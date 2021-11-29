GodLike’s Jonathan explains why he is most excited about Red Bull M.E.O.

Jonathan is one of the foremost figures in the competitive Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) scene.

Reading through his achievements would have you staring at a list for days at end. He really has set the bar extremely high for all Indian competitive BGMI players and in terms of expectations for fans.

Being at the top of the game isn’t easy, but Jonathan’s ability to stay at the top is simply unbelievable.

Here he speaks about the Indian esports industry, his experiences, and what Red Bull M.E.O. means for the Indian gaming scene.

01 As a premier esports personality, what does your daily schedule look like?

I usually wake up at 11 am. After waking up, I practice a bit, followed by lunch. Pretty much all Indian esports players follow a similar schedule – wake up, practice, participate in custom matches and tournaments. Whenever I get free time, I stream on my channel, an additional activity that’s added to my daily schedule. We also have late night grind sessions to get better at the game.

Jonathan © Jonathan

02 What other games did you play before going competitive?

My main focus has always been BGMI. I dedicate most of my time to the game. I do play Pokemon Unite, Valorant and even CS:GO for a change of pace once in a while. With Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) on hand, my complete focus is currently on BGMI. I want to win the BGIS trophy and be the top fragger of the tournament.

03 Could you explain how streaming is also important for someone who is dedicatedly in the competitive scene?

Streaming is very important. With a lot of new talent coming up, a lot of people watch streams to learn new things every day. Even I stream my gameplay and enjoy playing and interacting with my viewers. They also get to learn new tricks from watching my streams. It makes me happy to know people get to learn something from my streams.

04 How do you manage your streaming schedule and tournament timings?

It is very difficult to manage live streaming and tournaments simultaneously. Our competitive schedule is packed with multiple tournaments. Usually I start streaming somewhere around 7/7:30PM. However, if there are tournaments scheduled at that time, I avoid streaming and put my complete focus on the tournament and the scrims. Whenever I get free time and I feel I can stream, I click on the Go Live button.

Jonathan © Jonathan

05 Where do you think the main focus of newcomers into the BGMI competitive scene should be?

New players who wish to start playing BGMI competitively need to focus on their individual game sense, coordination with their teammates, and team synergy. You have to work on yourself first and then build on the team synergy. Once you reach a certain level of synergy and understanding of the game, you will start seeing the results of your hard work.

06 Could you share one-two BGMI tips and tricks for Red Bull M.E.O. participants?

As I have mentioned before, team synergy, team coordination and individual game sense are most important when it comes to winning matches. BGMI is a team game; all the teammates have to work together and the team needs to have strong synergy and coordination. Once the individual teammates start improving and understanding the callouts, it will give the team an upper hand and become their core strength. This will help going into Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals.

07 What are you looking forward to the most with Red Bull M.E.O.?

I am most excited because I have always loved Red Bull as a brand. We (GodLike) will be giving our 100% and aiming to win the finals.

Red Bull M.E.O. Season 4 India Finals

08 Is there something you wish for Indian esports which you think can be achieved through Red Bull M.E.O.?

Indian esports players have been waiting for a good opportunity to showcase their skills and abilities. Red Bull M.E.O. will prove to be the best platform to do the same. We are all really looking forward to it. May the best team win!