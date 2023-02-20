Read about Kammaljeet’s journey from start of gaming to joining Godlike

Kammaljeet has travelled a long and arduous path from casually trying his hand in cafes as an amateur gamer during his school days to making a mark for himself in the Indian gaming industry. His journey went through many ups and downs but he stood firm.

He currently fulfils the role of general manager in India's top gaming company Godlike Esports. It took him more than a decade to reach this position of responsibility. His nature, philosophy, and the ever-evolving situation of esports in India also contributed to his rise in the Indian gaming scene.

Kammaljeet recently appeared on Red Bull Game On as a contestant on the Good Game Show , where streamers, content creators and pro gamers went head-to-head in a unique game show format that saw them test their knowledge and quick-thinking skills. While on shoot for the game show, we picked Kammaljeet’s brain for a bit.

Here he speaks about his journey in gaming, plans for Godlike, and the challenges he is likely to face in 2023.

How did you step into the world of gaming?

I currently work for Godlike Esports. I have been in the gaming industry for about 14-15 years. I started gaming while I was in school. I used to take my friends to gaming cafes after making them skip their tuition classes. My love for gaming started when I was in school. Later, I started understanding the competitive aspect, which is often termed as esports now.

When did you first think of starting your much-loved YouTube channel?

My YouTube career started during the first lockdown in 2020. We had nothing to do in the bootcamp during those times. I learnt cooking by watching YouTube videos. So I thought of starting my own channel on YouTube. Valorant was a new game at that point of time. My initial thought was to help viewers understand the world of gaming. Those videos seemed to be quite popular, and that’s how my YouTube career took off.

Kammaljeet © Critical x

During that time how much support did you get from your family?

It is very important to have the support of your parents if you want to pursue a career in this industry. I got that support a bit late. I have been gaming since 2007. It took me 10-11 years to convince them that I could have a successful career in gaming. In 2017-2018, I did a gaming reality show for MTV; that made my parents very proud. After this, opportunities started pouring in. Now, my family is always supporting me and love to see me and my team doing well.

You were associated with Platonia Esports and Entity Gaming before joining Godlike. Tell us about this journey,

I started with Platonia Esports, where I learnt a lot about production and the skills needed in tournaments. I learnt player management skills and how to create quality social media content. After that, I started working as a manager in Entity Gaming. With Entity, I learnt how a gaming organization works and how to manage a player alongside managing a brand. The things that I learnt in my previous roles have been helpful in my current role with Godlike. Using those experiences, I’ve been able to make a successful team with Godlike.

What are your roles and responsibilities as general manager of India's most famous esports team, Godlike?

I am proud to be part of the Godlike family. As a general manager, there are many responsibilities associated with operations. I need to take care of the roster and the requirements of the players. Apart from this, I also keep a close eye on the content produced by our team. And I also have to stay connected with the brand and fulfil those needs as well.

Do you feel a responsibility of being connected with fans and being a representative of Godlike on social media?

It is a big responsibility to live up to the expectations of the fans. We have been constantly proving ourselves, so our popularity among the fans is tremendous. We have constantly been coming first in Free Fire, FIFA and New State tournaments. We always try to live up to the expectations of the fans. It is not always possible and we do feel bad about it. The good thing is that even when we lose, fans send us positive messages and encourage us by saying that we have the potential to win next time. It motivates us, but it also increases responsibility.

Kammaljeet © Critical x

Godlike’s bootcamp is often in the headlines. What's so special about this camp?

Our roster is quite large with a line-up of very big-name players, which leads to a gathering of fans outside the bootcamp. We always try to meet fans when they come to the bootcamp. These fans also bring a variety of gifts for us, which includes food, sketches. or some other surprise gifts. They make us feel very special.

What are the easiest and most difficult things for you in the general manager role?

As a general manager, nothing comes easy. Every minute or big detail has to be managed properly. Whether it is making sure that everyone is fulfilling their responsibilities or overseeing some work that might be pending, I have to take care of everything. There are daily tasks, which are all demanding and challenging.

You've been a witness to many of Godlike's up and down moments. Can you share one such moment that is close to your heart?

Most recently, we had a bittersweet moment when we went to Delhi to play a LAN tournament organised by Star Sports. Before this tournament, our performance had been bad for several months. We did not start the tournament well. But we did manage to take the lead in the final. We lost the tournament by just four points, even though we were clearly in a winning position. This occasion made us very sad, but we also realize it was entirely our fault.

Could you describe your friendship with Johnathan Gaming?

I’ve had a very special friendship with Jonathan for the last three-four years. I have seen his entire journey from the beginning to the top. The whole team always stands by him. I have seen how he grew up and took care of his family. He is an inspiration for every new person pursuing a career in gaming. I think Johnathan is a perfect example of someone who never forgets his roots.

You are always laughing and having fun during your streams. Are you the same in real life?

I believe it is always best to stay true to yourself while streaming because it helps in establishing a connection with the audience. Because I’m the same in the stream as I am in real life, the audience feels that I am very similar to them. I have always believed in sharing a laugh with my audience because it is part of my nature. Even my family believes in having a good laugh and enjoying each day with a smile.

What has been your favourite memory from livestreaming?

There was one particular stream when some of my old colleagues joined my stream as audience members. We had some lovely chats during that stream, reminiscing about how we would visit gaming cafes to play and eat vada pav for meals.

What new content will we likely see on your channel in the future?

I have started my preparations and will be focusing heavily on content creation in 2023. I will try to produce three-four quality content pieces each month. My plan is to feature common people and my subscribers in my new content.

What are the targets for 2023? Individually and as a team?

We have two goals in 2023. Firstly, we want to make a mark in content. Secondly, we want to win an international trophy in esports.

What advice would you give to young gamers?

Work hard and stay away from shortcuts. Esports is now recognized by the government of India. Definitely finish your studies and have a back-up career plan before you dive into gaming full-time. In the early stages of gaming, experiment with two-three categories. Also try to learn by working with a big gamer and from YouTube channels.