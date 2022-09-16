Kabir Rachure: “Self-talk is the best kind of motivation in sports”

Kabir Rachure is currently one of India’s best competitive ultra-distance cycling athletes.

The resident of Navi Mumbai recently competed in the prestigious Race Across America (RAAM), where he braved scorching sun and brutal winds to finish third – a rare podium place for an Indian at the event.

Kabir Rachure © Team Kabir Rachure

Kabir is now targeting a victory finish at the extremely difficult RAAM, which has cyclists race from the west coast of the country to the east coast, covering a distance of over 4800kms in less than 12 days. And he has plans to participate in several other organized events and personal projects.

Here he speaks about how RAAM 2022 was a transformative experience for him in all regards, the work he is doing towards social causes, and the other cycling targets he has set for himself.

How was your experience at RAAM? How did you feel after completing the race?

I participated in RAAM in 2019 (for the first time) and then this year as well. In both the years the experience was totally different. In 2019, I was new to ultra-cycling – I had only started ultra-cycling in 2016 – hence RAAM 2019 was a big learning curve for me. However, this year, the crew and I were well-prepared. RAAM in itself is a life-changing experience and by the time the race ends, you are a totally different person!

Team Kabir Rachure © Team Kabir Rachure

What challenges did you face during RAAM 2022?

The most brutal challenge is dealing with sleep deprivation as you get a chance for just a 90-minute nap every day; you are riding about 500 kilometers for 22 hours each day. We sleep on the bike sometimes and we end up having hallucinations too. During RAAM 2022, I had some funny hallucinations; sometimes I would hallucinate that we had been invited to a marriage – I would stop and ask my crew, “Shaadi yehi pe hai na?” (“The wedding is here, right?”).

Also the Arizona heat is brutal – it was more than 50 degree celsius on Day 1 of the race. And then we entered Colorado, where the temperature was sub-zero and it was raining. The wind was at 40 kmph, which was intense. Competing in the race in 2022 was very difficult; sometimes there was no wind, sometimes there was crosswind, and sometimes we had tail winds. In Kansas, I rode for 36 hours with just head wind and very strong crosswinds. I lost all the buffer I had gained in the first five days because I was cycling titled at an angle to counter the crosswind. This took a lot of energy out of me. I had been targeting to finish the race in less than 10 days and these difficulties made me feel like that would not be possible. In such situations keeping a stable and strong mind is of utmost importance.

Kansas was as hot as Arizona. But we had acclimatized to the heat by then. I had tried to ride the first 650 kms without stopping; my team just kept pouring water on me and I kept riding non-stop through the heat. But due to this, my skin softened and I got a cut right where I sit on the saddle. This left me unable to use my time trial bike because I have to sit right on the nose of that bike where the cut was. This happened on Day 1. The cut took seven days to heal and made things very difficult for me. But I took it in my stride as these things happen to every cyclist. A lot of things went wrong during the race but we focused on what was going well for us.

Kabir Rachure © Team Kabir Rachure

How did you keep yourself motivated?

We registered for RAAM 2022 a year in advance of the race. So there was a lot of self-talk and mental preparation that went into this event. We knew the weather would be bad. We knew we would face a lot of difficulties. I couldn’t step back or quit after so much preparation. Self-talk is the best way to prepare for such an activity. My crew-mates also motivated me a lot. Also the investment in these kinds of sports is a lot; these races are not sponsored. We cannot waste the money and effort that goes into it ; it is our hard-earned money. You need to have faith in yourself and your level of training. Nothing is permanent, not even the winds. If it is raining now, it won’t be raining after a few hours. If you have tailwinds now, crosswinds will come as you go further.

Aside from RAAM, what are the other great successes of your cycling career?

There is a RAAM qualifier race called The Himalayan Ultra. It's the world’s highest cycling race. It starts in Leh, goes to Ladakh, and then back to Leh. It's a 600 km race with 11,000 meters of elevation gained on high altitude. The highest pass is around 4300 meters, which is Fatu La. I set the record in that race of finishing in 25 hours and 50 minutes. That has been my best performance till date in a race. Doing 600 kms at that altitude and with those climate conditions was seemingly impossible. But my body was in such a rhythm that I felt as though I was riding on sea-level. I have participated in that race thrice and won each time. The route is also very beautiful.

Kabir Rachure © Team Kabir Rachure

Are there any personal projects you are working on?

I am starting a lot of social impact projects now. There is a 24-hour World Championship in the USA in November 2022 in which I am participating. Participants must cycle in a loop of 28 kms for 24 hours and the rider who clocks the most miles will win. I am starting a crowdfunding page in concurrence with this race wherein money donated by people will be used for buying cycles for under-privileged people such as delivery boys, maids, etc. During the next ultra-cycling race I will accept donations which will be used to sponsor Paralympians with artificial limbs, etc. We aim to sponsor at least two athletes. The crowdfunding campaign will start sooner though.

What motivated you to work towards social causes along with your sport?

When you are deeply entrenched in something, you notice all aspects of it on a daily basis. The same thing happened with me – when I started cycling, I started noticing how people used cycles for their daily work. I started feeling a connection to people like delivery boys who use cycles regularly. I noticed who was using cycles and for what purpose. Also, using cycles is good for the environment and fitness too. Distributing cycles to those who needed it seemed to be the apt thing to do.

What are your plans for the future?

I want to win RAAM in the near future. I want to do all the tough races in the world. We are planning for a race in Australia as well. I also want to set a 24-hour record of most distance covered.