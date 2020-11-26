How Kagiso Rabada won the purple cap as best bowler of the league

Off the field with KL Rahul and Kagiso Rabada

Kagiso Rabada ended the 2020 season by winning the purple cap as the best bowler of the tournament.

His 30 wickets runs in 17 matches were just two short of the all-time league record for most wickets in a single season.

He was part of a pace attack for Delhi that helped the team reach the finals of the tournament for the first time ever.

After the tournament, he spoke with Suhail Chandhok about how the events of 2020 impacted cricket, training through lockdown and bio bubbles, his achievements in the season, and much more.

You got 30 wickets in the season; just two away from the league record. How do you sum up that campaign for you?

During the lockdown, I didn’t do much at all. I was actually worried, thinking, “How are we going to do this? We haven’t played.” I was feeling particularly rusty. Through the tournament as well, things go your way or they don’t. But we trained hard. We had some time to prepare as best as we could. That’s all I tried to do really. When it comes to the records man honestly, if the team is winning I’m happy. Obviously, I want to perform well. But at the end of the day, as long as the team wins [that’s all that matters].

How hard was it to train during the lockdown and how difficult was it to switch back into your cricket skills when it was time to play?

I was actually glad that there was no cricket in that space because I think I’ve played heaps of cricket recently. I’d been playing international cricket continuously for five years, so I was really enjoying the break and being at home. I guess, I sort of knew the type of skills that I needed to play in the premier league, but it’s all about executing them. So I wasn’t feeling well oiled.

Every sportsman has doubts. You need to find a way even though you’re not feeling great. That’s what was going through my head. And then I guess once we started playing and started getting in the rhythm; one day you feel great and the next day you feel not so great. It’s just like a rollercoaster, and I wasn’t really feeling like I was taking off smoothly. I guess a lot of players were feeling that way. But yeah, I thought the tournament was extremely competitive, the most competitive season of the league that I’ve been a part of. It was really intense, but in my head, it was all about executing skills.

You’ve become Mr Super Over to a lot of us. How intense are those moments and how do you prepare for high pressure moments like bowling a super over?

I wouldn’t say that. In terms of super over, I don’t know. It’s just about reading and executing the skills. A bowler can have so many plans, there can’t be any right or wrong. It’s all about how you’re executing it, literally, and a bit of luck. You do need luck. I was bowling to [Nicholas] Pooran and I bowled a half volley. On any other day, he could’ve smashed the ball out of the park. You never know. When I bowled to KL Rahul , he gave himself some room; on any other day, he could’ve connected that shot. So you do need luck. But, I would say also the execution of your skill.

Kagiso Rabada's super over

Is there any moment from the season that you were proud of? A moment you look back and think, “Man, that made me feel good?”

There were actually many. We played a game against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai, and Ben Stokes and [Jos] Butler got out on a good start chasing 150-155, and we just pulled it right back. Everyone contributed. Everyone was getting wickets as well. It was a first league match for Tushar [Deshpande] and he bowled well. The spinners Axar Patel and Ash (R Ashwin) controlled things. Ans (Anrich Nortje), Tushar and I finished it up at the end. I think we bowled really well in that game. I think that was a really good game. The fielding was great. Everything was great.

What do you think Delhi could have done differently in the final when you look at it now in hindsight?

I think we had played some good cricket to get to the finals. I think we did deserve it. But other players are there to perform. It doesn’t feel nice to lose, but Mumbai were the better team. We can sit down all night and talk about what we could’ve done and what we couldn’t. They were the team of the tournament. Fair play. It doesn’t mean that we don’t enjoy the challenge in playing against them. It doesn’t mean that we walk into a game with them thinking we are going to lose. No, it just means that they played really well. Trent Boult and [Jasprit] Bumrah were amazing. They have fast bowlers and spinners, and great batters too. All their batters were in form and they had a good lower batting order. I mean, what more do you want in a team? They were a really good team. Also, we had been playing a lot and we were a young team. It was good to see Rishabh [Pant] fire. Yeah, I think that’s just the way the cookie crumbled. I’m not going to look into it too much, they were the better team.

What was the most fun or bizarre way that you spent the day with the team while you were in bio bubble in UAE?

It was fun. The rooms were open. You had little groups chilling together. My next door neighbours were Ajinkya Rahane on the right and Axar Patel on the left. Axar always makes coffee. I used to go to his room in the morning almost every day and have coffee and just chill. And then Jinks would also join us every now and then. If you’re not watching Netflix, then you’re just sorting out admin back home. Zoom calls are the best thing these days. There was a sheesha at the pool; you’d always find Axar Patel there. Funny thing with the league season is you sleep in the day and you are up at night. So it was different. But I enjoyed having time to myself. Only at times, and it was very rare, that I’d feel a bit of cabin fever. There were times when I would just have to get myself back together. Also there was a game room. There were some things to do, but it got pretty repetitive.

What has been your favourite delivery this tournament that you have bowled?

I got David Warner out. Just swung it back. It was so crazy. Usually I get wickets in the powerplay. This season I was getting none. It was a little weird.

What do you enjoy doing the most? Do you enjoy bowling upfront with the new ball?

I’ve always enjoyed bowling with a new ball. It moves more, more bounce. I can put a better bouncer. But bowling in the middle is a role that I’ve had to play since last year. But taking wickets in the middle is kind of what I’ve been trying to figure out; almost like you don’t have to try to make the batter out, just wait for him to make a mistake. And you’re just trying to get the ball in a particular area and you’re trying to force his mistake. Really, that’s it. But I think I like bowling upfront. That’s what I’ve always done in Test and One Day cricket.

How much have the unprecedented events of the year 2020 impacted you as a cricketer?

Things are obviously different. I mean it’s just the way things are. But for me, I really enjoyed the competitiveness. I think that’s why you play sports. I think that never went away. All this other stuff had an effect on the game. I feel that’s what you play for, to win. The world’s best cricketers on one stage, the competition is huge. That’s one thing that keeps you going and it’s the one thing that’s got you playing the game. Without the fans, it’s different. It’s always great to have fans. But yeah, the changes are quite obvious. I really don’t know what more to say. You can’t talk to everyone, you’ve got to wear your mask everywhere you go. It’s just so strange. I never thought that this would be happening. But the one thing that remains constant is the competition and the fact that we all want to be the best in the world.

You’re heading into the tour with England. How much are you looking forward to that because it is a big challenge ahead?

I think South Africa is now a new generation. All the people like AB [de Villiers], Hash (Hashim Amla), all those great players are now gone. Now South Africa needs to reboot. At the moment, the most experienced players in the team are Morne [Morkel], David Miller and myself. Faf [du Plessis] is still there. I’m just 25 years old and I’m one of the more experienced players, so that gives you an idea. It’s such a new batch of players. But it’s a good challenge. England are a good team. It’s not going to be easy. We’re playing them at home, so at least we know the conditions; we’re more accustomed. It’s gonna be fun! Playing cricket again has been quite cool, I really enjoyed it. And now it’s time to get back into international cricket again.

What positives do you think you’ll be carrying from UAE into international cricket?