Jaecy is the rapper who wants to change things for the next generation

He’s only 21-year-old but already, Jaecy has established himself as one of the best new names in Australian hip-hop.

The Guinea-born, Bankstown-raised talent first started rapping at age 16. Only a couple years down the line he was collaborating with Pistol Pete & Enzo on the hit track ‘Repeat’ and putting out slick, grime-influenced solo singles like ‘What’s Good’. Today, he’s part of The Area Movement , a collective of hip-hop artists proudly repping Sydney’s Western suburbs.

Now, Jaecy -- aka John Charles -- is stepping up to join Red Bull’s 64 Bars series. In his bars, he owns up to the mistakes he made as a young man but in conversation, Jaecy says music has helped him become a better man. He wants to use his songs to represent his African culture and heritage.

To learn more about Jaecy's story and his hip-hop vision, read on for his interview with Red Bull's Macario De Souza, AKA Kid Mac.

Let’s talk about your creative process. Are you a rapper who can just put pen to paper, or do you want to hear a beat first to drive to?

I think you can put pen to paper regardless. Back in the day it was schoolbooks, nowadays it’s my phone. I think we get out inspiration from other artists as well, different melodies, different tones.

But recently, maybe for the last year or two, I’ve been getting in the studio just vibing. I figured out when you vibe to a beat, you feel the energy more. Music’s spiritual, you know what I mean. If you’re forcing music you’re doing it wrong, my brother. You just gotta feel the music, feel the energy. It’s all about what you feel on the track. It works better [that way], in my opinion.

Music’s spiritual. If you’re forcing music, you’re doing it wrong Jaecy And then 64 Bars comes along. You got Blessed, formerly known as Miracle, who is one of my favourite producer-artists in Australia. He’s a genius in the studio. What was the plan of attack? It was to get Blessed on production because he was someone who, as a young black African-Australian, I look up to. It’s a pleasure getting him on. And I’m really trying to unite Africans. I’m trying to touch base with my roots. So having him on the production was mad. Our aim was to involve our roots, basically. Like, yeah, we can talk the drill stuff, we can talk the American stuff or whatever. But at the same time, we can also show them another side of ourselves, which is the African side. I get a vibe that you’ve been around the block; you’ve been there, done that.

I think every young person has been through that stage. Me, I didn’t really need to be in that. I had a great family, hardworking dad, hardworking mum. I think it was just inspirations and all that from school. Trying to be cool kids; knowing you don’t need to do that to get some money but you just do it anyway.

Has music helped you mature?

Yeah, definitely. It’s helped me mature in heaps of ways. It’s helped me mature from being a 16-year-old, loving the clout, loving the image that comes with being a rapper... like oh, I’m a bad man, I’m a rapper.

But I think over time -- especially having the right team around you, people that really mess with you and want the best for you -- it really drives you into the right direction, right way of thinking, right way of moving. [To] move like a gentleman instead of a kid. Everyone goes through those stages, it’s just about, when are you going to wake up?

So music especially nowadays has really opened my mind and made me want to be a better person. Because now I’m on a different [track]. My family hearing my music or kids walking around the streets [recognising me], it hits you a different type of way. It’s really changed me.

I’m trying to touch base with my roots Jaecy When you’re in high school, you’re trying to fit in with the crowd. I remember from my Brazilian roots, trying to be extra Australian when we were teenagers. It’s not until you’re older where you’re like I’m me, and you start to want to tap into that [identity]. When we were younger, we just wanted to fit in. Be extra Aussie. We didn’t really love ourselves. I’m speaking for myself especially. I wanted to be Polynesian, or Lebanese. But as time goes on you end up loving yourself, embracing everything; you’re more open to different things, your family. You’re not really open to stuff when you’re younger. Your brain is still growing. But at a certain age you start realising where you came from and who you are, what your last name really means, what you stand for.