Riyan Parag explains his fitness target for January 2022 and beyond

Riyan Parag is one of the most exciting young talents in Indian cricket.

He is a versatile cricketer – an adventurous right-hand batsman who also bowls leg breaks – who has been instrumental for his state team in domestic tournaments. From representing Assam, he made it to the youth-level national teams and was part of the Indian squad that won the 2018 Under-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. In 2019, he was picked up by Rajasthan Royals and became the youngest player to score a half century in India’s biggest T20 franchise league.

Alongside his steadfast cricket training, he credits his rise in the sport to a focus on fitness. As he sets himself up for the New Year, he discusses his fitness targets for 2022.

01 My fitness goal for January

Apart from the hours he put in at the nets, Riyan follows a strict fitness routine. His weekly schedule includes two days of cardio and two days of mobility and stretching. Having already laid a strong base, the cricketer wants to build on it in the coming year.

“I want to get fitter than what I was in 2021. My plans aren’t really complex,” he says.

02 My fitness goal for 2022

A lot of health experts believe that diet is almost 80 per cent of fitness. Even though the number of hours he puts in training means Riyan usually burns off most of what he eats, he is looking to clean up on his diet in 2022.

“My goal is to eat less junk food. I love my food, very hard to control that. Especially pizzas, they are the worst,” he says.

03 What I want to achieve in my sport this year

A young upcoming talent, Riyan has done well for Assam and Rajasthan Royals. But he’s yet to win an India senior cap, and that is one of the targets he has set for himself for 2022.

“I am a big dreamer. Breaking into the Indian team next year won’t be that long a shot either. I am looking forward to performing on the domestic circuit, taking the league by storm and then breaking into the Indian team. That’s the plan. We’ll see,” he says.

04 New training I will add to my routine in January

The Ranji Trophy is the premier domestic tournament in India. The new season of the tournament is to set to begin on 13th January 2022, and Riyan has already started preparing for it. Since it is held over four days and two innings, it requires a lot more mental and physical endurance than one-day matches.

“We are going to be prepping for the Ranji Trophy so it’s going to be a different kind of training altogether,” Riyan says.

05 Who will motivate me to achieve my fitness targets

Riyan is not one to shy away from showing off his sculpted physique, and he is always ready to put in the work that gets him that physique. But on days when he’s struggling for motivation, he looks no further than India captain Virat Kohli to get him back on track.

“The fitness goals and standards that Virat Kohli has set for the Indian team, very few people can match that. You don’t need a bigger motivation than that,” Riyan says.

06 How am I going to clock my progress

Riyan’s fitness plans are drawn for him by strength and conditioning coach Nishanta Bordoloi. He also monitors Riyan’s progress. For those looking to track their fitness themselves, apps like Strava can be quite helpful.

07 When will I need wiiings

Riyan feels like Red Bull helps him a lot when he needs concentration during fielding sessions or some energy post workouts.

“I drink Red Bull before going out in the field; take a few sips. And also after training,” says Riyan.