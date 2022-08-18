Jason Paul: “You are allowed to be crazy in Mumbai”

6 min Lunchbox Eat up! Jason Paul runs through Mumbai while trying to keep up with the dabbawala lunch delivery.

German freerunner Jason Paul has hopped, skipped and jumped around some of the world’s major cities.

In his latest project, ‘The Lunchbox’, we get to see Paul weaving around the bustling streets of Mumbai, trying to catch up with the city’s iconic ‘dabbawalas’.

For the last 132 years, Mumbai’s dabbawalas have been picking up and delivering tiffin boxes across the city to make sure that over 200,000 office workers get their hot lunches on time. Their legend is built on an intricate and efficient network, where more than 5000 dabbawalas travel on foot, cycle and trains to transport the tiffins back and forth.

Even in an age of online food delivery system, this near-perfect network continues to thrive. The Harvard Business School gave it a ‘six sigma’ rating for a 99.96 per cent accuracy – which means they make one mistake in eight million deliveries.

‘The Lunchbox’ will see Jason find a way around the obstacles, like the dabbawalas do every single day. But the former Red Bull Art of Motion winner is not likely to take the most conventional routes, is he? Jason flips, jumps and performs heart-stopping tricks as he passes through famous Mumbai landmarks like the Gateway of India, Dhobi Ghaat and Sassoon Docks. And when he stumbled across a Bollywood set, the German also showed off his dance skills.

In this interview, Jason talks more about the project and his adventures in Mumbai.

Jason jumps around a house in Worli village © Ali Bharmal

How often have you come to Mumbai? What is it about the city that fascinates you?

I came to Bombay for the first time 10 years ago; that was for work. I was staying in Juhu so I mainly stuck around that area and went to the Gateway of India once.

The cool thing about Mumbai is that there are some places, like Ballard Pier, where you get these great big roads and European architecture. On the other hand, you have crowded alleys, and buildings or structures, which are not always at the proper angle.

I love the city. At first look, it seems chaotic and easy to get lost in. But when you spend some time here you realise there is a system, and because of the space crunch things are quite minimalistic. Every location is like a mini-city in itself, they have a supermarket, a barber shop, a pharmacy etc. Also, there are so many animals just there on the street. Cats, dogs, we even saw ducks. And they are not scared of humans.

I feel like in places like Germany or Japan, you are not all allowed to be too crazy. There are a lot of rules and regulations you have to conform to. Here, with all the craziness around, you are allowed to do what you want.

Jason on a roof at Ballard Pier © Ali Bharmal

When did you first hear of the dabbawalas?

I didn’t know about the dabbawalas before this. It is very interesting that they deliver everything on time. In big cities, no one is ever on time, you’ll see people coming 30 minutes, one hour late. But they deliver everything on time, even though one lunch box gets passed from one person to another so many times. It is also amazing to me that it has been passed on from one generation to the next. Usually, you can understand if someone develops an interest in it, is very good at it and gives it a go. But to pass it on to the younger generation and have them care just as much is incredible.

How was it spending some time with them and getting a glimpse of what they do?

We went to their main office, to talk to them, to understand how the system works, how long it takes them to train people. As a parkour athlete, I can somewhat relate to them, because in their day-to-day life they go from one point to another and overcome obstacles on the way. Parkour is also a lot about problem-solving on the go.

Jason in Dhobi Ghaat © Ali Bharmal

When did you start planning for this shoot?

I had come last year for a recce to see the possible locations for the shoot.

The thing I found very surprising was the bamboo scaffolding. In Europe the scaffolding is made of metal and it is very uniform so it becomes kind of repetitive when you shoot tricks on it. There are things like the rickshaws that are very unique to India.

I came here on 9th April (2022) for the final shoot, and spent 10-11 days in the city.

As a parkour athlete, it is fun to just take everything in and think of the possibilities. It’s like once you learn to read; your brain automatically does it. So, when I go somewhere, I am always thinking about what I could do, maybe do a wall run, how do I go from here to there? The cities in Europe usually have a clear plan. In Mumbai, the city has grown more organically. So, there is a variety of things we can think of doing, obviously we need to think about how stable or sturdy it is going to be.

Playing around bamboo scaffolding © Ali Bharmal

How does it go from planning to execution?

It keeps evolving. We obviously do enough planning so we have the permissions in place before the shoot. But there is always space to be spontaneous. In Mumbai, because it is a crowded city, we had to be very structured.

It did pose logistical problems because we were shooting in natural locations and there would be people standing and watching. It is very difficult to tell fifty people not to look right into the camera every time, but carry on with whatever they are doing.

But the final action, you find it on the day. The good thing about Mumbai is that, with the film industry being here, there is a lot of expertise in how to set things up for the shoot.

Which were your favourite tricks during the shoot?

I did a flip over two tuk-tuks (auto rickshaws). The other one was when I jumped on to the double-decker bus. I was clinging on to the side of it. We did rehearse that one.

Jason flips over two autorickshaws © Ali Bharmal

As a freerunner you get to see places from a very unique point of view. During this shoot, were there any locations or moments that stood out?

Being a parkour athlete is like the best way of being a tourist. I get to spend a lot of time in the place, meet the people; interact with them. We got a very positive reaction everywhere. That kind of creates some fun moments in itself. There were places where I had to jump off people’s rooftops, so we had to interact with them, ask them if it was ok. Be respectful and make sure we didn’t damage their stuff during filming. It gives a more intricate look into people’s lives.

Jason jumps onto the side of a double decker bus © Ali Bharmal

In the video you stumble upon a Bollywood set. This is probably the first time we see you dance as well…

I’ll never forget it! I usually don’t feel very confident dancing. But I learnt a few steps for that shot.

Mumbai is known for its street food. Did you sample any of that?

I didn’t eat any of the street food. But we went to a restaurant called Maharaja Bhog, where everything comes in this big plate (thali). It’s full of this different kind of stuff and they just keep bringing more food, and tell you to have this and try that. It’s like being at a grandma’s place! We also went to a place for dosa. I have had Indian food in Frankfurt. But it is more European Indian.

How has it been collaborating with Red Bull over the years?

It has given me an opportunity to do parkour in places I would not have normally been allowed. For example, we shot at a German airport or an Ancient Japanese village. I would have been kicked out if I was jumping off the bamboo scaffolding here too if it wasn’t for this project.