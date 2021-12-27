Ashwini Ponnappa explains her fitness target for January 2022 and beyond

Take the Red Bull January Jumpstart fitness challenge to win exciting rewards. To successfully complete the challenge, register for the challenge and clock at least 10 hours of workout activity in January via the Strava app. For more details, visit redbull.in/januaryjumpstart .

Ashwini Ponnappa is one of the most decorated Indian badminton doubles players.

Ever since her breakthrough in 2010, Ashwini has consistently won titles on the world stage. Her dedicated work ethic is the reason she has been able to succeed at the international level for more than 10 years.

She is eying more glory in 2022 as she prepares for the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games. Here she talks about her fitness targets and what she wants to achieve in the New Year.

Ashwini Ponnappa © Gautham P

01 My fitness goal for January

After a brief off-season, Ashwini wants to start on the front foot in January. Usually, due to a packed schedule through the year, badminton players focus a lot on building themselves up for the challenging season ahead.

“My fitness goal for January is to get a bit of running into my fitness regimen and be consistent with my strength workout,” says Ashwini.

02 My fitness goal for 2022

The doubles event in badminton demands a lot from athletes in terms of fitness. Not only is it played at insane speeds, but it also requires players to be strong, quick and agile. To make sure she keeps pace with her competition, the Indian badminton star has been consistently enhancing her training.

“Be fit, strong and injury free,” Ashwini says are her main fitness targets for the New Year.

“I will be mindful of my training on court and make sure my off court fitness workload complements my on-court training.”

03 What I want to achieve in my sport this year

Apart from the BWF World Tour, Ashwini is scheduled to participate in two key multi-sports events next year.

“I am aiming to perform well at the big events we have this year, namely Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games,” she says.

These two games have been some of Ashwini’s strongest and she no doubt wants to continue that success. She has already won five medals – including two gold – at the Commonwealth Games, most famous of which was her gold at the 2010 Games in New Delhi. She was also part of the historic team that won a gold in badminton (team event) for the very first time at the 2018 Games at Gold Coast.

Trivia Challenge with Ashwini Ponnappa

04 New training I will add to my routine in January

In doubles, it is important for the players to be on the same page. Ashwini is keen on putting in the work with partner N Sikki Reddy so they can continue to shine on the world stage.

“On court it would be to add more drills for both, my partner and me, to do together, rather than individual work. In terms of fitness, the focus would be to continue the strength training I’ve been doing as it’s helping me,” says Ashwini.

05 Who will motivate me to achieve my fitness targets

Working out is a way of life for Ashwini. A driven individual, Ashwini doesn’t look for motivation on the outside.

“The sport I play is a very physically demanding sport,” she says. “Fitness goes hand in hand with playing badminton and I can’t take it out of my everyday regimen. So I don’t really think about working out as I’ve got to do it in order to be able to play well.”

06 How am I going to clock my progress

As a professional athlete, Ashwini has a fitness plan laid out for her by the experts and understands her body better than most. But she agrees that personally monitoring your training sessions can help you quantify the work put in, and the areas you can work on.

If you are ready to step up your fitness game, take the January Jumpstart challenge on Strava where you need to complete at least 10 hours of workout activity registered on the app through the month of January. Read more about it on redbull.in/januaryjumpstart .

07 When will I need wiiings

Ashwini Ponnappa © Ali Bharmal

Ashwini says there is nothing better than a can of Red Bull to help take her through long, strenuous training or fitness sessions.

“I have a Red Bull normally before my session,” she says. “It gives me the energy I need to start my session well and it helps me sustain a good level of focus during the session.”