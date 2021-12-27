Mira Erda explains her fitness targets for January 2022 and beyond

Take the Red Bull January Jumpstart fitness challenge to win exciting rewards. To successfully complete the challenge, register for the challenge and clock at least 10 hours of workout activity in January via the Strava app. For more details, visit redbull.in/januaryjumpstart .

Mira Erda is one of the most promising motorsport athletes in the country. The open wheel racer is a regular at Indian and international events and is the first Indian woman to compete in the FIA Formula 4 series.

She earned her first international podium in 2019 as she finished first among Ladies in Round 2 of FIA Formula 4 SEA Championship at the Sepang International Circuit.

Apart from her passion, one of the reasons for Mira’s consistent growth in a highly competitive sport is her dedication to fitness. The 21-year-old is always pushing the boundaries and looking for ways to improve her fitness.

As she plans for the new season in motorsports, she explains her fitness targets for 2022 and how she hopes to achieve them.

Mira Erda © Ali Bharmal | Red Bull Content Pool

01 My fitness goal for January

Mira wants to zoom into the New Year by focusing on endurance and strength.

“I have been playing a lot of outdoor sports like cycling, badminton and running. I just want to continue that. My target is to be able to play these sports for at least 45 minutes continuously. Just working out in the gym is not enough to elevate my strength and stamina level,” she says.

02 My fitness goal for 2022

As an athlete, it is paramount for Mira to be at her fittest when she races. And even though the open wheel racer has a busy schedule she does not want to compromise on fitness.

“In the past year, I haven’t been able to work out as much as I wanted to. Since I am always travelling so much with back-to-back race weekends, I’m just racing and training on track. I want to make sure that no matter what, even when I’m travelling, even when I’m on the track or at an event, I should work out for at least 45 minutes every day,” says Mira about her fitness goals for 2022.

The constant training, driving and travelling can also take a toll on the body. So Mira also wants to add a focus on rest and recovery as part of her fitness routine.

03 What I want to achieve in my sport this year

2022 will be an important year for Indian motorsport as the country is set to host the F4 Indian Championship. Five races have been inked in the provisional calendar and the season will start at the Buddh International Circuit on February 25. One of Mira’s big targets for the year is to drive in the Indian F4 Championship.

“It will be a huge deal for my career to be able to race in an FIA certified championship in India. I want to drive some US F4s and test some F3 cars as well,” she says.

04 New training I will add to my routine in January

As a racing driver, Mira always has to think on her feet. Even though she already has very good reflexes, she is looking forward to enhance them by adding some drills during training.

“One of the drills is a ball attached to a string with a head strap and I have to keep punching the ball. I really want to get better at that training where I am punching the ball as much as I can and as quickly as I can. Such small reflex exercises are what I want to include in my 2022 plan,” she says.

Mira Erda © Focus Sports

05 Who will motivate me to achieve my fitness targets

Mira is an inspiration to many in India. But one of her role models, especially when it comes to fitness, is the legendary American alpine skier Lindsey Vonn.

“I have been following Lindsey Vonn for such a long time. She is a Red Bull athlete as well,” says Mira.

“In her sport, she has gone through so many very serious injuries and surgeries. But every time she comes back stronger. And the way she works out even when she is travelling or going through fitness routines is incredible.

“Her fitness routine is very difficult to handle. The way she pushes herself to a new level every time is something that I really want to do. I am going to take my fitness motivation from her. I have been doing that, trying to push myself in the gym as well as on the track.”

06 How am I going to clock my progress

In a high-octane sport like motor racing, every fitness metric plays a part. Mira uses Hyperice tools and apps to help her with her fitness. For others, there are fitness trackers like Strava which can help.

If you are ready to step up your fitness game, take the January Jumpstart challenge on Strava where you need to complete at least 10 hours of workout activity registered on the app through the month of January. Read more about it on redbull.in/januaryjumpstart .

07 When will I need wiiings

Mira Erda © Ali Bharmal / Red Bull Content Pool

Mira says Red Bull really helps her focus in pressure situations on track and during weight training sessions in the gym.

“I have a Red Bull right before my race. Towards the end, when I really need the boost to keep pushing myself and fight for the top position, that’s when it helps me a lot,” she says.

“While working out I keep having sips at regular intervals and sometimes just before my workout. By the end, when I am doing my weight training, it really helps me push myself more.”