Max Verstappen 's season-long battle with Lewis Hamilton for the Formula One world championship title took another dramatic turn at an action-packed Italian Grand Prix , with the two title protagonists clashing in an incident that ended both drivers' races at Monza.

The Red Bull Racing Honda and Mercedes drivers encountered one another at Turn 1 on Lap 26, with contact between the cars seeing Verstappen's machine end up on top of Hamilton's, both drivers instantly out of the race. Verstappen was later given a three-place grid penalty for the incident for the upcoming race in Russia.

Verstappen and Hamilton were both trailing surprise race leader Daniel Ricciardo at the time, and the Australian pressed home that advantage after their retirements to win his first race for McLaren and take his first victory since winning the 2018 Monaco Grand Prix for Red Bull Racing.

Ricciardo's team-mate Lando Norris finished second on a momentous day for McLaren, who won their first race in nine years and had their first 1–2 finish since 2010.

Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas finished third after starting from the back of the grid, having been penalised for taking a new engine for the event outside of his allocated three power plants permitted for the season.

Despite Verstappen's non-finish, the Dutchman actually extended his championship advantage over Hamilton to five points after Sprint Qualifying took place for the second time this season on Saturday, with the result of an 18-lap race setting the grid for Sunday's main 53-lap Grand Prix.

Verstappen flew to 2nd in Saturday's Sprint Qualifying © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Verstappen finished second to Bottas on Saturday, the two points he took from that result taking his tally to 226.5 with eight races remaining this season.

Here's how another dramatic afternoon in the 2021 season shook out at Monza.

Max's Monza wait continues

Verstappen's non-finish on Sunday extended an anomalous run at the Italian Grand Prix, which has been something of a bogey circuit for Red Bull Racing even after more than a decade of being one of the sport's strongest teams.

The team hasn't won at Monza since 2013 and has won just twice at the circuit in all; sister team Scuderia AlphaTauri (with Sebastian Vettel in 2008, when it was known as Toro Rosso, and Pierre Gasly last year) had taken as many victories at la pista magica as the A-team coming into the weekend.

Verstappen has only finished inside the top five once at Monza (2018) and while he relinquished pole position to Ricciardo, as the cars roared towards the first corner on Sunday, he kept his former team-mate in his sights for the opening stint of the race, never more than a second behind the McLaren.

What looked to be a sure-fire Sunday drive to a podium started to unravel on Lap 23 with a slow pit stop. Hamilton's own slow stop three laps later saw the two title rivals encounter one another, as the Mercedes fed back onto the circuit, with dramatic results.

Verstappen's pit stop proved to be a key moment in the race © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Afterwards, Verstappen explained his thoughts on the incident. "Of course, we realised it was going to be close into Turn 1, so he cut across already over the white line and I had to go on the green part to not touch and went around the outside," Verstappen said of Hamilton. "He realised I was going for it and he kept on squeezing me. I wanted to work with him, I wanted to race…

"I didn't expect him to keep squeezing, because he didn't even need to. Even if he'd left me a car's width, we would have raced out of Turn 2 anyway and I think he probably would have still been in front. He kept pushing me wider and at one point there was no place to go. He pushed me onto the sausage kerb and at the end of the day, that's why we touched.

"You need two people to work together to make a corner. If one guy's not willing to work, then what can you do? It's very unfortunate what happened today, but I think we're professional enough to step over it and just keep going."

The images of the two cars on top of one another – and how the cockpit halo above Hamilton's head deflected Verstappen's tyre and the underbody of his car – were undoubtedly dramatic and Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner was thankful the drivers were uninjured.

"We had a good car today and we felt we should have at least been on the podium or challenging Daniel, so very frustrating to be out of the race," Horner said. "To apportion blame to one side or the other, in that incident, it's very difficult to do.

"They're competitive animals and they're fighting hard for this world championship. Ultimately there is respect between the two of them. You move to the next race and they're going to be starting next to each other at the majority of the remaining races. They are going to be racing each other."

Pérez's podium that wasn't

Capping off a dramatic day for Red Bull Racing Honda was a third-place finish for Sergio Pérez that didn't end up with podium silverware, after the Mexican was hit with a five-second penalty that dropped him to fifth in the final classification.

Starting from ninth on the grid, Pérez flew through the field and was in fourth place after the race re-started on Lap 31 following the Verstappen and Hamilton incident, and passed the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc at the second chicane soon after. However, the race stewards deemed Pérez had left the track to gain an advantage by passing Leclerc and with the field compressed for the final 20-lap run to the chequered flag, Pérez wasn't able to make a five-second gap over the chasing Bottas and Leclerc, dropping behind both to finish fifth in the final results.

Sergio Pérez spent his Sunday fighting with Ferraris © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

10 world championship points consolidated his fifth place in the Drivers' Championship, but Bottas's inherited podium pushed Mercedes to an 18-point advantage in the Constructors' Standings over Red Bull Racing Honda.

Horner was left to lament the time penalty and the five world championship points lost: "That was another tough one today, because Sergio's driven a great race," he said. "He passed Carlos [Sainz] and got to Charles [Leclerc] – it was a bold move. He has gained an advantage there, but we weren't asked to give it back. It's one of those things."

Home not sweet for AlphaTauri

Scuderia AlphaTauri had a rough weekend at its home race. The Italian outfit came to Monza as the only team to have scored points in every race this season, but ended up with both cars sidelined by Lap 4.

Yuki Tsunoda didn't even make the start after the team noticed a mechanical problem on the Japanese rookie's lap to the grid; his car was pushed back into the garage, but a fix wasn't able to be found in time for the start of the race.

Gasly, a shock winner of his adopted home race last year – the Frenchman lives a 15-minute drive away from Monza in Milan – had no chance to repeat those heroics after crashing out in Sprint Qualifying on Saturday, starting from pit lane on Sunday and being back in the garage four laps into the race with damaged front suspension.

Pierre Gasly had little chance to reprise his 2020 Monza heroics © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

The best news for the AlphaTauri duo? Both drivers were confirmed as staying with the team for 2022 in the lead up to Monza – a good start to what ended up being a weekend to forget.

When the music stops …

There were just five days between the chequered flag dropping at Zandvoort and the opening laps of Friday practice at Monza, but there was enough driver news for 2022 to fill the news cycle for five weeks in the build-up to the Italian Grand Prix.

As well as Gasly and Tsunoda being confirmed at AlphaTauri for another season, Bottas announced a move to Alfa Romeo for 2022, effectively taking the place of the retiring Kimi Raikkonen. George Russell was quickly named as Hamilton's new team-mate at Mercedes, with Red Bull Racing Honda test and reserve driver Alex Albon taking Russell's spot at Williams alongside Canadian Nicholas Latifi, who was confirmed for a third season with the British team.

With more than a third of the 2021 season still remaining, the 2022 grid is all but set, the identity of Bottas's team-mate for next year the sole question-mark – for now.

Going for gold in Russia

Even by F1 standards, the pace has been relentless of late – three races in as many weekends, plus Sprint Qualifying thrown in at Monza to boot – which means the teams and drivers will appreciate a chance to exhale before the next round, the Russian Grand Prix on September 26.

Red Bull Racing Honda is yet to win at the Sochi Autodrom in seven races there – Mercedes has swept the lot – but Verstappen converted a front-row start into a second-place finish 12 months ago, his first podium at the 5.8-kilometre track that snakes its away around the stadiums used for the 2014 Winter Olympics.

Pérez also has his own silverware from Sochi after finishing third for Force India on the second visit by F1 to the circuit back in 2015.