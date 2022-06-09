Jehan Daruvala lists his favourite race tracks around the world

Jehan Daruvala is one of the most exciting young sportsmen in India. The 23-year-old from Mumbai is on a quest to break into Formula 1 and is currently competing in his third season in Formula 2.

Jehan Daruvala © Dutch Photo Agency | Red Bull Content Pool

Having started karting at the age of 10, Jehan has gradually risen through the ranks and is currently the only Indian driver in the feeder series. The Red Bull Junior Team and Prema Racing driver is third on the F2 leaderboard in 2022 with 53 points from five race weekends.

“I am sitting third in the championship, but it still doesn’t feel like the season has gone to plan so far,” he says. “A lot of races, especially the feature races where a lot of the points are scored, we have missed out on opportunities that we had.”

Ahead of the sixth race of the season, in Baku, we spoke with Jehan about his favourite racing tracks. Here are his top five:

Spa-Francorchamps

Jehan racing at Spa-Francorchamps in 2020 © Dutch Photo Agency | Red Bull Content Pool

The home of the Belgian Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps first opened its gates in 1921.

“It’s always been my favourite. It is the longest track on our calendars,” says Jehan about the circuit that is 7.004 kilomteres long. In 2019, the Indian racer took pole position at the circuit in Formula 3 and finished third on the podium in Race 1.

Jehan racing at Spa-Francorchamps in 2020 © Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

“It’s also got a mix of all corners – slow speed, high speed, medium speed – and the racing is really good,” he adds.

Spa is known as one of the most technical races on the calendar. Drivers also have to tackle unpredictable weather as it can be cold and rainy in late August, when the race is traditionally held.

Guia Circuit, Macau

Jehan on track during the Macau GP 2017 © Jehan Daruvala

Situated in the Macau peninsula, the Circuito da Guia is a street circuit. It was opened to car and motorcycle races in 1954 and held its latest Formula 1 race in 2020.

“It is one of my favourite circuits just because of the difficulty level,” says Jehan.

“I raced there in F3 a few years ago. It’s probably the hardest track I have driven on. It’s over two minutes long and it’s a lot tighter than Monaco,” he adds.

Being a street circuit, the 6.120km track offers narrow straights, tight corners and very few overtaking opportunities. Additionally, one of the distinguishing features of the track is its elevation – over 30m between the highest and lowest points.

Monte Carlo, Monaco

Jehan racing in Monaco in 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency | Red Bull Content Pool

Possibly the most glamorous race on the racing calendar, Circuit de Monaco – that snakes around the streets of Monte Carlo – is one of the most iconic in the sport. First opened in 1929, the 3.337km long track is known for its high speeds, hairpin bends and the famous Monaco tunnel.

It is one of the highlights in Jehan’s F2 season, “just because of the history of the circuit.”

“Driving there last week, for the second time in F2. Just pushing the limits on that track is very exciting for us. Even driving so close to the walls on the limit, it gives you a different level of excitement,” he ADDS.

Jehan racing in Monaco in 2022 © Dutch Photo Agency | Red Bull Content Pool

Jehan finished second in the Sprint Race in Monte Carlo in F2 this season.

“In terms of physicality, Monaco is not the most demanding track,” he says.

“But the mental focus you require, constantly for an hour. By the end of it you are most tired you are the whole season just because your mind has no time to relax or rest. The straights are really, really short and you are on maximum focus for one hour. There’s not a lot else you can think about except to stay out of the walls and drive as fast as you can.”

Monza, Italy

Jehan leading the race in Monza in 2021 © Dutch Photo Agency | Red Bull Content Pool

The Autodromo Nazionale Monza, situated in northern Italy, is one of the oldest racing circuits currently on the calendar. It was established in 1922 and held his first F1 race in 1950.

The circuit has gained notoriety for its dangerous high-speed turns and lack of run-off areas. It has seen 87 fatalities, including 52 drivers.

Jehan on the podium at Monza in 2021 © Dutch Photo Agency | Red Bull Content Pool

For Jehan, however, it is the personal connection that makes the circuit special.

“It’s such a great track with so much history,” says the Indian driver, who won Sprint Race 2 at Monza last season.

“The podium in Monza is unique. It kind of comes over the circuit and you stand on the main straight. Hearing the national anthem at the podium in Monza was a really amazing feeling.”

Baku City Circuit, Azerbaijan

Jehan racing in Baku in 2021 © Dutch Photo Agency | Red Bull Content Pool

First opened in 2016, the Baku City Circuit has quickly gained favour with racing drivers. The 6.003 km circuit, which runs anti-clockwise, was designed by famous circuit architect Hermann Tilke.

“I get really excited driving on street tracks and Baku again provides tight castle sections and then great overtaking opportunities with long straights,” says Jehan.

“It rewards good racing, which I like. Racing should be pretty simple and Baku rewards that. If you are fast you should move forwards, if you are slow you go backwards. That’s how it is at Baku and that’s how it should be.”

Jehan racing in Baku in 2021 © Dutch Photo Agency | Red Bull Content Pool

One of the unique features of the street circuit is that it is only 7.6m wide at its narrowest point. But it is 13 m at its widest point and is one of the fastest circuits on the calendar. Baku also gives drivers the opportunity to go, “the longest time we are on full throttle on the calendar.”

“Over a kilometer, amazing,” adds Jehan about the main straight along the Baku shoreline. “We also reach the highest top speed that we do on the calendar. The rev limiter which is like 335kmph. It gets pretty exciting.”

Jehan finished third in Sprint Race 2 in Baku last year.