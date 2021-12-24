Smriti Mandhana explains her fitness target for January 2022 and beyond

Take the Red Bull January Jumpstart fitness challenge to win exciting rewards. To successfully complete the challenge, register for the challenge and clock at least 10 hours of workout activity in January via the Strava app. For more details, visit redbull.in/januaryjumpstart .

Smriti Mandhana is one of the most important members of the Indian women’s cricket team.

Her dedication to fitness has seen her perform consistently over the years and plunder runs in all formats of the game.

In October 2021, the left-handed opener scored a hundred in the pink ball Day-Night Test match against Australia to become the first Indian woman to score a century on Australian soil in Tests as well as ODIs. She also hit a century in the Women’s Big Bash League in November to equal the record for the highest score (114) in the league.

With another busy cricket year on the horizon, she explains how she hopes to achieve her fitness goals for 2022 by starting on the front foot in January.

Smriti Mandhana © Ali Bharmal

01 My fitness goal for January

One of the biggest events on the cricket calendar next year is the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, which will be held in March-April 2022.

Smriti Mandhana is trying to find that delicate balance between achieving peak fitness and not being weary by the time the marquee event comes around. The preparation for that will begin from January itself.

“Fitness-wise I have to be at my best. We have a packed schedule for a couple of months, so I want to be fresh but fit also. That’s the training goal: not tire myself out too much but do what is needed, especially in the next two to three months,” says Smriti.

02 My fitness goal for 2022

Smriti is one of the most prolific batters for the Indian team. But the 25-year-old wants to work on her endurance next year to make sure she piles on the big knocks.

“I kind of play a rash shot when I’m in the 70s or 80s because maybe I am physically or mentally tired,” she admits. “So that’s my fitness goal for 2022 – I have to build on my endurance and make sure I am a 100 per cent focused even when I am on 90, 100 or 120 runs.”

Cricket Challenge with Smriti Mandhana

03 What I want to achieve in my sport this year

With the World Cup in the first half of the year, Smriti definitely has her sights set on the tournament and wants to make it her big target for the year.

04 New training I will add to my routine in January

While strength and endurance are important, Smriti recognizes the benefits of training her core muscles. A strong core is essential for batters, who spend a long time in a bent batting stance. It helps them not only to maintain balance and stability but for a correct transfer of power when they swing the bat to play shots.

“For the past four to five months, I haven’t been doing much of core workout,” says Smriti, explaining that it has been because of a long season of cricket. “I want to focus on that again, that’s what I am going to add in every session from January going forward.”

Smriti Mandhana © Ali Bharmal

05 Who will motivate me to achieve my fitness targets

As one of the most popular players in the Indian women’s team, a lot of people look up to Smriti for inspiration. But the left-handed batter herself follows workout videos of tennis great Serena Williams and football star Alex Morgan for motivation.

“I follow them and look for their new videos to see how fit they are. Those are the ones I will be looking to for motivation so I can push even on the days I feel lazy,” she says.

06 How am I going to clock my progress

As part of professional team set-ups, Smriti relies on physios and trainers to track her progress. Her own personal fitness indicator is the old-school method of testing her own resting pulse rate; checking her beats per minute – professional athletes usually have fewer beats per minute.

For fitness enthusiasts at home, the Strava fitness app can be a great tool to monitor your progress. It uses GPS to track your work rate in activities like cycling or running. And if you are ready to step up your fitness game, take the January Jumpstart challenge on Strava where you need to complete at least 10 hours of workout activity registered on the app through the month of January. Read more about it on redbull.in/januaryjumpstart .

07 When will I need wiiings

Smriti reveals that Red Bull is her go-to when she needs clear her mind and pick herself up before she goes to bat during a match or before a gym workout.

“I do have Red Bull, two to three sips, before going to bat. It’s something that keeps me fresh and I feel I get kind of a kick before going in. Even in training, some days I feel lazy. So when I want to start fresh I have Red Bull for a gym session,” says Smriti.