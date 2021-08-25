Equal parts mermaid and wildlife warrior, Julia Wheeler is a certified adventure addict. Openly admitting to loving “the wild places”, this Australian-based photographer and competitive freediver is at her happiest when she’s either 30 metres below the sea’s surface or on the frontline of anti-poaching.

Having grown up in Western Australia on a steady diet of abseiling and bare back horse riding, it only makes sense that Julia now leads a life on the road. Packing just one camera, three lenses and a set of superhuman lungs, she travels from one jealousy-inducing destination to the next fuelled by a longstanding passion for the outdoors.

After all, this is a woman who can dive to the ocean’s depths on a single breath and once forged her dad’s signature to go bungee jumping. You can’t exactly turn that kind of passion off like a tap.

Pure bliss. © Christian Coulombe

First things first, how did you get into freediving?

I first got into freediving when I was really young. I used to be a competitive swimmer, and I loved trying to swim as far as I could underwater. And then when I was in my early 20s, I finished my degree and went to Thailand to do my scuba diving course. I thought “I’ll be a divemaster”. But I just really didn’t like wearing all of the apparatus on me, instead, I liked going under and holding my breath. So I did an Apnea Freediving course and started from there.

You recently competed at the Australian Freediving Depth Nationals in Bali, but I heard on the grapevine that you were originally meant to be there as photographer. How did that come about?

It just kind of happened. I went out on my first day with friends from Apnea Bali to take some photos. I was on a buoy and the girls were diving, and they said to me “just give it a go, see what you can do”. I hadn’t dived depth in three years. I’d done 10 to 15 metres here and there, but I hadn’t dived properly. But I handed them my camera and I went down to 30 metres. When I came back up, they said “you’ve got to compete, you’ve got to do it”.

Strike a pose (and hold your breath!) © Christian Coulombe

And then you ended up placing…

Yeah, I came third. My deepest dive was 33 metres. I’m really hoping that with some training, I can hit 65 metres. That’s sort of my key depth. Right now though, I’m more nervous about competing in the Australian Pool Nationals. It’s a lot more challenging for me than depth.

What does your training involve?

I try and train for about two hours, four nights a week. I’ll do Co2 drills, static breath holds and lengths underwater. It’s pretty full-on, but it’s fun with my training partner and depth champion Jack Hatfield. As long as I’m having fun, I get good results. The other week I was training in Singapore and I did a four minute and three second breath hold, so I’m hoping for the competition I can get to five minutes. That’s my goal.

[Freediving is] surrendering to the thought of letting go and clearing your mind.

You’ve also got to be in the right frame of mind though. If you’re having a tough day or have had a tough week, you’ve got to put those thoughts behind you, and that’s a big part of what freediving is.

It sounds almost meditative.

Yeah, it’s surrendering to the thought of letting go and clearing your mind - which is really, really hard to do at times, but that’s why I enjoy it. Because to me, that’s my meditation.

Walking with dinosaurs © Christian Coulombe

You’re on the road often, and you spend a lot of time working in wildlife conservation. What first took you to Africa?

Basically, I went to Africa to work on a concept for a television show that is all about capturing the lives of the heroes who work behind the scenes of endangered species conservation, who are protecting and rehabilitating and fighting for species survival. I spent a lot of time on the front line with veterinarians and anti-poaching rangers who were trying to save, or at least fight, against the illegal rhino horn trade.

I also went to Southern Africa’s syndicate hub for Rhino poaching and managed to interview a Rhino poacher. That was a massive operation. The last film crew that went in were actually arrested, so my team and I had to be very careful.

In a way, my camera just took me there. I photographed a lot of what was going on and I asked a lot of questions, and made a trailer, and recently a pilot, that I’m still working to get out there. Rode microphones , one of my major sponsors, have played a huge part in helping it all come to fruition. It’s been three years in the making. It was a way of really looking at what I think is most important in life - to be able to fight for what we believe in. To share with the rest of the world the importance of preserving our planet. If we don’t, we lose it all.

Seems legit. © Julia Wheeler

Have you ever had any hairy travel moments?

Oh yes [laughs]. I was on a photography assignment for Wild Ark in South Africa last year at one of the reserves. A couple of days before, a very large 250kg male lion was a little unwell, so had been taken in to be treated, but he’d managed to escape his boma. So obviously, we had to go and find the lion to make sure he was okay. But we did it on foot.

The bush was really thick and we couldn’t see through it, but we knew the lion was in there somewhere. It wasn’t long before we heard a massive roar, directly in front of us.

I just love feeling completely vulnerable. I really love it.

I’ll tell you, a lion’s roar will fill your soul. It will pause time. It removes any sense of superiority. You can’t run, you can’t hide, you can’t make a sound. Your breath becomes shallow; your life is no longer in your hands. In that moment, Mother Nature makes all the calls.

Nothing can train you for that. That roar makes you want to turn around and run for it, but if you follow though, you’re dead. We all stood like statues, which wasn’t too hard. That roar paralyses you, you literally feel like your feet have roots that are holding you to the ground.

How close is too close? © Julia Wheeler

After a few minutes, which felt like a lifetime, we moved through the shrub into a clearing and there he was, about 30m in front of us, the most stunning lion with a massive mane of hair. I was petrified but completely in awe! I felt like he was looking straight through me. Until he charged.

My guide raised his rifle with two hands above his head, shouting so loud, stamping his foot at the same time. The lion stopped about 5 meters in front of us and roared again. Then he just walked away. And so did we…

"Are you ready for your close up?" © Julia Wheeler

Where do you think your sense of adventure comes from?

I had a pretty outdoorsy childhood. I was always doing wild things. I think it was because my dad was very adventurous. I went bungee jumping when I was 13, I forged my dad’s signature on a school camp in New Zealand. That was fun.

Dad used to take us abseiling and things. I still remember the first time I went abseiling front ways down this big gorge up north. That and caving. From a very young age I was used to crawling through cracks and gaps. Just being exposed to the unknown as a kid was really important, learning to go with it and not be afraid. To trust that you’ll be okay.

We’re all so influenced by society and expectations, but we have a choice to be different...

Do you have anything on your bucket list?

I’d really love to summit Mount Everest one day, motorbike my way through the lush green landscape of Patagonia and track a Siberian tiger in the wild. That would be super cool. And I’ve always wanted to go to Colombia, but that’s more from a language perspective.

I just love feeling completely vulnerable, a lot of people don’t like it, but I love it. I really love it. I love going into new situations and experiencing new things and seeing what happens. Just going along for the ride. And that’s a big part of my photography - just going into a situation and taking note of what feels and looks good.

Into the wilder © Julia Wheeler

Do you live your life by any one rule?

Yeah: to be who you want to be or there’s no point being anyone at all. I don’t know if that is cheesy, but I say it all the time. We’re all so influenced by society and expectations, but we have a choice to be different, to take charge of our own lives and do what we really want to do.

People always ask me, “why do you hold your breath? it’s so weird?” or “why do you like sleeping in the bush with the wild animals?” and I say “have you tried it?” We’re so quick to judge others and their experiences, and I think the world would be a very, very different place if we gave things, and people, a chance.

Take a knee... © Christian Coulombe

I guess that’s what travel is good for, right?

Exactly. Travel really opens your eyes to different cultures and different religions and different ways of living. I think it really opens you up to embracing people’s differences, see the world a little differently. And that’s so important. It’s always better to work together than to work alone. We just need to be open. Sometimes you may not necessarily agree with difference but it is so important to try and understand each other.

Check out more of Julia's incredible photography over on her website.