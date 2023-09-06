1. Italy in exactly 74 words*

Max Verstappen broke Sebastian Vettel's record for consecutive Formula One victories that's stood for 10 years with his 10th straight win. The reigning world champion won the Italian Grand Prix at Monza for the second year in a row. Verstappen’s Oracle Red Bull Racing team-mate Sergio Pérez fought from fifth to secure the team's sixth 1-2 finish this year and Carlos Sainz won an all-Ferrari battle for the final podium place.

* 2023 is the 74th season of the F1 world championship

2. The Italian GP in six pics

Max took his time to soak in a feat nobody has achieved © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool A sixth 1-2 finish for the team in 2023 added to the celebrations © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Sainz fought tooth and nail to keep Verstappen at bay © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool A practice crash and an engine change had Pérez on his back foot © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Verstappen pushed the limits in qualifying, but missed pole by 0.013secs © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool Lawson had a less fraught build-up to his second F1 weekend © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

3. Max fights the red tide to race record

How many wins in a row is that, Max? © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

With Verstappen on the cusp of F1 history in Ferrari's backyard, the home team was never going to make it easy for the Dutchman, and signalled their intentions from opening practice when the SF23 was equipped with a skinny rear wing to allow for maximum speed, relying on Ferrari's ability to rotate the car in slow corners to keep Verstappen at arm's length.

It worked in qualifying, Sainz denying Verstappen by 0.013secs to take a pole that sent the red-clad fans into delirium, and Sainz resisted the pressure for the first 14 laps of the race as Verstappen got larger and larger in the Ferrari's mirrors. A lap later, though, the world champion made his move, muscling past Sainz at the second chicane and taking a lead he wouldn't relinquish.

Verstappen's victory was the 47th of his career, 12th in 14 races this year, and the team's 24 from the past 25 Grands Prix; the possibility of him wrapping up a third successive world title in Japan for the second year in a row in two races' time became mathematically probable as his series lead ballooned to 145 points.

Pérez's drive to second was less probable and more challenging, as the Mexican's lead-in to Sunday's race was anything but smooth sailing. A crash in Friday practice and an oil leak that prevented him doing many laps in Saturday practice ahead of qualifying left Pérez on his back foot, and fifth on the grid was the result.

Pérez held station early before his podium chances came alive by an overtake of George Russell (Mercedes) on Lap 16, meaning he could get after Ferrari pair Sainz and Charles Leclerc once Verstappen had taken over at the front. The three cars produced a ferocious battle for the final two places on the rostrum as the laps ticked down, Pérez finally securing second from Sainz with five laps to go to match his best result at Monza from way back in 2012, when he drove for Sauber.

4. Lawson makes an impact

Lawson's calm approach impressed in his second F1 start © Getty Images/Red Bull Content Pool

Finishing 11th for Scuderia AlphaTauri didn’t bring Liam Lawson any points, but it earned the New Zealander plenty of plaudits in his second race in a week as Daniel Ricciardo's stand-in as the Australian recovers from breaking his left hand at Zandvoort.

With a proper weekend lead-in, not a last-minute call-up like it was for Lawson at the Dutch GP, the youngest driver on the grid barely put a foot wrong, qualifying 12th and using a two-stop strategy to finish six seconds outside of the points in an intense race on F1's fastest track.

Lawson at least got to race; team-mate Yuki Tsunoda didn't make it as far as the start after his AT04 crawled to a halt on the warm-up lap, the start delayed for over 20 minutes and the race reduced by one lap as marshals struggled to move his stopped car from the side of the circuit. It's the second time in the past three years the Japanese driver has had a rare 'DNS' next to his name at Monza.

5. The number you need to know

799: With Verstappen leading for 33 laps and Pérez for one, the team broke its 2011 record for most laps led in a single season (798) with eight Grands Prix remaining.

6. The word from the paddock

"I never would have believed [10 consecutive wins] was possible. We had to work for it today, so that definitely made it more fun." Max Verstappen

7. The stats that matter

Drivers' championship top 5

Position Driver Team Points Gap 1 Max Verstappen Oracle Red Bull Racing 364 - 2 Sergio Pérez Oracle Red Bull Racing 219 -145 3 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 170 -194 4 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 164 -200 5 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 117 -247

Constructors' championship top 5

Position Team Points Gap 1 Oracle Red Bull Racing 583 - 2 Mercedes 273 -310 3 Ferrari 228 -355 4 Aston Martin 217 -366 5 McLaren 115 -468

8. Away from the track

9. Where to next, and what do I need to know?

Round 15 (Singapore), September 15-17

Circuit name/location: Marina Bay Circuit, Singapore

Length/laps: 5.063km, 61 laps

Grands Prix held/debut: 13, 2008

Most successful driver: Sebastian Vettel (five wins)

Most successful team: Red Bull Racing, Mercedes (four wins apiece)

2022 podium: 1st: Sergio Pérez (Red Bull Racing), 2nd: Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), 3rd: Carlos Sainz (Ferrari)

