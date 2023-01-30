7 tips from Jonathan to help you become an expert entry fragger

Jonathan Amaral is one of the most prominent figures in the competitive gaming landscape in India.

He is seen as the best Indian BGMI player for showcasing his exceptional talent and gameplay. Currently, he plays for Godlike Esports, one of the leading gaming organisations in India. Jonathan plays the an extremely important role in the team in his position as entry fragger,

Mastering the skill set of an entry fragger is not so easy, says Jonathan. An entry fragger is often referred to as the “first person" in a team given the fact that they try to get the first kill and go into battles all guns blazing without their teammates for support.

Jonathan recently appeared on Red Bull Game On as a contestant on the Good Game Show , where streamers, content creators and pro gamers went head-to-head in a unique game show format that saw them test their knowledge and quick-thinking skills. While on shoot for the game show, we picked Jonathan’s brain for a bit.

Here he shares his expertise with key tips on how to become a great entry fragger like him.

Jonathan © Critical x

Tip 1: Practice shooting to hit the target

Shooting is one of the most important jobs of an entry fragger. Apart from being accurate, you also need to be quick. Known for his headshots, Jonathan recommends shooting multiple targets during practice sessions.

"Aim is the most important factor in your gameplay. If your aim is brilliant, the enemy will already be on the backfoot. Focus on training drills such as spray, close range, target drills. Personally, I try to kill those targets in practice which are constantly on a move, this improves my reflexes. I try to include this practice in my daily routine,” says Jonathan.

“Many people follow my drills and message me on Instagram about how they benefited from seeing those drills. Entry fragging is the most difficult thing. You don't know where the enemy is hiding. I love the role of entry fragger and especially love killing in 1v1," he adds.

Jonathan and Harshita, a team on the Good Game Show © Critical x

Tip 2: Take quick decisions and relay the information

According to Jonathan, entry fraggers require quick decision-making capabilities. Creating space for your teammates to operate and continuing to do the job can be the deciding factor in victory or defeat.

"Decision-making is an important attribute in registering a win. Sometimes the IGL (in-game leader) can also be in a state of panic during the game and requires support. In such situation, IGL asks for help and I provide my inputs on push and short calls.

“Remember that your goal as an entry fragger is also to clear the angles and gather information, and then immediately share that information with your teammates so they can react. If you don't call during the game, the other players in the team won't know what's going on in the match. Ignoring a factor like calling can be equivalent to facing defeat," says Jonathan.

Tip 3: Play aggressively so you can put pressure on the opposing team from the beginning

Jonathan's aggressive attitude in the game is known to all. He believes that the responsibility of a good start rests on the shoulders of the entry fragger. It’s best to be aggressive from the very start of the game and go for a kill.

"We always go with the strategy of killing first and if we succeed in it, we push the enemy on the back foot. A good start helps the team in retaining the lead and it becomes easier to put pressure. Godlike is often seen as an aggressive team in the Indian gaming scene and we never back down in a competition. As such, our strategy is for the entry fragger to build the tempo from the very start. The entry fragger should also be good at close-range fights," says Jonathan.

Tip 4: Try understanding the game plan of the opposition

The entry fragger is the first person in action on the field. An entry fragger has to lead the squad as the first person to come across the enemy. Jonathan likes to research the opposition team and their strategies before the game.

"As a team, we make plans before the match, in which rotation and killing strategy are important. I try to assess the game plan of the opposing team and study the old matches of the team members to get an idea of their strong and weak links," says Jonathan.

Tip 5: Dedication and passion in practice is the first steps to your success

At 22 years of age, Jonathan has made his mark in the Indian gaming scene early on. He considers his hard work behind the scenes as the secret to his success.

"If you are not in good form, you will not be able to perform well in the match. You won’t get better without practicing your skills. I generally wake up late in the morning, but immediately start playing games on my phone once I kickstart my day. I also play matches with my friends. I get into better form by participating in scrims before tournaments.

“If you want to achieve success, you have to work hard first. Without practice there is no success. Personally, at the training ground, I take part in classic and custom matches every day. Only working hard can bring you laurels and fetch people’s attention. I go by the expression, ‘Practice makes perfect,’ as my philosophy," says Jonathan says.

Tip 6: Get along well with other players in the team

Jonathan believes the success of Godlike lies in playing as a unit and roles are important in the team. He says as an entry fragger, he needs to be able to communicate effectively with teammates, and the bonding has to be great for them to immediately understand him within a few seconds. This is only possible through team bonding.

"Team bonding and synergy are very important. If the relationship amongst the team members is good, then the trust will also improve. An entry fragger's communication with IGL or other players is the foundation of a team's victory. Everything is visible during the game. Being together and having fun away from the game are important aspects in making a great team," says Jonathan.

Tip 7: Patience and calm mind are essential traits for an entry fragger

The role of an entry fragger requires a calm mind at the helm, says Jonathan. He adds that an entry fragger might often walk into an ambush without knowing the position of the enemy, but it is important to not lose your cool.

"It is important to play thoughtfully with a calm mind. Situations have to be handled with restraint. It is equally important to understand this aspect, as other members of your team prepare their strategy based on your information. If you are anxious or impatient during the action, your team may have to face the consequences,” says Jonathan.