on life. For me, it’s all about testing my limits to see how much I can push my mind and body. And it doesn’t get better than giving it a go at the only Ironman in India,” Kirankumar says.

So far, Kirankumar has done the shorter distances and he’s aware that the 1.9km swim, 90km bike course and 21.1km run will require a different effort. The hilly road sections are what he feels will pose a daunting challenge, besides the hot, humid conditions in Miramar.

To acclimatise his body to the heat, Vaibhav dedicates time to running under the blistering afternoon sun in Pune each week.

“It’s a short run of about 30-45 minutes, but it helps my body get used to the conditions I’m likely to face in Goa,” he says.

Vaibhav Ramthirte © Vaibhav Ramthirte

Training days

Both Kirankumar and Vaibhav schedule their daily training sessions around two of the three triathlon disciplines. On certain occasions when the load is light, they also squeeze in a third session. Strength training is an integral part of the routine, as is foam rolling and icing for recovery.

For the last three months, Kirankumar’s weekly mileage has added up to 25-42km of running, 150-200km of cycling, and 6-7km of swimming. The daily workouts are a tradeoff between the level of intensity and the miles that he covers. As the race approaches, he plans to focus on light, endurance workouts to allow the body to recover.

“I plan on going four days before the race to get in some sea swimming and run on certain sections of the course to acclimatise to the conditions,” Kirankumar says.

Vaibhav logs a weekly swimming mileage of 8-10km, around 250km on the bicycle and 50km running. On weekends, he mixes up the workouts with back-to-back efforts – for instance, he might do 120km cycling, followed by a 10km run. A month before the race, Vaibhav took a trip to Goa to familiarise himself with the course.

“The swimming leg is critical because you start the race with it. Though I’m quite experienced now when it comes to open waters, it still does take a while to get used to the sea. And I managed to cycle the course in parts, before attempting the entire 90km on the last ride during the recce,” Vaibhav says.

Targets on mind

Though he’s managed a personal best of 5 hours 30 minutes so far, Vaibhav wants to raise the bar on race day by targeting a sub-five-hour timing. He knows the odds are stacked up, but he’s banking on the race day atmosphere and the spirit of competition to provide him with a massive push once he hits the course.

His competitive streak is what Kirankumar hopes will carry him on the day of the event. The primary goal will be to find his rhythm early on and ensure that his nutrition is on point so he can survive the entire race. And though he has a finish time in mind, his primary goal is to wrap up the race as soon as he can.

“It’s like an examination for me. I’ve spent so many months in preparation for this day and it is now time to simply execute everything that I’ve worked on during training,” Kirankumar says.