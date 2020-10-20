YouTuber Kazooie94 shows how to perform and master FIFA 21 skill moves

If you want to improve your FIFA 21 game, there are few things better you can learn how to do than skill moves. Whether you want to opening up new passing opportunities, feigning your way past your opponent's back line or just showing off, you'll need to know how to trick.

So, if you want to get ahead of your mates and impress strangers online, you need to check out Kazooie94's YouTube channel . The EA Game Changer and erstwhile skills mentor has uploaded 8 new skills tutorials to his channel since the launch of FIFA 21, and every single one of them can help you fend off the competition in-game. Though the tricks may look quite simple to pull off, it can be tricky to get consistent with them in the heat of a match. So, study the videos below, commit the tricks to memory, and you'll have all the tools you need to dominate your next game of FIFA.

1. Feint Forward And Turn

How to do it : Flick RS back twice

When to use it: If you're very close to your opponent and you need to make a short turn and get away from a pursuing player quickly, this is the best trick to use. A smooth, quick skill move, this trick also allows you to set up other players with ease.

2. Drag to Heel

How to do it : L1/LB + flick RS back then left/right

When to use it: If you need to completely change your position and start moving to the left or right to throw an opponent pressuring you off your trail, this is the ideal trick. With the right timing, you can even cause a pursing or marking player to trip. If your player has 4-star skill moves or above, you will be able to do this trick.

3. Ball Roll Fake Turn

How to do it : L2/LT + flick RS forward then left/right

When to use it : This skill move is most useful when the player you're controlling has their back towards the goal, since you end up turning around. Handy for passing back when you're running towards goa, or for setting up a cross after facing away from a defender that another striker can head in. When you pull this move off, your opponent may run past you, too – giving you more breathing space. Only players with 5-star skill can pull this one off, though.

4. Directional Nutmeg

How to do it: Hold L1/LB + R1/RB and flick RS in any direction

When to use it: A very versatile and essential trick that every player should practice, this skill move can be employed by any player in the game. Simply move the RS in the direction you want to go in order to pull this off. If you've got space in front of you, this is ideal for gaining speed. If you want to knock the ball past defenders or fake out forwards pushing on your goal it's also a key skill to utilise.

5. Bridge Skill

How to do it: Double tap R1/RB

When to use it: Similar to the Directional Nutmeg in its animation, the Bridge only lets you knock the ball to the right-hand side of your chosen player. Bear that in mind, even if your player is left-footed. This skill does offer a sprint boost, and is most commonly employed when your forward is trying to beat the goalkeeper.

6. Rabona Shot

How to do it: Hold L2/LT + aim LS diagonally forward then press O/B

When to use it: Since your opponent may not always expect this shot, it's a good trick to 'ambush' enemy players with. If you're running into the box and pull off a Ball Roll as you approach the goal, the Rabona Shot follows on nicely from that and allows you to pick up some decent momentum. Definitely a trick that benefits from experimentation and creativity when being applied to an actual game.

7. Scorpion Kick

How to do it: Hold L2/LT + aim LS forward then press O/B

When to use it: More or less any player in the game (including the goalkeeper) can pull off this shot. But in order to attempt the shot on-goal, you need to pass the ball from behind to the player attempting the trick. A genuinely useful trick if you're attempting a 'Hail Mary' attempt on goal and you're eager to volley it in, this one is definitely more for showing off than it is for tactical play.