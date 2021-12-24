KL Rahul explains his fitness targets for January 2022 and beyond

Take the Red Bull January Jumpstart fitness challenge to win exciting rewards. To successfully complete the challenge, register for the challenge and clock at least 10 hours of workout activity in January via the Strava app. For more details, visit redbull.in/januaryjumpstart .

KL Rahul is one of the fittest players in the Indian cricket team.

His continued success as the opening batsman for India has been thanks to his dedication to fitness that helps him stay at the top of his game.

Most recently, he scored a century at the famed Lord’s Cricket Ground during the second Test match of India’s tour of England in August-September 2021. His hundred helped India to victory and earned him the player of the match award.

As he prepares for a busy cricketing year in 2022, he explains how he plans to keep up his fitness by starting on the front foot in January.

KL Rahul © Ali Bharmal

01 My fitness goal for January

KL Rahul had to miss the two-Test series against New Zealand in November as he strained a muscle in his left thigh. So getting back in fighting shape has been his priority and will be his fitness target for January 2022.

“The fitness goal for January is to recover from the injury and get fully fit. I want to get back to playing cricket for my country as soon as possible,” Rahul says.

02 My fitness goal for 2022

Though sports science has come a long way and helped athletes extend their careers, Rahul is anxious of reaching a certain milestone.

“Next year I am hitting 30, so it’s a bit scary for me,” he says. “I am also telling myself to become a lot more serious about my health and my fitness because the body reacts differently.”

Team India begins a busy period of cricket, starting with a tour of South Africa in December-January, home series against West Indies and Sri Lanka over February-March, and then a tour of England in July. So keeping himself in the best possible shape through the calendar and avoiding injuries is KL Rahul’s fitness target for 2022.

“We are playing so much cricket and travelling so much, so it’s important that I look after my mental and physical health,” Rahul says. “The goal is to be the best and fittest version of myself. I am not trying to over-achieve or under-achieve. Just keep it as simple as I can.”

KL Rahul - Shut Out The Noise

03 What I want to achieve in my sport this year

There are some marquee events, like the T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November, but rather than the results, Rahul wants to focus on the process.

“I never set targets,” Rahul says. “The only target I have set for myself is to remain healthy, mentally and physically and be in the best mind frame, go out there and play the sport I love so much, and win matches for my country.”

04 New training I will add to my routine in January

As a professional athlete, KL Rahul is consistently training to keep his fitness at optimum levels. He already does plenty of weight training and cardio work for fitness, so he won’t be adding anything specific to his programme.

“A lot of times, people think you have to do things differently,” Rahul said. “But I have realized that you have to stay disciplined with your routines and keep doing the same things over and over again, that gives you the best opportunity to remain fit and strong and healthy.”

KL Rahul trains with his childhood friend David Mathias © Ali Bharmal | Red Bull Content Pool

05 Who will I motivate me to achieve my fitness targets

While a lot of people will be looking at Rahul for inspiration, the player himself believes that fitness is an “individual and personal” pursuit.

“I have never tried to look at somebody and wanted to achieve what they have. Everyone’s blessed differently, physically,” Rahul says.

“So it is important that you realise what is good for you, what works for you and stick with it. Don’t get tempted to do fancy or whack things just because they look cool. Just be true to yourself and be true to your body. That’s what I have done. Respect your body, give it rest when it needs, train it when it needs. You will realize your body speaks to you, if you are aware of what is happening with you. So yeah, that is my mantra.”

06 How am I going to clock my progress

Rahul has a team of dedicated physios and trainers to monitor and look after his health and fitness. So he personally does not use any additional tracking tools.

“Our trainers use GPS to track and monitor our energy levels, how the body is reacting, how much we have run. So that becomes a marker for me to manage my training,” Rahul says.

07 When will I need wiiings

KL Rahul © Ali Bharmal

When training for fitness or playing his sport, Rahul swears by a can Red Bull for an added boost of energy when he needs it.

“I always drink Red Bull when I’m playing or when I’m training. It is something that I’ve done for years and years now, so it has become a part of my training programme. It’s become a routine for me now. Especially before batting or when I’m going onto the field, I like having Red Bull. It’s not like I gulp down a can just to get some energy, I pace it slowly, so that my energy levels remain balanced,” he says.