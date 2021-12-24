Ankit Panth explains his fitness target for January 2022 and beyond

Take the Red Bull January Jumpstart fitness challenge to win exciting rewards. To successfully complete the challenge, register for the challenge and clock at least 10 hours of workout activity in January via the Strava app. For more details, visit redbull.in/januaryjumpstart .

Ankit ‘V3nom’ Panth is one of the flagbearers for esports in India.

For the past 10 years, he has been an expert at first-person shooter games who has blazed a trail for the next generation of gamers in the country. He leads by example when it comes to fitness as well.

V3nom has made sure that his health and fitness remain priorities even though he spends hours in the gaming chair. The Mumbai-based athlete explains his fitness goals for 2022 and how he will go about achieving them.

Ankit 'V3nom' Panth © Vaqaas Mansuri

01 My fitness goal for January

Esports athletes are known more for their mental agility and dexterity rather than their sculpted muscles. V3nom has been challenging that perception for years and has plans to go further with that ideology. He says his goal for January 2022 is to build more muscle.

“I keep changing between lean and muscular every six months. It’s very challenging and that’s what I like! So from January, I’m going to target a muscular physique again,” says V3nom.

02 My fitness goal for 2022

V3nom is recovering from a leg injury and wants to get back to full fitness in 2022.

“I want to work more on my core and legs. I am recovering from a leg injury so the target is to build up some strength and muscles there. For this year, my target is to work out twice a week on my core and legs,” says V3nom.

Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals

03 What I want to achieve in my sport this year

V3nom joined a new team in August 2021. He is now part of M42 Esports roster for Valorant, and is setting his sights on achieving great things with the team in 2022.

“I have formed a new team and the target is to reach the top 8 consistently, and then top 4. We have a mixture of experience and young talent. Currently we are working on building our synergy and communication,” says V3nom.

04 New training I will add to my routine in January

His training plans are specific to improving his in-game performances.

“I am planning to work more on my aim. I feel like I can improve in that department. I will be playing a lot more death match to do that along with range,” he says.

05 Who will motivate me to achieve my fitness targets

Whatever V3nom has achieved in his sport has been mainly down to his determination and dedication. When he started gaming, he didn’t have an Indian gaming hero to look up. So he succeeded by looking internally and pushing himself to do better. He’s had a similar approach to fitness of internal reflection.

“I just look at myself in the mirror and go back down memory lane when I was six feet tall and weighed 45 kgs. People used to call me ‘skeleton’ then. Today those same people look at me and get inspired. I think of that progress as my fitness motivation,” he says.

V3nom during the Red Bull M.E.O. India promo shoot © Vaqaas Mansuri

06 How am I going to clock my progress

V3nom is looking forward to add the Strava fitness app as part of his fitness regimen because it can help him monitor his progress. The Strava app uses GPS to track your work rate in activities like cycling or running.

“I am planning to try out Strava and track my progress. It seems like a good option to see how I’m doing with my fitness goals,” he says.

07 When will I need wiiings

V3nom always keeps a can of Red Bull with him while playing or streaming. He also swears by Red Bull when he is in the gym.

“I drink half a can before workout and the other half when I reach mid-workout. It keeps me fuelled with energy and helps me focus on my sets,” he says.